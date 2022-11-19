Sebastian Teague, 24, passed away in a tragic car accident on November 14, 2022. Sebastian was born June 8, 1998 in Eugene, Oregon to Tiffany Palacios and Nelson Alfredo Rodriguez. Not long after birth, Sebastian moved to Riverside, California, where he was raised by his loving grandparents Charles and Peggy Teague. At 13, Sebastian moved again with his family to Smithfield, Utah, where he graduated from Fast Forward Charter High School in 2016. The greatest blessing in Sebastian's life arrived in 2019 when he became a father to his beautiful daughter Mila Opal. He found no greater joy in life than to be Mila's dad. Most recently, Sebastian moved to Syracuse, Utah in 2021. Sebastian is survived by the light of his world and daughter Mila, his best friend and sister Isabelle, his brother Christian (Clarinda), and his grandmother Peggy. He is survived by his parents Tiffany and Nelson Alfredo, his brothers Charles (Nicole), Seth (Cindy), and Dana (Cynthia). He is also survived by his cousins Kailani, Reagan, Izak, Olivia, Laighlah, Claire, Cohen, Charlotte, and Isla, as well as his niece Addie. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Charles. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 26th, at 11:00 am, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 125 North 400 West Hyrum, Utah 84319. A viewing will be held the morning prior to the service on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:30 am. Interment will follow at the Smithfield City Cemetery, in Smithfield, Utah. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to support his 3-year-old Mila, via Venmo: @Sethteague17.

