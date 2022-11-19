Election breakdown: GOP fares well locally in general election

Morrison County continued in its reputation as a Republican stronghold during the Nov. 8 general election.

In federal and state races, the GOP held a decided advantage over all challengers. County-wide, Republican candidate for the U.S. House District 7 seat, Michelle Fischbach, controlled 74.87% of the vote. Her next closest challenger had only 20.01%.

State Senate candidates Nathan Wesenberg and Paul J. Utke, both Republicans, secured nearly 75% of the Morrison County vote. House candidates Isaac Schultz, Ron Kresha and Mike Wiener notched even larger margins of victory.

Here is a breakdown of how each precinct in Morrison County voted in the 2022 general election.

Election breakdown

County

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Travis “Bull” Johnson - 778 votes, 5.08%; Michelle Fischbach - 11,469, 74.87%; Jill Abahsain - 3,065, 20.01%

State Senate Dist. 5 — Paul J. Utke - 964 votes, 74.84%; A. John Peters - 322, 25%

State Senate Dist. 10 — Nathan Wesenberg - 10,455 votes, 74.68%; Suzanne Cekalla - 3,474, 24.82%.

State House Dist. 5B — Mike Wiener - 944 votes, 75.88%; Gregg Hendrickson - 297, 23.87%.

State House Dist. 10A — Ron Kresha - 7,090 votes, 96.03%.

State House Dist. 10B — Isaac Schultz - 4,646 votes, 84.23%; Hunter Froelich - 862, 15.63%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Steve Patterson and Matt Huff - 133 votes, .86%; James McCaskel and David Sandbeck - 183, 1.18%; Scott Jensen and Matt Birk - 11,529, 74.58%; Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan - 3,451, 22.33%; Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter - 132, .85%; Gabrielle Prosser and Kevin Dwire - 29, .19%

Secretary of State — Kim Crockett - 11,226 votes, 73.9%; Steve Simon - 3,954, 26.03%.

State Auditor — Will Finn - 205 votes, 1.34%; Tim Davis - 418, 2.74%; Ryan Wilson - 11,421, 74.79%; Julie Blaha - 3,205, 21.05%.

Attorney General — Jim Schultz - 11,968 votes, 77.96%; Keith Ellison - 3,377, 22%.

Cities

• Bowlus

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 8 votes, 7.41%; Fischbach - 90, 83.33%; Abahsain - 10, 9.26%

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 86 votes, 79.63%; Cekalla - 21, 19.44%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 95 votes, 87.96%; Froelich - 13, 12.04%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, .93%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .93%; Jensen/Birk - 92, 85.19%; Walz/Flanagan - 13, 12.04%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .93%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 87 votes, 82.08%; Simon - 19, 17.92%.

State Auditor — Finn - 2 votes, 1.87%; Davis - 1, .93%; Wilson - 91, 85.05%; Blaha - 13, 12.15%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 95 votes, 87.96%; Ellison - 13, 12.04%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Rene Krousey - 34 votes, 35.05%; Greg Blaine - 62, 63.92%.

• Buckman

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 1 vote, .89%; Fischbach - 107, 95.54%; Abahsain - 4, 3.57%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 104 votes, 92.04%; Cekalla - 8, 7.08%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 107 votes, 93.86%; Froelich - 7, 6.14%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, .88%; Jensen/Birk - 105, 92.11%; Walz/Flanagan - 7, 6.14%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .88%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 99 votes, 90.83%; Simon - 10, 9.17%.

State Auditor — Finn - 2 votes, 1.79%; Davis - 1 vote, .89%; Wilson - 101, 90.18%; Blaha - 8, 7.14%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 106 votes, 92.98%; Ellison - 8, 7.02%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Robert “Bobby” Kasper - 59 votes, 55.66%; Mike Wilson - 47, 44.34%.

• Elmdale

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 4 votes, 6.45%; Fischbach - 51, 82.26%; Abahsain - 7, 11.29%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 53 votes, 85.48%; Cekalla - 9, 14.52%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 53 votes, 85.48%; Froelich - 9, 14.52%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, 1.61%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, 1.61%; Jensen/Birk - 52, 83.87%; Walz/Flanagan - 5, 8.06%; McTavish/Winter - 3, 4.84%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 50 votes, 80.65%; Simon - 12, 19.35%.

State Auditor — Wilson - 54, 87.1%; Blaha - 8, 12.9%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 55 votes, 88.71%; Ellison - 7, 11.29%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 18 votes, 31.03%; Blaine - 40, 68.97%.

• Flensburg

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 7 votes, 6.67%; Fischbach - 80, 76.19%; Abahsain - 18, 17.14%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 83 votes, 79.81%; Cekalla - 21, 20.19%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 86 votes, 98.85%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, 1.89%; Jensen/Birk - 84, 79.25%; Walz/Flanagan - 20, 18.87%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 82 votes, 77.36%; Simon - 24, 22.64%.

State Auditor — Finn - 4 votes, 3.77%; Davis - 2 votes, 1.89%; Wilson - 80, 75.47%; Blaha - 20, 18.87%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 85 votes, 80.19%; Ellison - 21, 19.81%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 27 votes, 27.55%; Blaine - 71, 72.45%.

• Genola

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 1 vote, 3.13%; Fischbach - 29, 90.63%; Abahsain - 2, 6.25%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 28 votes, 90.32%; Cekalla - 3, 9.68%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 30 votes, 96.77%; Froelich - 1, 3.23%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Jensen/Birk - 29, 93.55%; Walz/Flanagan - 2, 6.45%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 30 votes, 93.75%; Simon - 2, 6.25%.

State Auditor — Davis - 2 votes, 6.25%; Wilson - 27, 84.38%; Blaha - 3, 9.38%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 29 votes, 93.55%; Ellison - 2, 6.45%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 16 votes, 55.17%; Wilson - 13, 44.83%.

• Harding

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 3 votes, 6.12%; Fischbach - 29, 59.18%; Abahsain - 17, 34.69%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 31 votes, 63.27%; Cekalla - 18, 36.73%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 37 votes, 97.37%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Jensen/Birk - 28, 57.14%; Walz/Flanagan - 20, 40.82%; McTavish/Winter - 1, 2.04%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 29 votes, 59.18%; Simon - 20, 40.82%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 votes, 2.04%; Davis - 1 vote, 2.04%; Wilson - 29, 59.18%; Blaha - 18, 36.73%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 29 votes, 60.42%; Ellison - 19, 39.58%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 25 votes, 54.35%; Wilson - 21, 45.65%.

• Hillman

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 3 votes, 21.43%; Fischbach - 6, 42.86%; Abahsain - 5, 35.71%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 9 votes, 64.29%; Cekalla - 5, 35.71%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 13 votes, 92.86%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, 14.29%; Jensen/Birk - 7, 50%; Walz/Flanagan - 5, 35.71%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 9 votes, 64.29%; Simon - 5, 35.71%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 votes, 7.14%; Wilson - 9, 64.29%; Blaha - 4, 28.57%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 9, 64.29%; Ellison - 5, 35.71%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 7 votes, 50%; Wilson - 7, 50%.

• Lastrup

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 3 votes, 8.33%; Fischbach - 24, 66.67%; Abahsain - 9, 25%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 24 votes, 66.67%; Cekalla - 12, 33.33%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 33 votes, 100%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, 5.56%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 2 votes, 5.56%; Jensen/Birk - 21, 58.33%; Walz/Flanagan - 9, 25%; McTavish/Winter - 2, 5.56%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 22 votes, 61.11%; Simon - 14, 38.89%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 vote, 2.78%; Davis - 2, 5.56%; Wilson - 23, 63.89%; Blaha - 10, 27.78%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 23 votes, 63.89%; Ellison - 13, 36.11%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 20 votes, 58.82%; Wilson - 14, 41.18%.

• Little Falls (Ward 1)

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 66 votes, 6.56%; Fischbach - 594, 59.05%; Abahsain - 344, 34.19%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 597 votes, 59.4%; Cekalla - 403, 40.1%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 775 votes, 93.6%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 12 votes, 1.18%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 16, 1.57% Jensen/Birk - 579, 56.82%; Walz/Flanagan - 401, 39.35%; McTavish/Winter - 8, .79%; Prosser/Dwire - 3, .29%

Secretary of State — Crockett - 586 votes, 57.96%; Simon - 425, 42.04%.

State Auditor — Finn - 14 votes, 1.38%; Davis - 37, 3.65%; Wilson - 591, 58.28%; Blaha - 372, 36.69%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 631 votes, 62.05%; Ellison - 386, 37.95%.

County Board Dist. 3 — Jeremy Pekula - 407 votes, 45.12%; Randy Winscher - 488, 54.1%.

• Little Falls (Ward 2)

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 73 votes, 5.77%; Fischbach - 841, 66.43%; Abahsain - 352, 27.8%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 818 votes, 64.26%; Cekalla - 446, 35.04%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 1,003 votes, 95.71%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 14 votes, 1.09%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 22, 1.71% Jensen/Birk - 812, 63.29%; Walz/Flanagan - 415, 32.35%; McTavish/Winter - 16, 1.25%; Prosser/Dwire - 3, .23%

Secretary of State — Crockett - 790 votes, 62.7%; Simon - 470, 37.3%.

State Auditor — Finn - 19 votes, 1.51%; Davis - 37 vote, 2.94%; Wilson - 819, 65.05%; Blaha - 384, 30.5%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 864 votes, 67.82%; Ellison - 409, 32.1%.

County Board Dist. 2 — Jeffrey Jelinski - 1,036 votes, 98.86%.

