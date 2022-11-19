Read full article on original website
PHILADELPHIA -- AJ Grande wouldn't have liked the attention, his mom was sure of that, but she's confident he would have found a way to enjoy being in the spotlight Monday. Grande was among those honored by the Philadelphia Flyers during their Hockey Fights Cancer game against the Calgary Flames. The 19-year-old from Springfield, Pennsylvania, died Oct. 12 after an 18-month battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
NHL
30 All-Time Best Draft Choices | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler runs through his list of 30 best all-time draft choices. Within a space of eight years, the New Jersey Devils annexed three Stanley Cups and came close to making it four titles in 2001. Each triumph -- not to mention seasons before and after the title years --...
Yardbarker
Devils’ Schmid Leads Team to 12th Consecutive Win
The New Jersey Devils will lose a game again…eventually. Yesterday was not that day, however, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win backstopped by goaltender Akira Schmid. The victory was the Devils’ 12th in a row, one shy of the franchise record of 13 set during the 2000-01 season when they made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s what stood out from yesterday’s win.
NHL
Malkin surprised by son, who reads Penguins lineup for 1,000th NHL game
Teammates have fun, mimic forward's unique warmup routine on emotional night. In a career that has spanned 17 NHL seasons and 1,000 games, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin hasn't earned a reputation for showing his emotions. Sunday in Chicago was a different story. The Penguins celebrated Malkin reaching the 1,000...
NHL
Color of Hockey: Colombia women take huge step at IIHF Development Cup
Win inaugural tournament title, reputation on global stage growing. William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Colombia women's national team, which won the first IIHF Women's Development Cup in Kuwait City.
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL
Malkin's 1,000th Game is a Perfect Night
When Evgeni Malkin stopped to talk with Dan Potash following his 1,000th game on Sunday in Chicago, where the Penguins earned a 5-3 win, he truly couldn't stop smiling. "Everything is perfect tonight," he said. His teammates, the organization and his family came together to make the road contest that...
Sports Business Journal
SBJ Marketing: Metropolitan Riveters go for the 'W'
“I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual." -- Henry David Thoreau. PHF's Metropolitan Riveters tap Westinghouse Electric for jersey patch. Hard to think of a worse or more crowded time to be selling uniform ad patches, but the Premier Hockey Federation’s Metropolitan Riveters got their sponsor from an 80-year-old pop culture phenomenon -- and a brand that’s been largely reduced to a licensing company -- Westinghouse Electric.
NHL
State Your Case: Will Karlsson have 100 points this season for Sharks?
NHL.com writers debate if 32-year-old can be first defenseman to reach total since 1991-92 Erik Karlsson has gotten off to an incredible start this season. The San Jose Sharks defenseman has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists), tied for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (35 points; 16 goals, 19 assists) and Leon Draisaitl (31 points; 11 goals, 20 assists). He leads League defensemen in points; Adam Fox of the New York Rangers is second with 21 points (six goals, 15 assists).
NHL
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
NHL
PREVIEW: Oilers at Devils
The Oilers look to end New Jersey's 12-game win streak on Monday when they open up a three-game road trip in New York. The Edmonton Oilers will try to cool the red-hot New Jersey Devils and end their 12-game win streak on Monday night when they open up a three-game road trip through New York at the Prudential Center.
NHL
3 Takeaways: Beauvillier Caps Gutsy Comeback with OT Winner vs Leafs
Anthony Beauvillier scores OT winner, Cal Clutterbuck sets hits record in 3-2 comeback win over Maple Leafs. There were plenty of emotions in the New York Islanders locker room on Monday night. There was elation from Anthony Beauvillier, who capped a 3-2 Islanders comeback over the Toronto Maple Leafs with...
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 11/21
Kings take three of a possible eight points on the road last week, head home for two of the three games this week. The Kings endured a four-game divisional road trip this past week, playing four games in six days. The trip accumulated 2,618 miles traveled across the four cities and two counties. On the week, the Kings went 1-2-1, picking up three of a possible eight points. With these four divisional games in the books, the Kings record against the Pacific Division now sits at 1-4-1.
NHL
Prospects Report: November 22, 2022
Iowa had five different goal scorers in victory on Sunday. The Iowa Wild went 1-2 in their weekend three-game set, falling to Milwaukee twice and beating Chicago on Sunday. In the first game against Milwaukee, Iowa fell 6-1. F Steven Fogarty was the lone goal scorer for Iowa, G Jesper...
NHL
Bergeron reaches 1,000 NHL points for Bruins
Boston captain hits milestone with assist against Lightning. Brad Marchand grabs a puck and puts it home with Patrice Bergeron earning an assist to collect his 1,000th career NHL point. 00:37 •. Patrice Bergeron reached 1,000 NHL points with an assist for the Boston Bruins against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Early Candidates for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and soccer fans from all across the world are tuned-in to the events going on in Qatar. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so chances are that you’ve probably heard somebody talking about it by now. But what you may not have heard is that we recently received an update on when the next World Cup of Hockey will be held.
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Islanders
The Edmonton Oilers look to repond to Monday's defeat to the New Jersey Devils with a win over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday night. You can watch the game on Sportsnet 360 or listen live on the Oilers radio Network, including 630CHED, at 5:30pm MT. YOUR...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Sharks (7-11-3) at Kraken (10-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Kraken end six-game homestand against divisional foe playing better of late than season record shows. Plus, injury update on Jamie Oleksiak and Dave Hakstol on fan support. Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Make No Assumptions about Sharks. Don't be fooled by San...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
