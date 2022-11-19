Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Ground breaks on project aiming to help South Salt Lake chase its 'very big dreams'
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Work is now underway to build a key piece to a rapidly growing South Salt Lake central core. South Salt Lake leaders and developers gathered by a lot in the city this week to break ground on One Burton, an eight-story, mixed-use building that will provide 180 new multi-family housing units and about 7,000 square feet of retail space on the corner of Main Street and Burton Avenue (2360 South) near the South Salt Lake City S-Line Station. It's expected to be completed in 2024.
ksl.com
UTA ski bus service cut in half for the season
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — Ski and snowboard season intensifies this weekend with more resort openings. All four resorts in Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are open, but a big cut in Utah Transit Authority ski bus service is bad news for regular riders. UTA ski bus service for Big and...
ksl.com
Police: Woman shot, killed outside Salt Lake nightclub
SALT LAKE CITY — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed early Sunday when an argument between her boyfriend and another person escalated outside of a nightclub. About 2 a.m., dispatchers received a report of "an incident" at 300 S. West Temple, according to a news release from Salt Lake police. The person who called 911 later told dispatchers a person had been shot.
ksl.com
Ogden teacher killed in accidental shooting, district officials confirm
OGDEN — Ogden School District officials confirmed on Sunday that a woman shot and killed over the weekend was a teacher at Highland Junior High. Jaycee Gray Trevino, an art teacher at the school, died after the shooting about 1 a.m. Saturday near 31st Street and Adams Avenue in Ogden.
ksl.com
2 men charged in catalytic converter thefts at University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Two men accused of cutting out catalytic converters and breaking into cars parked at the University of Utah are facing numerous criminal charges. David Leroy Rutishauser, 53, of North Salt Lake, and Martin Oliver Inger, 43, of Salt Lake City, were both charged Friday in 3rd District Court with multiple counts of theft and criminal mischief.
ksl.com
West Valley man surrenders, faces charges in fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley man has been identified as the person who police say hit and killed a pedestrian crossing a road earlier this week and then drove off. Jose Julian Flores, 21, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death, a third-degree felony; obstructing justice, a class A misdemeanor; and failing to exercise due care around a pedestrian, an infraction. He was taken into custody Saturday morning after surrendering to police.
ksl.com
2 construction workers hospitalized after explosion at Salt Lake airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Two people suffered burns when a container of unknown liquid exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday. The explosion happened about 9:50 a.m. at a Phase 3 construction site east of Concourse B, according to airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer.
ksl.com
George, BYU basketball keep Nicholls off glass to win 'mess of a game'
PROVO — BYU didn't turn aside its turnover troubles in Saturday night's nonconference game with visiting Nicholls. The Cougars just managed to rebound past them. Fousseyni Traore had 15 points, seven rebounds and a block; and Gideon George added 15 points and 10 rebounds as BYU overwhelmed Southland Conference foe Nicholls 87-73 to improve to 3-1 Saturday night in front of 13,745 fans at the Marriott Center.
ksl.com
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in 2-vehicle crash in Bountiful
BOUNTIFUL — An 18-year-old man died and another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Bountiful on Friday. About 9:15 p.m., a Woods Cross police officer observed a red car driving around 100 mph with no headlights on, according to a statement posted on Woods Cross Police Department's Facebook page.
ksl.com
Man shot, killed by officers in Herriman standoff after he 'opened fire,' police say
HERRIMAN — A shelter-in-place order ended late Sunday after police say they shot and killed a man in Herriman when he "opened fire" on officers while they started evacuating nearby residents. Earlier Sunday evening, the Herriman Police Department sent out an emergency alert ordering residents to shelter in place...
ksl.com
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. "I thought they were fireworks or something someone set off in the hallway," said Ryan Busi. In video sent...
ksl.com
Walking in Ogden's Christmas village winter wonderland
This story is sponsored by Visit Ogden. Throughout the month of December, visitors to Ogden, Utah's Christmas Village can find themselves in a dazzling winter wonderland set aglow with Christmas lights in a unique setting of cottages modeled after Santa's village at the North Pole. This year, Ogden's Christmas Village is celebrating its 60th year as the "must-see" holiday attraction in northern Utah.
ksl.com
3 OT thriller: Lehi completes undefeated season in walk-off victory over Timpview
SALT LAKE CITY — Six weeks ago, Lehi quarterback Jackson Brousseau threw a game-winning touchdown to wide receiver Kolton Tanner in a 28-24 win over the Timpview. On Friday, the Lehi tandem struck again as Brousseau connected with Tanner for a game-winning touchdown pass over Timpview — this time as a walk-off score in triple overtime of the 5A state championship game in which the Pioneers defeated the Thunderbirds 29-23.
ksl.com
Tooele man charged with murder in beating death of roommate
TOOELE — A Tooele arrested in connection with the apparent beating death of his roommate was charged Friday with murder. Richard Perales, 55, is charged in 3rd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony; and domestic violence in the presence of a child, a third-degree felony. The investigation began...
