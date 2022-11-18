ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

bartlesvilleradio.com

Drug Forum in Bartlesville Tonight (November 18)

Tonight at 6:30 pm, the Bartlesville Police Department will hold a public forum on the increasing amounts of fentanyl that have entered our city and county. The event will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. A panel of experts on the drug and the...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Alzheimer’s Association Partners with Elder Care for a Special Seminar

The Alzheimer’s Association will host a one-hour program explaining the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia. According to Jacob Guinan Community Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, in the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond

An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
OCHELATA, OK
News On 6

City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood

The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa

More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Catoosa woman sentenced for fraudulently applying for $1M in loans

TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa woman who defrauded banks and credit unions through a complex scheme involving falsified loan applications and lien releases was sentenced Friday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 60-year-old Pamela Kathryn Conley to more than...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Commissioners Meeting to Include Bid Opening

The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, November 21 at 9:00 am in the Commissioners' Meeting room on the second floor of 401 South Johnstone in Bartlesville. In addition to a few general items for consideration, a bid opening for the Six-Month...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Doctor On Call: Warning Signs For Pancreatic Cancer

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We asked surgical oncologist, Dr. John Bergquist, with Utica Park Clinic to talk about some warning signs you should be on the lookout for, especially if you have a family history of the disease.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK

