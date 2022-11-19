The 2022 FIFA World Cup has officially begun, and soccer fans from all across the world are tuned-in to the events going on in Qatar. This is one of the biggest sporting events in the world, so chances are that you’ve probably heard somebody talking about it by now. But what you may not have heard is that we recently received an update on when the next World Cup of Hockey will be held.

DETROIT, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO