WLUC
U.P. organizations prepare for Giving Tuesday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - November 29th is this year’s “Giving Tuesday,” known around the world as a day for helping others. U.P. organizations are taking part in this activity once again. United Way of Marquette County Program Coordinator Holly Michelin said the organization relies on community generosity...
WLUC
Non-profit to raise money for youth center program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County West End Youth Center (MCWEYC) is raising money to foster youth success. Marquette County West End Youth Center Founder Rose Chivens said her organization is nonprofit certified and approved by the state to raise money. Chivens wants to build an after-school youth center...
WLUC
Portage Health Foundation prepares for upcoming Giving Tuesday
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - On Nov. 29, Copper Country nonprofits will team up with the Portage Health Foundation (PHF) for its annual Giving Tuesday event. The event allows the community to “put their money where their heart is” and donate to 26 different organizations. That is five more...
WLUC
MTU’s Rozsa Center prepares for 24th annual Home for the Holidays Gift Market
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The staff of Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Rozsa Center is preparing for its Home for the Holidays Gift Market. 28 vendors will be set up inside the center’s lobby as part of Small Business Saturday. It is an event the center has held for...
WLUC
Marquette DDA ‘Free After 3′ program on now through Christmas
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Downtown Development Authority has brought back its Free After 3:00 p.m. parking campaign. After 3:00 p.m., parking in downtown Marquette is free now through Christmas. The pay-by-plate parking and the passport parking app are still available but after three you can park free and...
WLUC
Dickinson County Community Chorus prepares for first Christmas concert since 2019
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson County Community Chorus is preparing for its first Christmas concert since 2019. Eighty adult singers and 30 children rehearsed for the concert Tuesday night. This is the first Christmas concert the group has put on in three years. Both singers and community members say...
WLUC
Ishpeming High School to hold blood drive for 2nd annual “Blood Fight”
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second annual “Blood Fight” will culminate Tuesday with a donation event at Ishpeming High School (IHS). For the second year, Negaunee and Ishpeming have challenged each other to see who can collect the most pints of blood. The goal is to help fill...
WLUC
Salvation Army of Marquette County holds its second annual Christmas Tree Spectacular
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -With December just days away, some U.P. organizations are already getting in the Christmas spirit. Salvation Army of Marquette County is hosting its second annual Christmas tree contest. For the next three weeks, Yoopers will vote on trees at 11 different U.P. schools to determine who has the best one. Apart from bragging rights, the school that wins will also get a trophy.
WLUC
Iron Mountain MSP Troopers take part in ‘Stuff a Blue Goose’ donation collection
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite cold weather, Troopers Geno Basanese and Juliana Arnold from the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post stood outside SuperOne Foods to benefit those in need. This is part of the annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign. “We’ve been doing it for several...
WLUC
Dickinson County hospital prepares to give out free Thanksgiving meals
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Kitchen staff members were hard at work Tuesday preparing meals for their annual free Thanksgiving dinner. Marshfield Medical Center Dickinson has hosted a free thanksgiving meal for more than 20 years. Turkey is not the only item on the menu. “We are also doing mashed...
WLUC
Houghton County concert raises funds for Bay Cliff Health Camp
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The Noteworthy women’s barbershop chorus sang classics like Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World” and Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” in a concert at Calumet United Methodist Church Sunday. The concert raised money for Bay Cliff Health Camp...
WLUC
Woodland Elementary hosts Thanksgiving parade
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Woodland Elementary students had their very own Thanksgiving parade on Tuesday. In class this week, students created animal balloons after reading the book “Balloons over Broadway” by Melissa Sweet. The book shows the early stage of the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Students put...
WLUC
Health isn’t what you look like
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Health isn’t what you look like, but rather, how you feel. Too often, people focus their health journey on losing weight. Registered Dietician Dawn Lundin says this takes away from the bigger picture. “There’s so much more that determines our health. I always encourage people...
WLUC
Finding gratitude in doing hard things
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When Todd Poquette is asked about gratitude his response comes quickly, “I think honestly it’s the ability to step back and realize all of things we take for granted and having that moment or epiphany to take an inventory on your life and realize how fortunate you are.”
WLUC
Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique adds custom printed t-shirts to its inventory
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host for a look at news stories of the day. With the MDNR’s new online reporting rule, deer harvest data is available in real-time. Hunters in Menominee County bagged the most bucks on opening day.
WLUC
Tom Baldini Soapbox Challenge encourages student voices
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton High School Junior Ian Evans was one of many speakers who took to the podium at the fifth annual Tom Baldini Soapbox Challenge at Kaufman Auditorium Monday afternoon. 10 students from four schools competed in the event sharing their thoughts on topics like reproductive rights,...
WLUC
You could get married on Upper Michigan Today
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Being the week of Thanksgiving, Upper Michigan Today wants to recognize the importance of practicing gratitude. Dan Selling, a Manistique man with no shortage of “I love you”s shares why those three words mean so much. Taking a page from Selling’s book, UMT encourages you to tell someone you love them today and elaborate why.
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer announces new investments in Western Upper Peninsula
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce three community revitalization projects that will bring economic growth, housing, and increased vibrancy to Iron Mountain and Calumet have received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The projects are expected to generate a total capital investment of $2.7 million.
WLUC
Eastbound traffic slowed on US-41 near Ishpeming’s Jubilee Foods due to trailer rollover
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Eastbound traffic was slowed on US-41 just west of Jubilee Foods in Ishpeming Tuesday morning while crews diverted drivers around a trailer rollover. A TV6 reporter on scene confirmed with a responding Michigan State Police Trooper that a white pickup was towing a flatbed trailer with equipment on it when the trailer rolled over into the ditch. The trooper said the cause was not yet clear, but that roads were hazardous in that area due to slush.
WLUC
Kingsford home heavily damaged in fire
KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - A Kingsford home has heavy damage after a fire Monday morning, Kingsford Public Safety says. On Monday around 5:56 a.m., Kingsford Public Safety was called to the 100 block of East Breen Ave. for smoke coming from a residence. Officers arrived at the scene and saw...
