CHICAGO -- Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins recovered for a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. "Great memories for me and my family," Malkin said. "Emotional night. I hope I stay here all my life. Amazing team. Amazing organization. I hope this will be a special year for me. You don't play a game like this, maybe one or two in your life. Lots of emotion, lots of thinking. I was only thinking the whole game we needed to win."

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO