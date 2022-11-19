Grants awarded to support social and emotional learning in Wyoming

CHEYENNE – Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation announced this week it awarded nearly $25,000 in grants to schools across Wyoming to support social and emotional learning programs.

Social and emotional learning helps individuals develop traits such as problem-solving, teamwork, character and grit. It also allows schools to create a learning environment that offers social and emotional support to kids, building a culture of responsive, restorative practices that help students learn to thrive – in life and at school.

Youth mental health is a critical issue in Wyoming, and BCBSWY Caring Foundation aims to help Wyoming youth develop positive coping strategies and resilience, knowing early intervention is key, according to a news release.

“Mental health is just as imperative as physical health and a predictor for overall quality of life," said Diane Gore, president and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. "We are pleased to be able to offer this opportunity to classrooms, schools and school districts across Wyoming."

Recipients include Arp, Davis, and Prairie Wind elementary schools in Cheyenne; Laramie Montessori Charter School; Big Horn Elementary; Child Development Services of Fremont County; and Fremont County School District 21.

“Davis is thrilled and grateful to receive the Social Emotional Learning grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Caring Foundation! Schools are in the business of preparing children for life," said Sara Pedersen, SEL/Behavior Interventionist Teacher at Davis Elementary School. "If you ask employers what they want from the future workforce, they say they need people who can collaborate with those who are different from them, who can use their strengths to solve problems, manage stress, and have self-awareness. Davis is excited to continue to help our students make this possible.”