Marquette County, MI

U.P. organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 29th is this year’s “Giving Tuesday,” known around the world as a day for helping others. U.P. organizations are taking part in this activity once again. United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin said the organization relies on community generosity...
Non-profit to raise money for youth center program

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County West End Youth Center (MCWEYC) is raising money to foster youth success. Marquette County West End Youth Center Founder Rose Chivens said her organization is nonprofit certified and approved by the state to raise money. Chivens wants to build an after-school youth center...
Portage Health Foundation prepares for upcoming Giving Tuesday

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Nov. 29, Copper Country nonprofits will team up with the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) for its annual Giving Tuesday event. The event allows the community to “put their money where their heart is” and donate to 26 different organizations. That is five more...
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
Salvation Army of Marquette County holds its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. Salvation Army of Marquette County is hosting its second annual Christmas tree contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers will vote on trees at 11 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
Woodland Elementary hosts Thanksgiving parade

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Woodland Elementary students had their very own Thanksgiving parade on Tuesday. In class this week, students created animal balloons after reading the book “Balloons over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet. The book shows the early stage of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students put...
Health isn’t what you look like

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health isn’t what you look like, but rather, how you feel. Too often, people focus their health journey on losing weight. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says this takes away from the bigger picture. “There’s so much more that determines our health. I always encourage people...
Finding gratitude in doing hard things

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Todd Poquette is asked about gratitude his response comes quickly, “I think honestly it’s the ability to step back and realize all of things we take for granted and having that moment or epiphany to take an inventory on your life and realize how fortunate you are.”
Tom Baldini Soapbox Challenge encourages student voices

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton High School Junior Ian Evans was one of many speakers who took to the podium at the fifth annual Tom Baldini Soapbox Challenge at Kaufman Auditorium Monday afternoon. 10 students from four schools competed in the event sharing their thoughts on topics like reproductive rights,...
You could get married on Upper Michigan Today

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the week of Thanksgiving, Upper Michigan Today wants to recognize the importance of practicing gratitude. Dan Selling, a Manistique man with no shortage of “I love you”s shares why those three words mean so much. Taking a page from Selling’s book, UMT encourages you to tell someone you love them today and elaborate why.
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
Kingsford home heavily damaged in fire

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford home has heavy damage after a fire Monday morning, Kingsford Public Safety says. On Monday around 5:56 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety was called to the 100 block of East Breen Ave. for smoke coming from a residence. Officers arrived at the scene and saw...
