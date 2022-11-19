ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Buccaneers Take a Quarterback in Recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The 2022 NFL season is hitting its' final stretch right before the playoffs. There is never a bad time to start doing mock drafts around this time of year and according to a CBS Sports 1st-round mock draft for the 2023 draft, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to add a quarterback in hopes of becoming the organization's QB of the future.
TAMPA, FL
Bucs' Coordinator Slated as Head Coaching Candidate

Each year the NFL coaching carousel becomes a wild frenzy as teams look to gain an edge over others by finding the next great coaching mind out there. This upcoming offseason's coaching carousel shouldn't be any different, and it appears that once again one of Tampa Bay's coordinators will be up for an NFL head coaching gig.
TAMPA, FL
Dwight Freeney, Darrelle Revis headline Pro Football HOF nominees

Darrelle Revis, Dwight Freeney and Joe Thomas headline the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2023 list of eligible first-year semifinalists. James Harrison and offensive lineman Jahri Evans round out the five players eligible for the first time since retiring five years ago after the 2017 season.
Make Your Fantasy Claims Before the Thanksgiving Games

Tuesday began with an all-time upset: Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina, which had the second-best odds to win the World Cup, in a 2-1 win. The day’s fixtures are nearly done, but you can take a peek ahead at the upcoming schedule here.

