Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Drug Forum in Bartlesville Tonight (November 18)
Tonight at 6:30 pm, the Bartlesville Police Department will hold a public forum on the increasing amounts of fentanyl that have entered our city and county. The event will be held at the Bartlesville Community Center at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. A panel of experts on the drug and the...
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis
Tulsa is experiencing a youth mental health crisis, the family of Makayla Brewster is sharing her story
bartlesvilleradio.com
Alzheimer’s Association Partners with Elder Care for a Special Seminar
The Alzheimer’s Association will host a one-hour program explaining the basics of Alzheimer’s and dementia. According to Jacob Guinan Community Outreach Coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, in the United States alone, more than 5 million individuals are living with Alzheimer’s and 16 million are serving as their unpaid caregivers.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ochelata Man Held Over on $500,000 Bond
An Ochelata man was in Washington County court on Friday, November 18 to be arraigned on three charges related to an incident that occurred at his ex-wife's home in Bartlesville. Bryan Tally Blood is accused of violating a protective order that his ex-wife had been granted earlier this year by...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Offering Free Firewood
The City of Tulsa is giving away free firewood as temperatures continue to drop. The city's mulch site near N. 145th E. Ave. and Apache is offering an unlimited supply of wood chips and firewood to anyone who picks it up. It's on a first-come, first-serve basis. There is a...
Mayor Bynum discusses initiatives to curb Tulsa homelessness
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced a handful of goals to curb homelessness throughout Tulsa in his State of the City address.
Tulsa area law enforcement help pass out turkeys to families in need
TULSA, Okla. — Members of the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office partnered with the Ministerial Alliance to help give out over 600 turkeys on Friday. Deputies also helped pass out other food items to families for the Thanksgiving holiday. “Each year we partner with this organization to be a...
Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
Humane Society of Tulsa pet pantry & vaccination clinic
The clinic is free and pet parents don't even have to get out of the car! People can get food, shots and other things to help their pets.
news9.com
37th Annual Affair Of The Heart Shopping Event In Tulsa
More than 60,000 people are expected to attend Tulsa’s "Affair of the Heart" shopping event at the fairgrounds. There are more than 300 small businesses at the event and you can find everything from food, clothing, and home decor. There are approximately 500 booths onsite for this popular bi-annual...
KOKI FOX 23
Haskell woman sentenced for causing deadly collision while under influence of meth
TULSA, Okla. — A Haskell woman who caused a collision, which killed another driver, while under the influence of methamphetamine was sentenced in federal court on Nov. 18, 2022, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Courtney Gail Lawson, 43, was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison followed by three...
KOKI FOX 23
Catoosa woman sentenced for fraudulently applying for $1M in loans
TULSA, Okla. — A Catoosa woman who defrauded banks and credit unions through a complex scheme involving falsified loan applications and lien releases was sentenced Friday in federal court, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. U.S. District Judge John F. Heil III sentenced 60-year-old Pamela Kathryn Conley to more than...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Commissioners Meeting to Include Bid Opening
The regular meeting of the Washington County Board of Commissioners will be held on Monday, November 21 at 9:00 am in the Commissioners' Meeting room on the second floor of 401 South Johnstone in Bartlesville. In addition to a few general items for consideration, a bid opening for the Six-Month...
Missouri woman pleads guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in Mayes County
TULSA, Okla. — A Joplin, Missouri woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Mayes County, Okla., in 2020, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Breanna Lynn Sloan, 23, admitted that from July 4, 2020, to July 5, 2020, she...
news9.com
Doctor On Call: Warning Signs For Pancreatic Cancer
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We asked surgical oncologist, Dr. John Bergquist, with Utica Park Clinic to talk about some warning signs you should be on the lookout for, especially if you have a family history of the disease.
Neighbors push for barricade after tragic fire in Jenks
Neighbors in Jenks’ Southern Reserve neighborhood are furious after someone drove a truck into a house Thursday evening. This comes after neighbors claim they’ve been trying to get a barricade
Tulsa to get tiny home community for former homeless population
Tulsa will soon have its first permanent housing community for people that previously experienced homelessness called City Lights Village.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Dept. of Transportation, AAA warning those traveling to Norman for Bedlam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This Saturday could be one of the final Bedlam games held in Norman. Soon, Oklahoma is heading to the SEC putting this historic rivalry's future in jeopardy. Thousands of fans will travel to the University of Oklahoma. NewsChannel 8 spoke with AAA and the Oklahoma...
TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
Comments / 0