Erie County, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Neighbors work to clean up snow in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Monday afternoon that the driving ban for South Buffalo was dropped and replaced with a travel advisory. 2 On Your Side saw lots of heavy equipment throughout South Buffalo, Lovejoy, and Kaisertown on Monday. As the snow was being scooped up and poured into dump trucks. There was a combination of city, state, and private crews getting the snow cleared out.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

City of Buffalo getting more help from state to clear snow from streets

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Department of Public Works Commissioner Nate Marton says the city is making "good progress" in clearing the streets. At a press briefing on Tuesday, Marton says the New York State brought in 17 additional trucks to help clear the snow on Tuesday. He says the state will send around 30 dump trucks to assist with their snow removal efforts on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, NY
iheart.com

Emergency Declaration Approved for Counties Hit Hard by Snowstorm

President Biden has approved an Emergency Declaration for eleven counties in Western, Central, and Northern New York that were hit hard by the Lake Effect snow. The list includes Genesee and Wyoming counties and the counties to the west and south, as well as the counties near eastern Lake Ontario.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo

The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hamburg snow cleanup continues with clearing corners

HAMBURG, N.Y. — In various communities around Western New York where they really got hammered with high accumulations of snow state, county, and local highway crews may still be very busy for a bit trying to chop down some of the very high mounds of snow at intersections. They...
HAMBURG, NY
WGRZ TV

Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Snow removal efforts continue in South Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Snow removal continues this weekend in the southern parts of the City of Buffalo following last week's massive winter storm. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown met up with plow drivers before they began their shifts in the South Buffalo and Kaisertown areas just after 7 a.m. Sunday.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

