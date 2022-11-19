Read full article on original website
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Epic Christmas Village in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNew Hope, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Allentown to feature appearances by Pip the Mouse, Santa
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown will hold a Christmas tree lighting ceremony early next month. The “Allentown Tree Lighting Ceremony - Powering the Season presented by PPL” will take place Saturday, December 3 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ArtsPark in downtown Allentown, according to a news release from the city.
Downtown Reading comes alive with annual tree lighting
READING, Pa. – Downtown Reading came alive Tuesday night with the city's annual tree lighting. City officials say the tree is a symbol of hope, kindness and compassion. The yearly tradition came at a time when many people say they need the good spirit more than ever. "I think...
Allentown church delivers food to people's homes for Thanksgiving
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Senior pastor Jimmie Rivera of City Limits Assembly of God says he wants to show some love this time of year, and he's been doing just that for years. The church has been helping to feed the people of Allentown for over 25 years, offering turkeys and sides for anyone that needs it for their Thanksgiving dinner.
Salvation Army distributes hundreds of turkeys in Reading
READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings. The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.
Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve
PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
Windy weather knocks down trees
Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
Macungie Borough Council indicates it will keep funding Emmaus Public Library
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Concerns over access to a Lehigh Valley community library may be easing. The Macungie Borough Council expressed support for continuing to fund the Emmaus Public Library. Macungie, Emmaus, and Upper Milford Township all fund the library. An official vote is scheduled for next month. Without that funding,...
Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'
EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant & Hospitality Group,...
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut
MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
New high ropes adventure course coming to Northampton County
Outdoor adventure venue, featuring ropes course, ziplines, beer garden and more, coming soon to Easton area. HangDog is owned by Michael McCreary, who also operates Allentown indoor go-carting venue Lehigh Valley Grand Prix and its accompanying axe-throwing facility Go! Axe.
30-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by propane truck in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Allentown Tuesday morning. 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo's hat and headphones lie in the middle of Oxford Street in Allentown for hours after his body is taken away by the Lehigh County Coroner. Officials say Arroyo was...
Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service
PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
Sheetz drops price of unleaded 88 to $1.99 for Thanksgiving
Sheetz announced Monday that it has lowered the price of its unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for the Thanksgiving weekend. The weeklong discount began Monday and extends through Nov. 28 for unleaded 88, which contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87. Not all vehicles can use unleaded 88;...
Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
Sally Beauty store near Phillipsburg to close as part of corporate cutbacks
The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline. The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.
Shenandoah appoints new fire chief
SHENANDOAH — The borough has appointed Rick Examitas as its new fire chief. Examitas, a former Shenandoah fire marshal and an employee at the Schuylkill County Communications Center, was sworn in by Mayor Andrew Szczyglak at Monday’s council meeting. Examitas will succeed retiring Fire Chief Russell Schumack. The...
