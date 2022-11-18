ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

MLB Commissioner Fails to Follow Through on Promise to Cubs

Wrigley Field was passed over yet again in a bid for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. It has been 32 years since the Chicago Cubs played host to the "Midsummer Classic", and it will be a minimum of 35 years years between games if the Cubs are the next awarded team.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

This Day In Dodgers History: Jackie Robinson Named 1949 NL MVP

On Nov. 18, 1949, Brooklyn Dodgers infielder Jackie Robinson was named the National League MVP after his third season with the club. After breaking the color barrier in April 1947, Robinson became the first African-American player to win the MVP Award. Along with being voted MVP, Robinson’s early career with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Wild Baseball Fight Video

Asdrubal Cabrera was a sore loser during a baseball game in the Venezuelan league. Cabrera, who's a former MLB player, took issue with Carlos Castro after he hit a home run and watched it sail out of the park. After Castro flipped his bat, Cabrera came over and sucker-punched him in the face.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy