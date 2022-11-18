ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Extortion, fake Wyoming firms and a tortilla machine: Feds indict alleged drug-money launderers

By Alex Riggins
 4 days ago

The FBI seal in the lobby of the San Diego office. (U-T file)

Nine people who allegedly laundered at least $16.5 million in profits for Mexican drug-trafficking organizations have been indicted in San Diego, with prosecutors accusing them of using some of the funds to help a Sinaloa Cartel associate buy an airplane.

The allegations were part of an indictment unsealed Wednesday that also charges two of the defendants with extorting a man who worked as an FBI informant. The informant or his family member allegedly stole from the money-laundering ring, then tried unsuccessfully to repay the debt by purchasing and reselling a tortilla making machine.

Lead defendant Enrique "Guero" Esparragoza Rosas, who was based in Mexico, apparently remained at large as of Friday, as did most of the other defendants from the group prosecutors said was based in San Diego, Imperial County and Mexicali. One defendant was arrested in September, a day after the grand jury returned the indictment, and was released Friday on bond.

Another member of the alleged laundering ring was arrested last year in a separate case, as was a ninth person who was indicted separately last year and has since pleaded guilty to money laundering and extortion charges.

The cases are the result of an investigation by the FBI and Drug Enforcement Administration. Prosecutors allege the group laundered the drug proceeds using a series of shell companies registered in Wyoming and bank branches spread across the U.S., including Baltimore, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York City, Philadelphia, Seattle and St. Louis.

According to the indictment, members of the group would fly to cities from San Diego, then pick up bulk deliveries of cash and deposit the money into bank accounts registered to the shell corporations, which often used the last names or initials of the group's members. Two or three days after the deposits, other members of the group would access the bank accounts and send wire transfers for the same amounts to Mexico.

Some of the money — at least $179,000, according to prosecutors — also went toward a payment to a Texas aeronautics company. Prosecutors allege that was part of a scheme by a known Sinaloa Cartel associate to purchase a plane and ship it to Mexico.

The April 2020 payment for the airplane may have helped tip off investigators to the local group because the DEA was already investigating the alleged Sinaloa Cartel associate and seized the funds. According to court records, federal agents opened a formal investigation of the group later that same year.

According to the indictment and documents from the related cases, Esparragoza directed the group from Mexico, while Luis Ramirez was his right-hand man in the San Diego and Calexico area. Along with the money laundering charges, they each face one count of extortion. Under them were at least seven couriers, including Cristian Amaya Nava, who is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty in the related indictment.

One of the extortion victims may have also helped tip off investigators to the accused money laundering group. According to a complaint and plea agreement in Amaya Nava's case, one of the victims was recruited in the fall of 2020 to open bank accounts using shell companies and move large amounts of money in and out of them.

According to prosecutors, the man was told the transfers were part of a scheme to make money off exchange rates, but soon came to believe he'd been lied to and the money was the proceeds from drugs.

A few months later, the man began stealing money from the accounts, but after siphoning $56,000, he realized he'd be unable to pay back what he'd taken, according to prosecutors. So he and his uncle devised a plan to steal an additional $30,000 to buy a tortilla making machine and sell it for a profit — but were unable to hock their product.

In February 2021 when Esparragoza learned of the theft, he sent Amaya Nava to threaten the men and their families, and to drive them around Imperial and San Diego counties collecting money from the accounts they controlled, according to prosecutors and Amaya Nava's plea agreement. Esparragoza also threatened the men and their families during several phone conversations that day, telling them two truckloads of men from Tijuana would "take care of them" if they did anything stupid.

After Amaya Nava drove with the men from El Centro to San Diego, an ordeal that lasted nearly a full day, National City police gang detectives arrested him during a traffic stop. Prosecutors disclosed in a filing earlier this month that one of the extortion victims was an FBI informant.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