• Little Falls (Ward 3)

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 93 votes, 8.95%; Fischbach - 634, 61.02%; Abahsain - 312, 30.03%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 645 votes, 62.26%; Cekalla - 386, 37.26%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 843 votes, 94.3%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 12 votes, 1.15%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 24, 2.29% Jensen/Birk - 653, 62.31%; Walz/Flanagan - 342, 32.64%; McTavish/Winter - 12, 1.15%; Prosser/Dwire - 5, .48%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 637 votes, 61.97%; Simon - 391, 38.04%.

State Auditor — Finn - 23 votes, 2.22%; Davis - 51 vote, 4.93%; Wilson - 648, 62.67%; Blaha - 312, 30.17%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 689 votes, 66.44%; Ellison - 347, 33.46%.

County Board Dist. 2 — Jelinski - 822 votes, 98.21%.

• Motley

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 17 votes, 8.95%; Fischbach - 140, 73.68%; Abahsain - 33, 17.37%.

State Senate Dist. 5 — Utke - 143 votes, 76.88%; Peters - 43, 23.12%.

State House Dist. 5B — Wiener - 142 votes, 78.02%; Hendrickson - 40, 21.98%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 7 votes, 3.66%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 4, 2.09% Jensen/Birk - 137, 71.73%; Walz/Flanagan - 43, 22.51%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 140 votes, 75.27%; Simon - 46, 24.73%.

State Auditor — Finn - 8 votes, 4.28%; Davis - 12, 6.42%; Wilson - 132, 70.59%; Blaha - 35, 18.72%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 145 votes, 77.13%; Ellison - 43, 22.87%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Todd Krajsa - 51 votes, 31.88%; Mike LeMieur - 106, 66.25%.

• Pierz

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 33 votes, 5.56%; Fischbach - 453, 76.39%; Abahsain - 107, 18.04%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 458 votes, 77.23%; Cekalla - 132, 22.26%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 475 votes, 80.51%; Froelich - 115, 19.49%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 5 vote, .83%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 9, 1.5% Jensen/Birk - 449, 74.96%; Walz/Flanagan - 128, 21.37%; McTavish/Winter - 7, 1.17%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .17%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 444 votes, 75.38%; Simon - 144, 24.45%.

State Auditor — Finn - 7 votes, 1.18%; Davis - 21, 3.55%; Wilson - 457, 77.2%; Blaha - 107, 18.07%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 470 votes, 79.53%; Ellison - 121, 20.47%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 269 votes, 47.19%; Wilson - 299, 52.46%.

• Randall

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 21 votes, 9.01%; Fischbach - 168, 72.1%; Abahsain - 44, 18.88%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 176 votes, 75.86%; Cekalla - 56, 24.14%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 195 votes, 97.01%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — McCaskel/Sandbeck - 6 votes, 2.54%; Jensen/Birk - 177, 75%; Walz/Flanagan - 51, 21.61%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .42%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .42%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 174 votes, 75.65%; Simon - 56, 24.35%.

State Auditor — Finn - 2 votes, .87%; Davis - 12, 5.24%; Wilson - 170, 74.24%; Blaha - 45, 19.65%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 179 votes, 77.16%; Ellison - 53, 22.84%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 72 votes, 33.8%; LeMieur - 140, 65.73%.

• Royalton

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 43 votes, 9.21%; Fischbach - 313, 67.02%; Abahsain - 111, 23.77%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 327 votes, 70.02%; Cekalla - 140, 29.98%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 347 votes, 74.62%; Froelich - 118, 25.38%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .64%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 10, 2.13% Jensen/Birk - 334, 71.06%; Walz/Flanagan - 119, 25.32%; McTavish/Winter - 3, .64%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .21%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 332 votes, 72.49%; Simon - 126, 27.51%.

State Auditor — Finn - 8 votes, 1.72%; Davis - 21, 4.52%; Wilson - 320, 68.82%; Blaha - 116, 24.95%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 343 votes, 73.45%; Ellison - 124, 26.55%.

County Board Dist. 3 — Pekula - 198 votes, 46.26%; Winscher - 228, 53.27%.

• Sobieski

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 14 votes, 15.38%; Fischbach - 59, 64.84%; Abahsain - 18, 19.78%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 69 votes, 75%; Cekalla - 21, 22.83%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 72 votes, 78.26%; Froelich - 19, 20.65%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — McCaskel/Sandbeck - 6 vote, 6.52%; Jensen/Birk - 66, 71.74%; Walz/Flanagan - 18, 19.57%; McTavish/Winter - 2, 2.17%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 68 votes, 75.56%; Simon - 22, 24.44%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 vote, 1.1%; Davis - 5, 5.49%; Wilson - 66, 72.53%; Blaha - 19, 20.88%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 68 votes, 74.73%; Ellison - 23, 25.27%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 24 votes, 28.57%; Blaine - 60, 71.43%.

