Read full article on original website
Related
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Albany Herald
Buccaneers Take a Quarterback in Recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft
The 2022 NFL season is hitting its' final stretch right before the playoffs. There is never a bad time to start doing mock drafts around this time of year and according to a CBS Sports 1st-round mock draft for the 2023 draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to add a quarterback in hopes of becoming the organization's QB of the future.
Albany Herald
Bucs' Coordinator Slated as Head Coaching Candidate
Each year the NFL coaching carousel becomes a wild frenzy as teams look to gain an edge over others by finding the next great coaching mind out there. This upcoming offseason's coaching carousel shouldn't be any different, and it appears that once again one of Tampa Bay's coordinators will be up for an NFL head coaching gig.
Bills share mixed emotions about playing on Thanksgiving Day
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — For the third time in four years, the Bills will play on Thanksgiving Day, but this time, they’ve got the early slot. The 12:30 game against the Lions. Which means that, although they’ll be working on Thanksgiving, they might not have to miss it. “It will be cool to get […]
Albany Herald
Dwight Freeney, Darrelle Revis headline Pro Football HOF nominees
Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney and Joe Thomas headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 list of eligible first-year semifinalists. James Harrison and offensive lineman Jahri Evans round out the five players eligible for the first time since retiring five years ago after the 2017 season.
Albany Herald
Lakers-Suns NBA Odds, Spread, Over/Under and Props
The Lakers-Suns rivalry picks back up Tuesday night in the desert. In the recent history between these two teams, Phoenix has dominated Los Angeles.
Albany Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Chiefs and Cowboys Make Claim for No. 1 Spot
The Colts almost beat the Eagles on Sunday. They were one last-minute drive away from handing Jeff Saturday his second straight victory to begin the most bizarre interim coaching season we can remember.
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’
Mid High Market’s original design plays on the rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan. Credit: Courtesy of Austin Pence. Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field.
Albany Herald
Make Your Fantasy Claims Before the Thanksgiving Games
Tuesday began with an all-time upset: Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina, which had the second-best odds to win the World Cup, in a 2-1 win. The day’s fixtures are nearly done, but you can take a peek ahead at the upcoming schedule here.
Comments / 0