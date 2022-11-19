Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week
During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
Some financial advisors say you might be better off keeping your money in crypto amid FTX’s collapse. Here’s why
Financial advisors are divided on whether or not the average investor should keep her money in crypto. It’s been a wild few days during a wild year in crypto world. Exchanges have collapsed, the market keeps falling, and one of the industry’s biggest players effectively killed off their biggest competitor in what looks like an act of vengeance. The downfall isn’t pretty.
‘The money is gone’: people who lost out in FTX’s collapse
Smaller investors tell how they found themselves unable to withdraw money as rumours of the exchange’s troubles spread
zycrypto.com
Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes Crypto Will Explode Into Something Big In The Future
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman remains optimistic about the cryptocurrency sector despite the widespread deleveraging event caused by FTX’s collapse. In a thread of tweets Monday, the businessman equated crypto to the telephone and the internet, noting that all three shared one thing in common- “Each technology improves on the next in terms of its ability to facilitate fraud,” he said, referring to the problems faced by the telephone and Internet in their infant years. Ackman, who has previously been a strong crypto sceptic, expressed his approval for crypto, suggesting that the sector could explode into something big in the future.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin says it's a mistake to dismiss everything FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried did despite 'fraud'
Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics of FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried to be more discerning. "Automatically downgrading every single thing SBF believed in is an error," he tweeted on Tuesday. He added: "Don't be the guy who would have tried to cancel vegetarianism in 1945." Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin cautioned critics...
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary Says FTX Investment Went to Zero, Needs One Thing To Happen Before Touching Crypto Again
Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary has revealed that his investment in FTX International has gone to “zero” and that he doesn’t want to make any more capital allocations to crypto until one thing happens. In an interview with CNBC, O’Leary, a former paid spokesperson for FTX,...
kitco.com
Gold/Silver: Buy the upcoming crash
After last week's rocket move higher in precious metals and other risk assets, this week proved to be the hangover we expected. The yield curve (2's/10's) crashed to new lows, thoroughly cementing that a brutal recession is coming this winter. The U.S. Dollar recovered and held the 200 DMA, while St. Louis Fed President Bullard extinguished all hopes of an early Fed pivot. He stated that interest rate hikes must get to the 5-7% range and what the Fed has done so far has had "only limited effects" on inflation.
Billions of dollars seem to have disappeared with the collapse of FTX. How does that even happen?
At least Lehman Brothers had some assets and paid some people back. FTX's cupboard looks bare.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
kitco.com
Silver market to hit multi-decade high deficit this year on strong demand - report
Editors Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of todays must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. These were some of the key findings reported by Philip Newman, Managing Director at Metals Focus, and Adam...
dailyhodl.com
Fed President Says Entire Notion of Crypto Is Nonsense Following the Controversial Implosion of FTX
The President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis says that the whole notion of digital assets can be discarded following the collapse of prominent crypto exchange platform FTX. Fed President Neel Kashkari says there is corruption in crypto that won’t end with the downfall of FTX as the entire...
iheart.com
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
FTX's collapse could be crypto's dot-com crash moment – with the industry struggling to ever regain investors' trust
FTX's spectacular implosion reminds some analysts of the dot-com bubble bursting in 2000. Tech companies struggled to win back investors' trust two decades ago. The collapse of FTX could weigh on cryptocurrencies for years, experts told Insider. FTX's collapse this week has left the crypto industry bracing for a bear...
What do we know so far about collapse of crypto exchange FTX?
The collapse of FTX, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has unleashed another bout of volatility in the highly speculative digital asset market. The fortune of FTX’s founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, went from nearly $16bn to zero within days as his crypto empire filed for bankruptcy protection in the US on 11 November. Here we answer some of your questions about the story so far.
dailyhodl.com
Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Says Sam Bankman-Fried Used FTX As ‘Personal Piggy Bank’
Jordan Belfort, otherwise known as the original Wolf of Wall Street, is giving his view on what he thinks happened behind closed doors at the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. In a new Fox Business interview, Belfort says it’s a misconception that FTX is a crypto exchange. “It’s not an...
kitco.com
A liquidity crunch of biblical proportions: Genesis Block to cease trading, Genesis Global Capital needed $1 billion by Monday
(Kitco News) - In the beginning, things may have been good for crypto businesses named Genesis. But in the wake of the FTX collapse, as investors face a formless void and darkness covers the markets, they saw that it was bad. Genesis Block, Hong Kong’s leading retail crypto operator, told...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 1