• Swanville

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 3 votes, 2.4%; Fischbach - 90, 72%; Abahsain - 32, 25.6%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 87 votes, 69.6%; Cekalla - 38, 30.4%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 93 votes, 74.4%; Froelich - 32, 25.6%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, .8%; Jensen/Birk - 86, 68.8%; Walz/Flanagan - 37, 29.6%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .8%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 85 votes, 69.11%; Simon - 38, 30.89%.

State Auditor — Davis - 1 vote, .81%; Wilson - 86, 69.35%; Blaha - 37, 29.84%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 92 votes, 73.6%; Ellison - 33, 26.4%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 33 votes, 29.46%; Blaine - 79, 70.54%.

• Upsala

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 7 votes, 3.26%; Fischbach - 167, 77.67%; Abahsain - 41, 19.07%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 160 votes, 76.19%; Cekalla - 49, 19.07%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 173 votes, 80.09%; Froelich - 43, 19.91%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, .93%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 2, .93% Jensen/Birk - 168, 77.78%; Walz/Flanagan - 43, 19.91%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .46%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 165 votes, 77.1%; Simon - 49, 22.9%.

State Auditor — Finn - 3 votes, 1.41%; Davis - 2, .94%; Wilson - 162, 76.06%; Blaha - 46, 21.6%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 169 votes, 78.6%; Ellison - 46, 21.4%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 75 votes, 40.54%; Blaine - 110, 59.46%.

Townships

• Agram

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 13 votes, 4.09%; Fischbach - 252, 79.25%; Abahsain - 53, 16.67%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 254 votes, 80.13%; Cekalla - 63, 19.87%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 263 votes, 83.76%; Froelich - 51, 16.24%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, .63%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .31% Jensen/Birk - 254, 79.87%; Walz/Flanagan - 58, 18.24%; McTavish/Winter - 3, .94%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 251 votes, 79.68%; Simon - 64, 20.32%.

State Auditor — Finn - 4 votes, 1.26%; Davis - 10, 3.15%; Wilson - 251, 79.18%; Blaha - 52, 16.4%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 263 votes, 83.49%; Ellison - 52, 16.51%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 154 votes, 50.99%; Wilson - 148, 49.01%.

• Belle Prairie

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 15 votes, 4.31%; Fischbach - 289, 83.05%; Abahsain - 44, 12.64%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 274 votes, 78.51%; Cekalla - 75, 21.49%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 311 votes, 97.19%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .85%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 5, 1.42% Jensen/Birk - 285, 81.2%; Walz/Flanagan - 57, 16.24%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .28%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 274 votes, 80.35%; Simon - 67, 19.65%.

State Auditor — Finn - 3 votes, .86%; Davis - 6, 1.72%; Wilson - 285, 81.66%; Blaha - 55, 15.76%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 297 votes, 84.38%; Ellison - 55, 15.63%.

County Board Dist. 2 — Jelinski - 304 votes, 98.85%.

• Bellevue

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 20 votes, 3.26%; Fischbach - 487, 79.32%; Abahsain - 107, 17.43%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 476 votes, 77.65%; Cekalla - 136, 22.19%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 500 votes, 81.57%; Froelich - 113, 18.43%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .49%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 2, .32% Jensen/Birk - 490, 79.29%; Walz/Flanagan - 120, 19.24%; McTavish/Winter - 3, .49%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 466 votes, 75.9%; Simon - 148, 24.1%.

State Auditor — Finn - 4 votes, ,65%; Davis - 8, 1.31%; Wilson - 485, 79.25%; Blaha - 115, 18.79%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 499 votes, 80.88%; Ellison - 118, 19.12%.

County Board Dist. 3 — Pekula - 213 votes, 36.98%; Winscher - 363, 63.02%.

• Buckman

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 7 votes, 2.19%; Fischbach - 291, 91.22%; Abahsain - 21, 6.58%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 287 votes, 90.82%; Cekalla - 29, 9.18%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 297 votes, 93.1%; Froelich - 18, 5.64%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .93%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .31% Jensen/Birk - 296, 92.217%; Walz/Flanagan - 17, 5.3%; McTavish/Winter - 3, .93%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .31%

Secretary of State — Crockett - 276 votes, 87.9%; Simon - 37, 11.78%.

State Auditor — Finn - 3 votes, .95%; Davis - 2, .63%; Wilson - 290, 91.77%; Blaha - 21, 6.65%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 300 votes, 93.75%; Ellison - 20, 6.25%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 181 votes, 61.54%; Wilson - 115, 38.46%.

• Buh

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 4 votes, 1.54%; Fischbach - 236, 91.12%; Abahsain - 19, 7.34%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 240 votes, 91.6%; Cekalla - 22, 8.4%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 254 votes, 99.22%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 votes, .38%; Jensen/Birk - 241, 91.29%; Walz/Flanagan - 21, 7.95%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .38%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 226 votes, 86.92%; Simon - 34, 13.08%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 votes, .38%; Davis - 3, 1.14%; Wilson - 239, 90.87%; Blaha - 20, 7.6%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 244 votes, 92.42%; Ellison - 20, 7.58%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 147 votes, 56.98%; Wilson 111, 43.02%.

