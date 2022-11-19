Read full article on original website
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
"Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that way for Malkin, with his wife Anna and their 6-year-old son Nikita traveling there to surprise the franchise center - who is just the second player in Penguins history to appear in all 1,000 games with the team.
3 Game Essentials | Kings (11-8-1) at Kraken (9-5-3) | 7 p.m.
A 2-1-1 homestand goes divisional for the next two games, then three more Pacific road matchups to finish out November. It's a chance for four-point swings in the standings. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Long Division. Going into the Kings' game at...
Sully Says: This Was One Of Our More Conscientious Games
After getting a 6-4 victory over Minnesota to kick off their three-game road trip, the Penguins got another two points on Saturday in Winnipeg, defeating the Jets 3-0. Jason Zucker broke the scoreless tie just 53 seconds into the third period, while Bryan Rust got an empty-netter with 1:34 remaining (after Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck misplayed a puck right to Sidney Crosby, who set up the winger). Jake Guentzel iced the win with four seconds left.
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Hurricanes
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets wrap up a three-game home stand tonight as they take on the Carolina Hurricanes. Stay tuned for all the updates from the morning skate, as well as the Three Storylines, and the line-up information as it comes available. -- Mitchell Clinton, WinnipegJets.com. Game Notes. The...
NHL Morning Skate for November 21
* Evgeni Malkin celebrated his 1,000th career game with a goal while Sidney Crosby had a four-point night as the Penguins improved to 97-9-5 when both players score. * Blue Jackets netminder Daniil Tarasov set a mark for the most saves in a game by a rookie so far this season with a 47-save performance Sunday, spotlighted on the most recent edition of #NHLStats: Live Updates.
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ FLYERS
FLAMES (8-7-2) @ FLYERS (7-7-4) 5 P.M. MT | TV: Sportsnet Flames | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri (8) Flyers:. Points - Travis Konecny (19) Goals - Konecny (7)
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
Nuts & Bolts: Lightning get a first look at Boston
The Bolts welcome the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins to Tampa on Monday night for the first of four regular season matchups. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Bruins on Monday. When: Monday, November 21 - 7 p.m. ET. Where: AMALIE Arena - Tampa, FL. TV...
Goligoski, Wild defeat Hurricanes in OT to end three-game slide
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Alex Goligoski scored 1:12 into overtime to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 come-from-behind win against the Carolina Hurricanes at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday. Goligoski, who was honored by the Wild in a pregame ceremony for playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Oct. 20,...
Preview: Blues vs. Ducks
The St. Louis Blues took early control on Saturday, getting out to a 4-0 lead and holding on for a 6-2 win in the first of two in a row at home vs. the Anaheim Ducks. After a troublesome 3-8-0 start to the season, the Blues have now won six straight and are looking for a seventh as they host the Ducks again on Monday night.
Malkin scores in 1,000th game, Penguins recover to top Blackhawks
CHICAGO -- Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1,000th NHL game, and the Pittsburgh Penguins recovered for a 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Sunday. "Great memories for me and my family," Malkin said. "Emotional night. I hope I stay here all my life. Amazing team. Amazing organization. I hope this will be a special year for me. You don't play a game like this, maybe one or two in your life. Lots of emotion, lots of thinking. I was only thinking the whole game we needed to win."
PHI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will face the Philadelphia Flyers during Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Bell Centre on Saturday. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Throughout the month of November, the Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage...
Game Day: Preds vs. Coyotes Preview
Nashville Hosts Arizona for First of Four Meetings in 2022-23 The Nashville Predators will host the Arizona Coyotes for a Central Division tilt Monday at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 7 p.m. CT, and the game will be broadcast on Bally Sports South and 102.5 The Game. Here's everything you need to know:
Tarasov makes 47 saves, Blue Jackets hand Panthers third loss in row
COLUMBUS -- Daniil Tarasov made an NHL career-high 47 saves, and the Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday. Tarasov was making his first NHL start since Oct. 25 after being recalled from Cleveland of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis on Wednesday.
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Canadiens
Looking to end a five-game winless streak, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-7-3) are in Quebec on Saturday to take on Martin St. Louis' Montreal Canadiens (8-8-1). Game time at the Bell Centre is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 93.3 WMMR...
Preview: Sharks vs. Senators
The Sharks host the Ottawa Senators Monday night at SAP Center at 7:30p.m. PT. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Tickets: bit.ly/3GurB8i. Game notes:. Sharks Alternate Captain Erik Karlsson played for the Senators for nine seasons. Mario Ferraro skated in his 200th...
PELLETIER HITTING HIS STRIDE
Wranglers forward helping power win streak as he piles up points. He's energetic, effective, quietly consistent, and an absolute handful for opposing defenders. Jakob Pelletier has found his groove with the Wranglers lately. The Flames' 2019 first-round selection (26th overall) is averaging more than a point-per-game this season, with 15 (5g, 10a) in his first 14 games and has picked up points in seven-straight outings.
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Capitals
COLORADO AVALANCHE (9-5-1) AT WASHINGTON CAPITALS (7-9-3) 5 PM MT | CAPITAL ONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche remain on the road as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals Saturday night. Coverage begins at 5 p.m. MT at Capital One Arena. Saturday's matchup is the...
Rookie Watch: Pinto, Power among best in Atlantic Division
Senators forward leads in goals; Sabres defenseman tops in ice time. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top six...
