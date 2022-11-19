Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Boxing Scene
Keith Thurman Wanted $10 Million To Fight Jaron Ennis, Says Boots' Father, Trainer Bozy
Keith Thurman wanted a pretty penny to face blue-chip prospect Jaron Ennis. Ennis’ father and trainer Bozy recently revealed that “One Time” wanted an eight-figure payday to face off against “Boots”. “Thurman wanted $10 million to fight Boots. Come on, man. You don’t make $10...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Sporting News
40 pounds, 8 rounds and 1 cut: Remembering Muhammad Ali vs. Bob Foster, boxing's heavyweight David vs. Goliath
One of the greatest heavyweights of all time against one of the greatest light heavyweights of all time. Today, such a battle would be contested before 20,000 fans at a swanky Las Vegas casino and the fighters would earn millions. Well, on November 21, 1972, former heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali...
Boxing Scene
Crawford on Spence Fight: ‘What Do Y'all Want Me To Do? … I’m Trying My Hardest'
Terence Crawford evidently feels there is nothing more that he can personally do to cut a deal with Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. The undefeated WBO titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, threw his hands up to a recent query from ESPN’s Max Kellerman, on Kellerman’s Max on Boxing show, regarding the Spence fight. Hyping up the fight as the best that can be made in the sport, Kellerman urged Crawford to assure him that the fight will happen eventually.
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Isn't Expecting A Close Fight Against Gervonta Davis: “I’m Gonna Whip Him...Bad”
Initially, fans raised an incredulous eyebrow whenever Ryan Garcia discussed his desire to face Gervonta Davis. His skills, while respected, were mostly thought to be no match for the hard-hitting Baltimore native. Still, despite those in boxing circles advising him to steer clear of the violent puncher, Garcia continually poked the lightweight bear.
The Ring Magazine
WBO orders Janibek Alimkhanuly to defend middleweight title against Jaime Munguia
The World Boxing Organization (WBO) is again attempting to finalize a fight between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Jaime Munguia. The Puerto Rico-based sanctioning body ordered Alimkhanuly to defend his WBO world middleweight title against Munguia, it was announced Sunday. “Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee orders the parties...
The Ring Magazine
On This Day: Mike Tyson annihilates Trevor Berbick to become youngest heavyweight champion ever
It was a pre-ordained beating, a historic moment waiting to happen, and the beginning of a new era. Mike Tyson stopped Trevor Berbick to become heavyweight champion on a day like today, 36 years ago. 20-year-old undefeated sensation Mike Tyson was fresh off his failed attempt to make it to...
The Ring Magazine
Died on this day: Max Baer
In training in Atlantic City, N.J., in preparation for his forthcoming fight with Max Schmeling, former heavyweight champion, at Yankee Stadium, New York City, on June 8, Max Baer, (above) punches the bag to develop his arms and timing. 21. Nov. One of the hardest-punching heavyweights in one of the...