• Culdrum

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 4 votes, 1.77%; Fischbach - 199, 88.05%; Abahsain - 23, 10.18%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 186 votes, 83.78%; Cekalla - 32, 14.41%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 202 votes, 99.51%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Jensen/Birk - 193, 85.02%; Walz/Flanagan - 33, 14.54%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .44%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 187 votes, 83.86%; Simon - 36, 16.14%.

State Auditor — Davis - 1, .45%; Wilson - 191, 86.82%; Blaha - 28, 12.73%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 195 votes, 87.84%; Ellison - 27, 12.16%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 41 votes, 19.9; Blaine - 165, 80.1%.

• Cushing

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 24 votes, 6.49%; Fischbach - 282, 76.22%; Abahsain - 62, 16.76%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 297 votes, 80.93%; Cekalla - 70, 19.07%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 319 votes, 98.76%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 5 votes, 1.35%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 9, 2.43% Jensen/Birk - 286, 77.3%; Walz/Flanagan - 66, 17.84%; McTavish/Winter - 4, 1.08%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 288 votes, 79.12%; Simon - 75, 20.6%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 votes, 2.98%; Davis - 14, 3.79%; Wilson - 283, 76.69%; Blaha - 60, 16.26%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 300 votes, 80.86%; Ellison - 71, 19.14%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 114 votes, 34.44%; LeMieur - 215, 64.95%.

• Darling

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 9 votes, 3.27%; Fischbach - 213, 77.45%; Abahsain - 53, 19.27%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 213 votes, 78.02%; Cekalla - 58, 21.25%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 228 votes, 97.02%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, .73%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .37% Jensen/Birk - 215, 78.47%; Walz/Flanagan - 51, 18.61%; McTavish/Winter - 3, 1.09%; Prosser/Dwire - 2, .73%

Secretary of State — Crockett - 206 votes, 76.01%; Simon - 62, 22.88%.

State Auditor — Finn - 4 votes, 1.47%; Davis - 6, 2.2%; Wilson - 209, 76.56%; Blaha - 54, 19.78%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 219 votes, 79.93%; Ellison - 55, 20.07%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 68 votes, 27.64%; LeMieur - 178, 72.36%.

• Elmdale

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 19 votes, 3.56%; Fischbach - 470, 88.18%; Abahsain - 43, 8.07%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 471 votes, 88.2%; Cekalla - 60, 11.24%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 487 votes, 90.86%; Froelich - 47, 8.77%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, .37%; Jensen/Birk - 479, 88.54%; Walz/Flanagan - 53, 9.8%; McTavish/Winter - 6, 1.11%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .18%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 470 votes, 88.02%; Simon - 63, 11.8%.

State Auditor — Finn - 4 votes, .75%; Davis - 11, 2.06%; Wilson - 471, 88.2%; Blaha - 48, 8.99%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 488 votes, 90.71%; Ellison - 50, 9.29%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 169 votes, 36.74%; Blaine - 290, 63.04%.

• Granite

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 8 votes, 3.57%; Fischbach - 186, 83.04%; Abahsain - 30, 13.39%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 180 votes, 81.45%; Cekalla - 38, 17.19%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 199 votes, 99.01%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, .44%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .44% Jensen/Birk - 193, 85.4%; Walz/Flanagan - 26, 11.5%; McTavish/Winter - 5, 2.21%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 184 votes, 84.02%; Simon - 35, 15.98%.

State Auditor — Finn - 3 votes, 1.38%; Davis - 2, .92%; Wilson - 187, 85.78%; Blaha - 22, 11.93%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 195 votes, 88.24%; Ellison - 26, 11.76%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 122 votes, 56.22%; Wilson - 95, 43.78%.

• Green Prairie

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 21 votes, 5.57%; Fischbach - 269, 71.35%; Abahsain - 87, 23.08%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 258 votes, 69.17%; Cekalla - 106, 28.42%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 311 votes, 94.82%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .79%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 7, 1.84% Jensen/Birk - 266, 70%; Walz/Flanagan - 101, 26.58%; McTavish/Winter - 3, .79%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 270 votes, 72.78%; Simon - 100, 26.95%.

State Auditor — Finn - 8 votes, 2.14%; Davis - 11, 2.94%; Wilson - 271, 72.46%; Blaha - 84, 22.46%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 280 votes, 75.07%; Ellison - 93, 24.93%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 104 votes, 29.13%; LeMieur - 252, 70.59%.

• Hillman

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 2 votes, 2.13%; Fischbach - 84, 89.36%; Abahsain - 7, 7.45%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 85 votes, 91.4%; Cekalla - 8, 8.6%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 86 votes, 92.47%; Froelich - 7, 7.53%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, 1.06%; Jensen/Birk - 84, 89.36%; Walz/Flanagan - 9, 9.57%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 82 votes, 87.23%; Simon - 12, 12.77%.

