22 WSBT
Notre Dame Football: USC rivalry
Notre Dame will leave the cold weather behind this week. The Irish will spend next weekend in L.A. where they play USC. Notre Dame is getting ready to play one of its biggest games of the year, when they face USC this weekend. It's not just a big game because...
'Continue to attack challenges': Freeman sees personal growth from 2021 USC game
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Saturday's showdown between No. 15 Notre Dame and No. 6 USC is the first meeting between the two that has brought in national attention. In 2017, both were in the top 15, but 2005 and 2006 were the last time both were in the top 10, and the meeting was circled on the national calendar.
Irish WBB up to No. 7 in AP Poll heading into Thanksgiving Tournament
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Notre Dame Women's basketball is up to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll. Following a 4-0 start to the season, the Irish are the fourth in the nation in scoring offense averaging more than 91 points per game... Sunday night, the Irish pick...
New Prairie Cougars prepare for first state title game in 8 years
Excitement has reached a fever pitch as one local high school football team gets ready to compete for a state championship. The New Prairie Cougars are competing in the 4A state title game this Friday down in Indianapolis. The New Prairie Cougars are going to the state championship game for...
Penguin Point closes 7 locations
A popular local fast-food restaurant is closing 7 locations effective immediately. Penguin Point made the announcement Monday afternoon saying it was a difficult decision. The company gave no reason for the closures. WSBT did reach out to the company and CEO but have yet to hear back. Penguin Point, known...
#9 Notre Dame Rolls Past Ball State 95-60; Irish Improve to 4-0
Notre Dame showed Sunday afternoon why they're a top ten team in college basketball, turning in a lopsided performance against Ball State that resulted in a 95-60 win over the Ball State Cardinals. Notre Dame lead by 39 at one point in the game, and when it was all said...
Michigan State Police reopen two 1973 cold cases
Michigan State Police are reopening a pair of cold cases from 1973 involving two local women. Police say Niles resident Janis Kay Sanders and South Bend resident Janeice Langs went missing in November that year. Investigators say both women had dated Gerald Libertowski at different times. They went missing shortly...
Former Mishawaka mayor Bob Kovach dies at 81
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — Robert Kovach, former mayor of Mishawaka, passed away peacefully at home in Mishawaka on Sunday. Bob began his career in politics in 1968 and was elected councilman at large in Mishawaka where he served as President of Council from 1972 to 1974. He then was...
City of South Bend to resume leaf pickup
The City of South Bend’s Fall ReLeaf program is scheduled to resume on Tuesday, November 22 after being suspended last week due to snow. With the short holiday week, City crews will finish portions that were not picked up in the first pass of Zone 5 in the northeast quadrant and Zone 7 in the southeast quadrant.
Local businesses, police preparing for 'Blackout Wednesday'
Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate being home with family and a kickstart to the holiday season. But the night before, many grab a drink with old friends. "Tomorrow we plan to be packed both bars are going to be open,” said Amber Goddard, O'Rourke's Public House General Manager.
One injured in South Bend shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Police are investigating a shooting in South Bend Tuesday morning. It happened just after 9:30 a.m. in the 400 block of South Eddy Street, across the street from School Field. South Bend Police tell WSBT 22 that paramedics took one male to the hospital...
Funding approved for Mishawaka sports complex
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A proposed Mishawaka sports complex has cleared a major funding hurdle. The Common Council approved issuing city bonds paid for by the county hotel-motel tax to help pay for the $38 million project. The sports complex will go up on Douglas Road near Juday Creek.
South Bend honors Transgender Day of Remembrance, day after Colorado Springs shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — People across the nation are honoring those who have lost their lives to violence against the community. Meghan Buell, Transgender Resource, Education and Enrichment Services (TREES Inc.) Founder and President, has held South Bend's event for 10 years. Buell says the past 12 months...
Kroc Center gives out Thanksgiving meals to local families
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — A great start to the Thanksgiving week for hundreds of local families as The Kroc Center handed out meals. Four-hundred meals were given out to those who registered. They got a gift card for the meat and a box full of the sides. Those...
Michigan State Police collects donations to help families with annual "Stuff-A-Blue-Goose"
The Michigan State Police's "Stuff-A-Blue-Goose" is back for its 9th year of helping the community. Stationed outside a Niles Walmart and a Stevensville Meijer, state troopers collected as many donations of non-perishable food ad new toys as possible. The State Police partnered with Mosaic's Wonderland Toy Store, Cass County Toys-For-Tots,...
Coloma students share what they're grateful for
COLOMA, Mich. (WSBT) — It’s nearly Thanksgiving, a time to reflect on what you’re grateful for. While there's still plenty to do for a lot of folks, one thing that won't need any cooking time, is gratitude. Some students at Coloma Intermediate kids have lots they are...
Operation Education: Class Pets changing lives of classmates
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — When students at Madison STEAM Academy in South Bend get their yearbooks, there will be four dogs pictured in amongst the children. That is because every day, 615 students attend class at the downtown elementary school and so do four therapy dogs. One of...
Pokagon Band gives away hundreds of Thanksgiving turkeys, donates 1,000 food boxes
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — The Pokagon Band and Four Winds Casinos want to make sure families have a turkey for Thanksgiving. Team members handed out 200 Thanksgiving food boxes at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana Tuesday morning to local families in need. Tuesday's boxes were part of...
Free turkeys for donating blood
The South Bend Medical Foundation partnered with HW Logic for a Blood Drive today. Officials say this time of year is when blood donations are low, with more people getting sick and are unable to donate. HW Logic owner Bruce Wreith wants people in the community to know how important...
Housing development plan for Bridgman unveiled
BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WSBT) — A local community could soon have a new development in the middle of town. The Lannert Group and Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber unveiled plans for the 25-acre housing and trail in Bridgman last night. It would be located at the corner of Church and Lake...
