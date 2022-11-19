ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMAZ

From Our Table to Yours: Baked mac & cheese for your holiday meal

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Stewart Hardy prepared classic baked Mac and Cheese, just in time for Thanksgiving. Hardy says he's been cooking for 18 years, and...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
13WMAZ

From Our Table to Yours: Fall Vegetable Salad

MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Lenee Radkey prepared a maple roasted fall vegetable salad, just in time for Thanksgiving. Radkey has been a chef for 7 years...
WMAZ

Saturday voting approved in Bibb but only on Pio Nono

MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted to hold Saturday voting on November 26 according to Mercer University CCJ's Civic Journalism Senior Fellow Liz Fabian who was present at the vote. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that...
13WMAZ

P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?

MACON, Ga. — The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose...
wgxa.tv

Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting

UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