State Auditor — Davis - 1, 1.08%; Wilson - 86, 92.47%; Blaha - 6, 6.45%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 86 votes, 91.49%; Ellison - 8, 8.51%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 60 votes, 68.97%; Wilson - 25, 28.74%.

• Lakin

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 9 votes, 4.89%; Fischbach - 138, 75%; Abahsain - 37, 20.11%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 141 votes, 77.05%; Cekalla - 42, 22.95%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 140 votes, 77.35%; Froelich - 41, 22.65%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, .54%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .54% Jensen/Birk - 139, 74.73%; Walz/Flanagan - 44, 23.66%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .54%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 136 votes, 75.14%; Simon - 45, 24.86%.

State Auditor — Finn - 3 votes, 1.63%; Davis - 10, 5.43%; Wilson - 136, 73.91%; Blaha - 35, 19.02%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 150 votes, 80.65%; Ellison - 36, 19.35%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 93 votes, 55.03%; Wilson - 76, 44.97%.

• Leigh

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 5 votes, 4.95%; Fischbach - 89, 88.12%; Abahsain - 7, 6.93%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 86 votes, 86%; Cekalla - 13, 13%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 93 votes, 96.88%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, .98%; Jensen/Birk - 89, 87.25%; Walz/Flanagan - 12, 11.76%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 86 votes, 87.76%; Simon - 12, 12.24%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 vote, 1.01%; Davis - 2, 2.02%; Wilson - 89, 89.9%; Blaha - 7, 7.07%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 91 votes, 91%; Ellison - 9, 9%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 54 votes, 55.67%; Wilson - 42, 43.3%.

• Little Falls

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 40 votes, 4.64%; Fischbach - 599, 69.49%; Abahsain - 222, 25.75%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 566 votes, 65.59%; Cekalla - 293, 33.95%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 724 votes, 94.89%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 7 votes, .8%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 9, 1.03%; Jensen/Birk - 600, 68.97%; Walz/Flanagan - 245, 28.16%; McTavish/Winter - 7, .8%; Prosser/Dwire - 2, .23%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 572 votes, 66.82%; Simon - 284, 33.18%.

State Auditor — Finn - 10 votes, 1.17%; Davis - 28, 3.27%; Wilson - 594, 69.31%; Blaha - 225, 26.25%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 624 votes, 72.39%; Ellison - 237, 27.49%.

County Board Dist. 3 — Pekula - 281 votes, 35.26%; Winscher - 515, 64.62%.

• Morrill

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 12 votes, 3.96%; Fischbach - 256, 84.49%; Abahsain - 35, 11.55%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 259 votes, 85.2%; Cekalla - 45, 14.8%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 269 votes, 88.2; Froelich - 36, 11.8%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .97%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 3, .97%; Jensen/Birk - 260, 84.42%; Walz/Flanagan - 39, 12.66%; McTavish/Winter - 3, .97%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 251 votes, 83.39%; Simon - 50, 16.61%.

State Auditor — Finn - 3 votes, .99%; Davis - 6, 1.99%; Wilson - 257, 85.1%; Blaha - 36, 11.92%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 268 votes, 87.58%; Ellison - 38, 12.42%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 165 votes, 61.8%; Wilson - 101, 37.83%.

• Motley

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 8 votes, 5.97%; Fischbach - 97, 72.39%; Abahsain - 29, 21.64%.

State Senate Dist. 5 — Utke - 103 votes, 78.03%; Peters - 29, 21.97%.

State House Dist. 5B — Wiener - 98 votes, 76.56; Hendrickson - 30, 23.44%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, 1.47%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 4, 2.94%; Jensen/Birk - 94, 69.12%; Walz/Flanagan - 34, 25%; McTavish/Winter - 2, 1.47%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 94 votes, 72.31%; Simon - 36, 27.69%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 vote, .74%; Davis - 5, 3.7%; Wilson - 97, 71.85%; Blaha - 32, 23.7%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 105 votes, 79.55%; Ellison - 27, 20.45%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 26 votes, 28.89%; LeMieur - 64, 71.11%.

• Mount Morris

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 1 vote, 2.04%; Fischbach - 39, 75.59%; Abahsain - 9, 18.37%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 40 votes, 81.63%; Cekalla - 9, 18.37%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 40 votes, 81.63%; Froelich - 9, 18.37%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Jensen/Birk - 40, 81.63%; Walz/Flanagan - 8, 16.33%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, 2.04%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 40 votes, 81.63%; Simon - 9, 18.37%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 vote, 2.04%; Davis - 1, 2.04%; Wilson - 38, 77.55%; Blaha - 9, 18.37%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 41 votes, 83.67%; Ellison - 8, 16.33%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 30 votes, 66.67%; Wilson - 15, 33.33%.

