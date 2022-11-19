Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

According to police, Jaquan Groomes-Smith is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

He was last seen at Allegheny Traditional Academy on Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call 412-323-7141 or dial 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

