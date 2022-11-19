A matchup between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and longtime contender, Neil Magny, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the booking itself. Burns is 5-2 in his last seven Octagon outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 273 in April. Magny meanwhile is 6-2 in his last eight fights and will try to build on a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 earlier this month.