• Parker

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 9 votes, 4.25%; Fischbach - 154, 72.64%; Abahsain - 49, 23.11%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 147 votes, 70.67%; Cekalla - 57, 27.4%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 167 votes, 90.76%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — McCaskel/Sandbeck - 3, 1.41%; Jensen/Birk - 156, 73.24%; Walz/Flanagan - 53, 24.88%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .47%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 150 votes, 70.75%; Simon - 62, 29.25%.

State Auditor — Davis - 3, 1.44%; Wilson - 150, 71.77%; Blaha - 56, 26.79%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 155 votes, 73.46%; Ellison - 56, 26.54%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 49 votes, 25.39%; Blaine - 144, 74.61%.

• Pierz

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 6 votes, 2.52%; Fischbach - 207, 86.97%; Abahsain - 25, 10.5%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 201 votes, 85.17%; Cekalla - 35, 14.83%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 215 votes, 89.96; Froelich - 24, 10.04%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — McCaskel/Sandbeck - 2 votes, .83%; Jensen/Birk - 206, 85.83%; Walz/Flanagan - 32, 13.33%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 209 votes, 88.56%; Simon - 27, 11.44%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 vote, .42%; Davis - 3, 1.26%; Wilson - 211, 88.28%; Blaha - 24, 10.04%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 217 votes, 90.42%; Ellison - 23, 9.58%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 96 votes, 42.11%; Wilson - 131, 57.46%.

• Pike Creek

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 27 votes, 5.28%; Fischbach - 404, 79.06%; Abahsain - 80, 15.66%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 401 votes, 78.02%; Cekalla - 108, 21.01%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 446 votes, 98.02%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .58%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 5, .97%; Jensen/Birk - 416, 80.78%; Walz/Flanagan - 90, 17.48%; McTavish/Winter - 1, .19%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 395 votes, 77.91%; Simon - 112, 22.09%.

State Auditor — Finn - 7 votes, 1.38%; Davis - 13, 2.57%; Wilson - 401, 79.25%; Blaha - 84, 16.6%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 424 votes, 83.14%; Ellison - 86, 16.86%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 167 votes, 36.3%; Blaine - 293, 63.7%.

• Platte

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 8 votes, 5.48%; Fischbach - 119, 81.51%; Abahsain - 19, 13.01%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 125 votes, 85.62%; Cekalla - 21, 14.38%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 132 votes, 98.51%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 1 vote, .68%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 2, 1.35%; Jensen/Birk - 126, 85.14%; Walz/Flanagan - 19, 12.84%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 122 votes, 85.31%; Simon - 21, 14.69%.

State Auditor — Davis - 7 votes, 4.79%; Wilson - 120, 82.19%; Blaha - 19, 13.01%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 126 votes, 86.9%; Ellison - 19, 13.1%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 46 votes, 37.7%; LeMieur 75, 61.48%.

• Pulaski

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 5 votes, 3.21%; Fischbach - 129, 82.69%; Abahsain - 22, 14.1%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 128 votes, 82.05%; Cekalla - 28, 17.95%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 133 votes, 98.52%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, 1.26%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .63%; Jensen/Birk - 128, 80.5%; Walz/Flanagan - 25, 15.76%; McTavish/Winter - 2, 1.26%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .63%

Secretary of State — Crockett - 120 votes, 78.43%; Simon - 32, 20.92%.

State Auditor — Finn - 4 votes, 2.56%; Davis - 6, 3.85%; Wilson - 124, 79.49%; Blaha - 22, 14.1%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 133 votes, 84.18%; Ellison - 25, 15.82%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 78 votes, 54.93%; Wilson - 64, 45.07%.

• Richardson

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 5 votes, 1.73%; Fischbach - 231, 79.93%; Abahsain - 53, 18.34%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 231 votes, 80.49%; Cekalla - 56, 19.51%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 247 votes, 97.63%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, .69%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 2, .69%; Jensen/Birk - 227, 78.28%; Walz/Flanagan - 57, 19.66%; McTavish/Winter - 2, .69%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 215 votes, 75.7%; Simon - 68, 23.94%.

State Auditor — Finn - 3 votes, 1.05%; Davis - 3, 1.05%; Wilson - 228, 79.44%; Blaha - 53, 18.47%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 236 votes, 81.38%; Ellison - 54, 18.62%.

County Board Dist. 4 — Kasper - 125 votes, 48.83%; Wilson - 130, 50.78%.

• Ripley

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 19 votes, 4.77%; Fischbach - 307, 77.14%; Abahsain - 72, 18.09%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 313 votes, 78.05%; Cekalla - 88, 21.95%.

State House Dist. 10A — Kresha - 339 votes, 95.76%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 4 votes, .99%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 4, .99%; Jensen/Birk - 312, 77.42%; Walz/Flanagan - 75, 18.61%; McTavish/Winter - 5, 1.24%; Prosser/Dwire - 3, .74%

Secretary of State — Crockett - 296 votes, 74.37%; Simon - 102, 25.63%.

State Auditor — Finn - 9 votes, 2.27%; Davis - 11, 2.78%; Wilson - 303, 76.52%; Blaha - 73, 18.43%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 318 votes, 79.3%; Ellison - 81, 20.2%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 95 votes, 26.03%; LeMieur - 266, 72.88%.

• Rosing

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 2 votes, 1.45%; Fischbach - 118, 85.51%; Abahsain - 18, 13.04%.

State Senate Dist. 5 — Utke - 119 votes, 86.23%; Peters - 19, 13.77%.

State House Dist. 5B — Wiener - 117 votes, 85.4; Hendrickson - 19, 13.87%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Jensen/Birk - 121, 86.43%; Walz/Flanagan - 19, 13.57%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 117 votes, 86.03%; Simon - 19, 13.97%.

State Auditor — Finn - 1 vote, .71%; Davis - 1, .71%; Wilson - 118, 84.29%; Blaha - 17, 14.29%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 123 votes, 87.66%; Ellison - 38, 12.14%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 35 votes, 30.43%; LeMieur - 80, 69.57%.

• Scandia Valley

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 37 votes, 4.44%; Fischbach - 580, 69.63%; Abahsain - 216, 25.93%.

State Senate Dist. 5 — Utke - 599 votes, 72%; Peters - 231, 27.76%.

State House Dist. 5B — Wiener - 587 votes, 73.65%; Hendrickson - 208, 26.1%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 7 votes, .83%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 12, 1.43%; Jensen/Birk - 572, 68.1%; Walz/Flanagan - 242, 28.81%; McTavish/Winter - 7, .83%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 564 votes, 67.95%; Simon - 266, 32.05%.

State Auditor — Finn - 9 votes, 1.09%; Davis - 17, 2.05%; Wilson - 581, 70.08%; Blaha - 222, 26.78%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 608 votes, 72.47%; Ellison - 231, 27.53%.

County Board Dist. 1 — Krajsa - 319 votes, 43.88%; LeMieur - 405, 55.71%.

• Swan River

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 14 votes, 3.73%; Fischbach - 277, 73.87%; Abahsain - 84, 22.4%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 254 votes, 68.65%; Cekalla - 110, 29.73%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 292 votes, 78.49%; Froelich - 80, 21.51%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 3 votes, .79%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .26%; Jensen/Birk - 281, 74.34%; Walz/Flanagan - 86, 22.75%; McTavish/Winter - 6, 1.59%; Prosser/Dwire - 1, .26%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 267 votes, 71.97%; Simon - 104, 78.03%.

State Auditor — Finn - 4 votes, 1.08%; Davis - 6, 1.61%; Wilson - 273, 73.39%; Blaha - 89, 23.92%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 291 votes, 77.39%; Ellison - 85, 22.61%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 112 votes, 33.14%; Blaine - 226, 66.86%.

• Swanville

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 12 votes, 4.32%; Fischbach - 237, 85.25%; Abahsain - 29, 10.43%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 230 votes, 83.03%; Cekalla - 46, 16.61%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 246 votes, 88.17%; Froelich - 33, 11.83%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 2 votes, .71%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 1, .36%; Jensen/Birk - 241, 85.77%; Walz/Flanagan - 34, 12.1%; McTavish/Winter - 3, 1.07%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 230 votes, 84.56%; Simon - 42, 15.44%.

State Auditor — Finn - 5 votes, 1.85%; Davis - 4, 1.48%; Wilson - 235, 86.72%; Blaha - 27, 9.96%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 244 votes, 88.73%; Ellison - 31, 11.27%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 86 votes, 35.54%; Blaine - 156, 64.46%.

• Two Rivers

U.S. Rep. District 7 — Johnson - 13 votes, 3.16%; Fischbach - 355, 86.17%; Abahsain - 44, 10.68%.

State Senate Dist. 10 — Wesenberg - 357 votes, 86.02%; Cekalla - 58, 13.98%.

State House Dist. 10B — Schultz - 366 votes, 88.62%; Froelich - 46, 11.14%.

Governor and Lt. Gov. — Patterson/Huff - 4 votes, .96%; McCaskel/Sandbeck - 3, .72%; Jensen/Birk - 360, 86.33%; Walz/Flanagan - 47, 11.27%; McTavish/Winter - 3, .72%.

Secretary of State — Crockett - 353 votes, 86.1%; Simon - 57, 13.9%.

State Auditor — Finn - 2 votes, .49%; Davis - 9, 2.2%; Wilson - 353, 86.1%; Blaha - 46, 11.22%.

Attorney General — Schultz - 367 votes, 88.65%; Ellison - 46, 11.11%.

County Board Dist. 5 — Krousey - 122 votes, 33.8%; Blaine - 238, 65.93%.