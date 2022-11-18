Read full article on original website
Salvation Army partnering with local high schools for Christmas Tree Spectacular
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Region of The Salvation Army is partnering with 11 UP high schools in Alger, Delta, Marquette, and Schoolcraft counties as part of the 2nd annual Christmas Tree Spectacular. Each school has submitted an entry to the event’s ‘best-decorated tree’ competition, which can be voted on throughout the coming weeks.
UP Fun with Friends offers indoor activities for the whole family
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – If the snow and cold has you down, a new business in Negaunee has indoor activities for the whole family to enjoy. UP Fun with Friends offers a variety of fun including mini golf, cornhole, a bouncy house, gymnastics mats, and rock climbing. There are also snacks and beverages available for purchase, and a whole room dedicated to birthday parties. With just three weeks since its grand opening, the family fun center already has plans to expand its activities, including laser tag.
