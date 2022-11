HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 21, 2022) –The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that originated in Holland Township at approximately 02:10 a.m. Monday At that time, deputies responded after receiving a report of a vehicle being stolen (UDAA) from the mobile home park located at 523 Butternut Dr. in Holland Township. The vehicle was stolen, along with the purse, wallet and credit cards belonging to the victim. Those items had been inside the vehicle when it was stolen. Deputies made contact with the victim and encouraged her to cancel her credit cards, while they continued to investigate the vehicle theft.

