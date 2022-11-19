Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Lennox Lewis beats up, KO’s Tyson Fury – says UK boxing legend
Lennox Lewis is too good for Tyson Fury. He would beat him up and stop him late on in the fight if they ever shared a ring. That’s according to UK boxing legend Barry McGuigan. The former world champion got into it, with fans opening a massive can of worms on the subject.
Watch: Ex-UFC Star Greg Hardy Floors Hasim Rahman Jr., Secures Decision Win At MF & DAZN: X Series 003
Greg Hardy scored a knockdown and beat Hasim Rahman Jr. in their boxing match. “Prince of War” improved his unbeaten record in pro boxing, while Rahman Jr. has now lost two fights in a row. Former UFC heavyweight contender Greg Hardy has been enjoying his time in boxing. Just...
Boxing Scene
Crawford on Spence Fight: ‘What Do Y'all Want Me To Do? … I’m Trying My Hardest'
Terence Crawford evidently feels there is nothing more that he can personally do to cut a deal with Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. The undefeated WBO titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, threw his hands up to a recent query from ESPN’s Max Kellerman, on Kellerman’s Max on Boxing show, regarding the Spence fight. Hyping up the fight as the best that can be made in the sport, Kellerman urged Crawford to assure him that the fight will happen eventually.
MMA Fighting
Michael Chandler on Dustin Poirier’s finger bite at UFC 281: ‘I would have done the exact same thing’
Michael Chandler doesn’t fault Dustin Poirier for chomping down on his finger during their UFC 281 fight. It’s all part of the game in his book. “People think that we’re in there making decisions like me making the decision to pick up this pen,” Chandler said Monday on The MMA Hour. “It’s not the same when you’re actually inside the confines of MMA and you’re fighting for your life. You’re reaching for things, you’re grabbing for things, you’re grappling. A lot of it is muscle memory.”
Popculture
WWE Favorite Returning for One More Match After Career-Ending Injury
A WWE personality is making his return to the ring. Jamie Noble recently announced he is competing in a WWE house show at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia on Dec. 11. Noble, who is currently a producer in WWE, mentioned that this could be the last time he competes in a match.
Brandi Rhodes Says Wrestling Is Not In Her Plans Right Now
Brandi Rhodes provides an update on her future. Brandi hasn't wrestled since January when she competed on AEW Dark: Elevation, after returning to the ring in December 2021 following her pregnancy. She left AEW in February alongside her husband Cody Rhodes. Cody would return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and...
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Conor McGregor Looks Jacked in Latest Photo, Social Media Loses It
It’s been quite some time since Conor McGregor has stepped inside the Octagon, but he continues to make a splash on social media. Recently, the UFC star posted a shirtless photo, resulting in plenty of reaction. McGregor’s training appears to be going pretty well, looking as jacked as ever....
Paddy Pimblett reveals the secret to his extreme weight cutting and shares bold prediction for his upcoming fight at UFC 282: “Jared Gordon’s getting finished in the first”
Paddy Pimblett has revealed the secret behind his extreme weight cutting as he prepares to battle Jared Gordon. With a 3-0 record since entering the UFC, Paddy Pimblett is understandably on top of the world. He’s looked sharp in every performance, he continues to improve, and he has his sights set on the big time.
MMAmania.com
Highlights: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira, loses professional MMA debut at LFA 147
As if Alex Pereira’s move from kickboxing to mixed martial arts (MMA) hasn’t been terrifying enough, his sister was coming right behind him promising more violence. Aline Pereira has been developing a name for herself on the international kickboxing circuit, going 6-2 over her five years of competition. With her brother achieving so much success in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she decided to cross over herself and see if her skills translated. And while she had her moments in her MMA debut at LFA 147, she ended up losing a decision to the 5-3 (8-1 amateur) Helen Peralta.
PWMania
Top AEW Star Says Goodbye
A top AEW star may be on his way out, at least according to his latest Instagram post. Andrade El Idolo posted a photo of himself holding his entrance mask with the caption, “I just want to say thank you!!! Bye Solo quiero darles las gracias!! Bye #howyouknow”. WWE...
Anthony Smith reflects on loss to Jon Jones, believes former champion is very beatable: “He’s not that good”
UFC light-heavyweight contender Anthony Smith feels he should’ve performed better against Jon Jones. ‘Lionheart’ and ‘Bones’ faced off in March 2019 at UFC 235. The bout was the biggest of Smith’s career. While he was previously an unranked gatekeeper at 185 pounds, his move to light-heavyweight the prior year had him positioned as one of the best in the weight class.
‘Power Rangers’ Star, Former Fighter Jason David Frank Dead At 49
Jason David Frank is no longer with us. On Sunday, it was confirmed that the ‘Power Rangers’ actor and former MMA fighter had died at the age of 49. Frank’s manager, Brian Butler, would break the news of his passing. According to a report from TMZ, Frank committed suicide.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett explains process for losing 50 pounds ahead of UFC 282
Paddy Pimblett’s dramatic shifts in weight has raised eyebrows, but “The Baddy” always has a plan to cut down before his fights. Up next for Pimblett, he fights Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and ahead of that booking, the popular lightweight revealed his secret for managing his weight on his YouTube channel.
worldboxingnews.net
Covid strikes as Teofimo Lopez now faces Sandor Martin
Junior welterweight contender Teofimo Lopez will have a new “Heisman Night” foe. Jose “Sniper” Pedraza contracted a non-COVID-related illness, and Lopez will now face former European champion Sandor Martin on Saturday, Dec. 10, at Madison Square Garden. Lopez-Martin, scheduled for 10 rounds, is a final eliminator...
MiddleEasy
Michael Chandler Does Not Think He Owes Dustin Poirier An Apology Following UFC 281
Michael Chandler is reflecting on his UFC 281 loss to Dustin Poirier. In what was named “Fight of the Night” at the massive UFC 281 fight card, Michael Chandler lost via submission to Dustin Poirier on the main card. The bout was a possible title contender bout in the lightweight division. Poirier will move on and keep himself in the mix but Chandler’s future seems unclear.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence unsure when he’s fighting after being “blindsided”
By Chris Williams: Errol Spence Jr posted on social media earlier today, saying he’s not sure he’ll be fighting next after being “blindsided weeks ago.”. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) had been in negotiations with Terence Crawford until a few weeks ago when it was announced that the Nebraska native would be defending his WBO welterweight title against David Avanesyan on December 10th on the BLK Prime PPV platform.
worldboxingnews.net
WBA welterweight semi-final ends Spence vs Crawford for a year
World Boxing Association chiefs green-lit a welterweight semi-final to crown one sole champion in the 147-pound division. After Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford fell apart due to the latter accepting an upfront deal with Black Prime, the WBA’s hand was forced. President Gilberto Mendoza wants to reduce the number...
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Paul Gives His Thoughts On Hulk Hogan
Popular social media figure and professional boxer Jake Paul has weighed in on how he feels about Hulk Hogan. Paul's brother, Logan, has recently been dazzling WWE fans with his performances. Many have been impressed with Logan's efforts despite having only three matches. Jake recently got in on the fun as well, knocking out The Usos during Logan's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. During an interview with DAZN, Paul was wearing a Hogan T-shirt and shared his thoughts on "The Hulkster."
