49ers practice report: DE Samson Ebukam returns, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray still limited

The 49ers’ practice participation report for Friday contained some good news with a couple players seeing an uptick in participation from Thursday.

Arizona’s participation report improved as well with quarterback Colt McCoy going from limited to full participation. QB Kyler Murray is still listed among the limited participants because of a hamstring issue.

Friday’s participation report is equivalent to the Thursday report in a typical week. The Monday night contest pushes everything back, so Saturday’s injury report will give better insight as to each team’s health going into the Week 11 showdown.

Here are the participation reports:

Did not participate

DL Arik Armstead (foot, ankle)

CB Charvarius Ward (not injury related – personal matter)

Armstead’s repeated absences are officially concerning as they pertain to his status for the rest of the season. There was some expectation he’d be ready to go by Week 11, but he’s yet to even return to the practice field since being injured in Week 4. Ward is also expected to return to the team Friday and play Monday.

Limited participation

DL Samson Ebukam (quadricep, Achilles)

While a limited session Friday doesn’t guarantee Ebukam will go Monday, it’s certainly a step in the right direction since he didn’t practice Thursday and wasn’t in practice at all during Week 10. Saturday will give us a little more of a clue about his status.

Full participation

DL Nick Bosa (not injury related – resting player)

WR Danny Gray (ankle)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Gray rolled his ankle in pregame warmups before Week 10 and didn’t play in the game. He was limited Thursday, and was back to full strength for Friday. He should be good to go in Mexico City.

Cardinals

Did not participate

TE Zach Ertz (knee)

OT D.J. Humphries (back)

CB Byron Murphy (back)

Limited participation

S Budda Baker (ankle)

G Max Garcia (shoulder)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Full participation

LB Markus Golden (illness)

QB Colt McCoy (knee)

K Matt Prater (right hip, illness)