ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mtmfd_0jGRPgre00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to police, Jaquan Groomes-Smith is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at Allegheny Traditional Academy on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=119ryl_0jGRPgre00

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 6

Bad Wolf
3d ago

You have to really wonder, just exactly what is going on with all these missing teenagers!? I mean, let’s face it, they post about all these missing children, but they never inform us if they are ever found! Definitely a sad state of affairs!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police seek missing Pittsburgh man who disappeared 2 weeks ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are asking for help from the public finding a man who hasn't been seen in about two weeks. William Garasich Jr., 30, goes by Billy. He has a beard and a cross tattoo on his right forearm. He is 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds.  Garasich was last seen on the morning of Nov. 5, police said. He is known to frequent Stanton Heights, Lawrenceville and the Waterworks areas, police said. Anyone who has seen him should call Pittsburgh police at 412-323-7141. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA
977rocks.com

Police Detail I-79 Crash That Sent One To Hospital

Police are providing more information about a weekend crash on I-79 that sent someone to the hospital. The accident happened Sunday around 3 a.m. in Lancaster Township near the overpass of East Lancaster Road. 23-year-old Zack Householder of Pittsburgh was driving south when he went off the side of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 dead in Wilkinsburg shooting

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg.A 40-year-old man, Walter Sloan, was shot and killed on the porch of a home Monday on Pit Street. Detectives say 18 to 20 shots were fired, and the victim was shot several times.A woman and several children were inside the house when the victim was gunned down. A witness told KDKA-TV that he heard the shots and then a car speeding away. Right now, police aren't saying whether this was a drive-by shooting, but they say they do know the spray of bullets came from more than one gun."We're still working on collecting video from the neighborhood to see if we can identify somebody or get any leads," Allegheny County Police Lt. Venerando Costa said.Police and EMS were called to the area around 4:45 p.m. No one is in custody at this time, police said.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy