Rhea Ripley Wins WarGames Advantage, Final Member Of Team Belair To Be Revealed On 11/25 SmackDown
Team Damage CTRL will have the advantage at WWE Survivor Series. On the November 21 episode of WWE Raw, Asuka faced Rhea Ripley in the WarGames Advantage match. The winner's team would earn the entrance order advantage in the Women's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series. In a rematch from WrestleMania 37, Ripley defeated Asuka to earn the advantage. Their respective teams fought each other after the bell. Asuka ended the battle by diving onto everyone at ringside.
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
Gilbert Burns vs. Neil Magny Scheduled For UFC 283 In January
A matchup between former UFC title challenger Gilbert Burns and longtime contender, Neil Magny, has been scheduled for UFC 283 on January 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. ESPN's Brett Okamoto was the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially confirm the booking itself. Burns is 5-2 in his last seven Octagon outings and is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev back at UFC 273 in April. Magny meanwhile is 6-2 in his last eight fights and will try to build on a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 64 earlier this month.
Jason David Frank Passes Away At Age 49, Wrestling World Reacts
The wrestling world comes together to mourn the loss of Power Rangers star, Jason David Frank. Jason David Frank, best known for playing the Green Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series has passed away at age 49. "Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during...
AEW Rampage Viewership On 11/18 Slightly Down, Demo Number Up Ahead Of AEW Full Gear
The numbers are in for the November 18 episode of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reports that Friday's AEW Rampage drew 445,000 viewers. This number is slightly down from the 456,000 viewers the show drew on November 11. Friday's show drew a 0.14 rating in the 18 to 49...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21): Wheeler Yuta, Athena, Brian Cage, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling air the latest episode of its AEW Dark: Elevation event on November 21. Matches were taped on November 16 from Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Fans can watch the full stream in the video above. Full results are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results And Stream (11/21)
Ricochet Vows To Slay A Monster, Ethan Page, Danhausen Hang Out With Kevin Smith, More | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 20, 2022. - On the latest, SmackDown LowDown, Ricochet sends a message his SmackDown World Cup semifinal opponent Braun Strowman, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler respond to Shotzi & Raquel Rodriguez, and Legado del Fantasma aren’t afraid of The Viking Raiders.
SCRYPTS Revealed | WWE NXT Sour Graps Post Show | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss tonight's episode of NXT, including: -Wes Lee vs. Carmelo Hayes. 90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! __________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free and make sure your PERFORMANCE is peak!
Bryan Danielson: Being AEW Champion Doesn't Bring Me Joy, Working With Younger Talent Does
Bryan Danielson just wants to wrestle. Danielson has yet to hold gold in AEW despite multiple cracks at the AEW and ROH World Championships. Danielson is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in the world, but for him, the ability to get in the ring is more important than winning any title.
JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19): Maki Itoh, Nick Wayne, Mance Warner, More In Action
Jersey Championship Wrestling held its JCW Series of Survivals event on November 19 from Boonton Elks Lodge in Boonton, New Jersey. The event aired on YouTube and can be watched in the video above. Full results and highlights are below. JCW Series Of Survivals Results (11/19) - Elimination Match: Young,...
Black Label Pro Wrestling 'Releases' Referee For Talking Bad About Taylor Swift
I don't start shit but I can tell you how it ends. Black Label Pro Wrestling sent out a tweet that referee Jeremy Tillema has been "released" for talking bad about Taylor Swift. On behalf of Jeremys and Swifties, I support this karmic decision. Tillema offered the following response:. Incorrect,...
Bryan Danielson Envisions His Last Match In Front Of 300 People At An Indie Show
Bryan Danielson has laid out his last match dream scenario. Danielson shows no signs of slowing down at the age of 41 and still has just under two years left on his AEW contract. Though Danielson has said in the past that he plans on slowing down as a full-time wrestler once his AEW contract ends, he doesn't plan on stopping his in-ring career.
AEW Announces Symphony: Series II Will Release On December 1
The Symphony Series is back. All Elite Wrestling announced that Symphony: Series II will release on December 1. Series II tracks include a reimagining of the themes of Adam Cole, Jurassic Express, Jade Cargill, and Dark Order. From AEW:. AEW Announces Upcoming “AEW Symphony: Series II” Release. --...
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results (11/20/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI For IWGP Women's Title
For the first time ever, the two Bushiroad-owned promotions came together for a show as Sunday night was the night for NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. The show featured Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI battling in the main event to become the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion as two-thirds of STARDOM's legendary Threedom group faced each other for the first time since 2017. On the NJPW side, Will Ospreay defended his IWGP United States Championship against Shota Umino and The Great Muta had his final match in a New Japan ring as he teamed with Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano.
Eric Bischoff Talks About How The Business Has Changed, Says That Characters & Stories Have Suffered
Eric Bischoff talks about how the pro wrestling business has changed over the years. Just like all other major sports, pro wrestling is a entity that seemingly reinvents itself every few years. When the popularity of social media started to take off, many wrestlers started to develop their in-ring style in a way that would consistently create jaw-dropping moments and viral GIFs.
Jake Something On The End Of His Run With IMPACT Wrestling Leading To His Run In NJPW STRONG
Jake Something talks about his time with IMPACT Wrestling and that run coming to an end. Jake Something spent a lot of time in IMPACT Wrestling as Cousin Jake, the cousin of Cody Deaner. However, when Cody Deaner made the decision to join Eric Young in Violent by Design, Jake something was allowed to let his true self shine toward the end of his run with IMPACT. Jake departed from the company in early 2022 and now continues to build his name on the independent circuit and on stages such as New Japan STRONG.
Roman Reigns On His Run Potentially Ending: We're In The Second Quarter Of The Super Bowl
The Bloodline, specifically Roman Reigns, has been on top of WWE for over two years since Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Payback 2020. During this run, Reigns has knocked off all challengers including Brock Lesnar multiple times, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, and more. There is...
Renee Paquette Confirms Talks With WWE Before Signing With AEW
On October 12 it was announced that Renee Paquette had officially signed with AEW. She made her debut on AEW Dynamite that night, welcoming the Toronto crowd to the show. Paquette had been away from wrestling television since WWE SummerSlam 2020 when she left WWE to pursue other projects. Speaking...
Ace Austin: The Gambit Influence In My Presentation Was Accidental At First, Then I Leaned Into It
Ace Austin discusses the Gambit influence in his character and presentation. IMPACT Wrestling is a company that surely has a cast of characters, as the company regularly features wrestlers with unique gimmicks like Decay, Brian Myers, and PCO on their weekly programming. Ace Austin, who is also one of IMPACT's top stars, has a card-player type of presentation to his character as well, and he is considered by many to be one of the promotion's top stars.
Producers, Backstage Notes On WWE Raw And Smackdown November 7-11
- Bloodline vs. New Day & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Jason Jordan produced all of Seth Rollins' segments, from the in ring with Judgment Day, his open challenge, the physicality with Bobby Lashley, and the match with Austin Theory. - Elias vs. Otis: Shawn Daivari. - Women's War Games...
