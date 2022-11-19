MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. Salvation Army of Marquette County is hosting its second annual Christmas tree contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers will vote on trees at 11 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO