Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Downtown Reading comes alive with annual tree lighting

READING, Pa. – Downtown Reading came alive Tuesday night with the city's annual tree lighting. City officials say the tree is a symbol of hope, kindness and compassion. The yearly tradition came at a time when many people say they need the good spirit more than ever. "I think...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown church delivers food to people's homes for Thanksgiving

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Senior pastor Jimmie Rivera of City Limits Assembly of God says he wants to show some love this time of year, and he's been doing just that for years. The church has been helping to feed the people of Allentown for over 25 years, offering turkeys and sides for anyone that needs it for their Thanksgiving dinner.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Salvation Army distributes hundreds of turkeys in Reading

READING, Pa. — Hundreds of families in Berks County that may have gone without a Thanksgiving feast on Thursday will now be able to enjoy a turkey and many of the fixings. The Salvation Army of Reading and its volunteers handed out close to 900 boxes of food, including turkeys, to people in need on Tuesday.
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve

PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Windy weather knocks down trees

Windy weather caused some troubles in our area on Sunday. In Mahoning Township, Carbon County, a downed tree blocked Twin Crest Drive near Stewart Creek Road. In West Penn Township, Schuylkill County, Route 443 was closed when a utility pole snapped near Cold Spring Road.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Macungie Borough Council indicates it will keep funding Emmaus Public Library

MACUNGIE, Pa. - Concerns over access to a Lehigh Valley community library may be easing. The Macungie Borough Council expressed support for continuing to fund the Emmaus Public Library. Macungie, Emmaus, and Upper Milford Township all fund the library. An official vote is scheduled for next month. Without that funding,...
MACUNGIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'

EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant & Hospitality Group,...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some Macungie residents concerned about access to Emmaus Public Library amid possible funding cut

MACUNGIE, Pa. - A group of people in Macungie are working to drum up support for their local library. There is concern that funding could be cut in next year's budget, which would mean people in Macungie would have to pay to use the Emmaus Public Library starting on Jan. 1. Macungie is one of three localities that funds the library, along with Emmaus and Upper Milford Township. According to Library Director Maryellen Kanarr, about half the people who live in Macungie have library cards.
MACUNGIE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week

LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

30-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by propane truck in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Allentown Tuesday morning. 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo's hat and headphones lie in the middle of Oxford Street in Allentown for hours after his body is taken away by the Lehigh County Coroner. Officials say Arroyo was...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service

PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
PORT CARBON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sheetz drops price of unleaded 88 to $1.99 for Thanksgiving

Sheetz announced Monday that it has lowered the price of its unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for the Thanksgiving weekend. The weeklong discount began Monday and extends through Nov. 28 for unleaded 88, which contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87. Not all vehicles can use unleaded 88;...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular Venezuelan restaurant, specializing in stuffed arepas, to debut 2nd Allentown location

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An eatery known for its overflowing and mouthwatering arepas is doubling its footprint in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, a Venezuelan restaurant that debuted in September 2019 at 12 S. Eighth St. downtown, is planning to open a second location within the next few weeks at 708 Union Blvd. on the city’s East Side, co-founder Humberto Canelon said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Shenandoah appoints new fire chief

SHENANDOAH — The borough has appointed Rick Examitas as its new fire chief. Examitas, a former Shenandoah fire marshal and an employee at the Schuylkill County Communications Center, was sworn in by Mayor Andrew Szczyglak at Monday’s council meeting. Examitas will succeed retiring Fire Chief Russell Schumack. The...
SHENANDOAH, PA

