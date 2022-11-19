Read full article on original website
WMAZ
From Our Table to Yours: Baked mac & cheese for your holiday meal
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Stewart Hardy prepared classic baked Mac and Cheese, just in time for Thanksgiving. Hardy says he's been cooking for 18 years, and...
Folks line up for Feed the City Distribution Day in Fort Valley
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Folks in Fort Valley lined up around Hope Church on Saturday to receive some food for the holidays. Volunteers helped distribute food to families in need as people pulled up in their cars. Cars were lined down Sullivan Road, and the event was so packed...
'We care about you': Fort Valley church holds 25th annual feed the city event
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — In five days, many folks will be stuffing their faces for thanksgiving with staples like turkey and mac & cheese. Several groups across Central Georgia have been lending a hand in making sure families can fill their bellies with holiday favorites. The folks at Hope...
WMAZ
The 13WMAZ 'Give Thanks' campaign explained and how you can help the Pace Center for Girls
MACON, Ga. — As we approach the holiday season, we feel gratitude for what we have and recognize there are so many without, so we’re asking YOU to join us in our ‘Give Thanks’ campaign by helping the less fortunate in our community every Wednesday throughout November.
Donor gives $10,000 to Baldwin Sheriffs for thanksgiving dinner for their families
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The deputies of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office got a nice surprise when they received an anonymous donation last week in order to buy thanksgiving meals for their families. In a post to their Facebook page on Tuesday, they said that the donor's only request...
List: Central Georgia thanksgiving giveaways and events for 2022
MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is right around the corner!. Here are some events and giveaways in Macon to help you have the best holiday possible. When: Wednesday Nov. 23, starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until supplies run out. Where: There are 4 different locations you can go to...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
1 dead, 3 injured in grill explosion during fundraiser in Georgia, authorities say
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to a deadly propane grill explosion Friday that took place during a fundraiser. Houston County Coroner James Williams said authorities responded to reports of an explosion on Tabor Drive in Warner Robins at 11:20 a.m. Williams said the blast occurred during a local motorcycle club’s fundraiser event.
WMAZ
Warner Robins Fire Department urges safety after deadly propane grill fire at fundraiser
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Fire Department is pushing safety this week after a deadly propane fire Friday. A motorcycle club was grilling for a fundraiser when Houston County Coroner James Williams says the grill caught fire. Two people went to the hospital, where Jonnie Lane Probert, 67, died from his injuries.
From Our Table to Yours: Fall Vegetable Salad
MACON, Ga. — Just in time for the holidays, we at 13WMAZ wanted to share some of our favorite Holiday recipes with you!. For this episode, chef Lenee Radkey prepared a maple roasted fall vegetable salad, just in time for Thanksgiving. Radkey has been a chef for 7 years...
WMAZ
Saturday voting approved in Bibb but only on Pio Nono
MACON, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Bibb County Board of Elections voted to hold Saturday voting on November 26 according to Mercer University CCJ's Civic Journalism Senior Fellow Liz Fabian who was present at the vote. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that...
41nbc.com
Houston County coroner: 1 dead, 3 injured after propane explosion at fundraiser event
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person is dead and three others were injured after a propane explosion Friday morning. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Warner Robins Police and Fire, along with Houston County EMS, responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive just before 11:30 in reference to an explosion.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/22/22
A propane explosion in Warner Robins left one man dead and three other injured. It happened when members of a local motorcycle club were cooking for a fundraiser.
WMAZ
13WMAZ's Winter Seasonal Outlook: Expect temperatures to be slightly above average with expanding drought
MACON, Ga. — After a chilly fall, many central Georgians are wondering what our winter is shaping up to be like. The 13WMAZ Weather Team poured over the data and answers your questions in our 2023 Winter Weather Outlook. Fall 2022: By the Numbers. Fall 2022 is coming to...
From barbecue to Krispy Kreme bread pudding, here is a look at two new Central Georgia restaurants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two new eateries are here in Central Georgia, and are set to provide folks with delicious food and a great atmosphere. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open on Nov. 21 and Sonny's BBQ opened this past Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sonny's BBQ. Sonny's BBQ already...
Warner Robins adopts Robins Air Force Base's sustainability plan, prioritizes housing
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — The future of Robins Air Force Base and the surrounding area's housing opportunities became one of the main topics at Monday's Warner Robins City Council meeting. This is the first Robins Air Force Base Sustainability Plan in 18 years. After a year-and-a-half of...
From Miss Georgia to Miss America, beauty comes in many shades. Two winners want to pass the word on
LISTEN: Miss Georgia 2022, Kelsey Hollis of Warner Robins, Ga., is getting ready to represent her state at December's Miss America pageant. GPB's Leah Fleming talks with her and Danica Tisdale, winner of the 2004 Miss Georgia contest. —— The first people to ever appear on stage at a Miss...
P&Z denied Forsyth St. store demolition, so why is it gone?
MACON, Ga. — The old Handy Andy store at the corner of Forsyth and Monroe streets was demolished in recent days, despite Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Commission denying the demolition in September. The news perplexed the folks at P&Z and The Summit Group’s Jim Rollins, the man whose...
WMAZ
40 years later, DNA test reunites biological sisters
Five Thanksgivings ago, Kristy Kirton of Indiana and Stacey Wilbanks-Mohler of Macon were strangers. This week, they will spend the holiday at the same table.
One man dead, 3 others injured after propane explosion in Warner Robins
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — One man is dead after a propane explosion in Warner Robins according to Coroner James Williams. He says on Friday the Warner Robins Police Department, fire department and Houston County EMS responded to the 200 block of Tabor Drive around 11:20 a.m. in reference to an explosion.
wgxa.tv
Two people in hospital following North Macon shooting
UPDATE: 11:57 A.M. -- According to Lieutenant Sean Defoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, two people were shot in front of an apartment building at the Manchester at Wesleyan apartments. Both victims, one male and one female, have been transported to the hospital and no information on their condition...
