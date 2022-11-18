Opinion: Close to the U.S. border, our family in Tijuana finds meaning in thanks every Thanksgiving

Sánchez has worked as a reporter for several media outlets in Tijuana and is the executive director of Léxica, Estrategia y Comunicación , a marketing and communications firm. She lives in Tijuana. Editor’s note: This has been translated from Spanish by a member of the editorial board.

Although I live in Tijuana, the American celebration of Thanksgiving is one of the most deeply rooted and enjoyable festivities I have adopted for my family.

Year after year, we decorate our home with maple leaves and pumpkins in different sizes, colors and textures, printed on pillows, blankets and candles, and punctuated by messages like “I love fall most of all.”

After all the planning, cleaning and decorating, I will sit on the couch in silence and enjoy a delicious, steaming cup of coffee. It’s part of the ritual with which I start the fall, my favorite season of the year.

Since I became a mom 11 years ago, every holiday has taken on a new nuance, a special meaning, and Thanksgiving is no exception.

The days leading up to Thanksgiving were spent with singular joy when my children were little. They would dance around the table, flapping their arms, imitating the wings of a turkey, and that is only one of the many memories that come to mind.

They’d cry, “ ¡Mamá, soy un pavo! ¡Mírame, soy un pavo! ” — “Mom, I’m a turkey! Look at me, I’m a turkey!”

Listening to the “Turkey Time!” children’s song, we would make hats out of sugar paper with colorful feathers and draw turkeys and pilgrims. We would also visit a pumpkin patch to take pictures.

It’s funny, but while I was writing this, my children — two of them now pre-teens — and I listened to the song one more time and remembered some unforgettable and funny moments of their childhood, like when they used to “fly” to the rhythm of the catchy melody.

In 2016, my cousin and her family who live in San Ysidro invited me and my family to their house to share and enjoy the traditional Thanksgiving dinner. I remember a huge table full of delicious food: turkey, salad, mashed potatoes, gravy, drinks — and apple, pecan and pumpkin desserts.

Covered with a long white tablecloth and decorated with warm lights from candles, maple leaves and autumn details, that table was the place where the food would be blessed and where my family and I would offer a prayer to God, thanking Him for the good and bad of each day, but most of all for allowing us to be together for another year.

At the end of dinner, some people sat on the couch to watch a movie while others played pool or board games and laughed nonstop. I remember enjoying a slice of pecan pie and a slice of apple pie, a delight.

Part of what I remember about that day is the odyssey of how my husband, three kids and I made it to the dinner on time. I prepared the dessert a day in advance, had all the clothes ready ahead of time, and left the house by 4 p.m. to avoid waiting in line for a long time at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Just like me, however, many Tijuanenses were leaving “early” that day. When my family and I arrived at the border crossing, there were more than 100 cars already waiting in line, so crossing with a baby and two children, then 4 and 6 years old, meant being patient for several hours. But the excitement of visiting our loved ones was worth it.

This year, I will have Thanksgiving dinner at a different table, just with my little family together. It will always be a joy to return to that huge table where I not only learned about a new tradition and took ownership of it, but where I also learned the value and importance of being thankful.

In Tijuana, when my family and many “ familias tijuanenses ” adapt the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and its flavors, there’s an element that is considered crucial: the buns.

In my house, there’s always excitement for the delicious buns to join our potato salad, cold pasta or spicy “ frijoles puercos .”

Regardless of the cold, the cost or the time it takes, hundreds of Tijuanenses wait patiently, sometimes for hours, outside Costco , looking to be the first to buy them. And in this attempt to satisfy the demand, other local bakeries in Tijuana offer their best products, and social networks are flooded with posts announcing the waiting times , prices and resale, as well as photos of the lucky ones with happy faces, holding bags of freshly baked buns as if they were prizes.

Those who have managed to score a bag say with singular joy that it is well worth it, because for some people, there are no better buns than the ones from Costco. Or maybe it is just their way to adapt a tradition that, just like Costco, made it south of the border.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .