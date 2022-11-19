ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boxing Scene

William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There

William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Boxing Scene

Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time

Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene

Crawford on Spence Fight: ‘What Do Y'all Want Me To Do? … I’m Trying My Hardest'

Terence Crawford evidently feels there is nothing more that he can personally do to cut a deal with Errol Spence Jr. for the undisputed welterweight championship. The undefeated WBO titlist from Omaha, Nebraska, threw his hands up to a recent query from ESPN’s Max Kellerman, on Kellerman’s Max on Boxing show, regarding the Spence fight. Hyping up the fight as the best that can be made in the sport, Kellerman urged Crawford to assure him that the fight will happen eventually.
The Ring Magazine

WBO orders Janibek Alimkhanuly to defend middleweight title against Jaime Munguia

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) is again attempting to finalize a fight between Janibek Alimkhanuly and Jaime Munguia. The Puerto Rico-based sanctioning body ordered Alimkhanuly to defend his WBO world middleweight title against Munguia, it was announced Sunday. “Please be advised that the WBO World Championship Committee orders the parties...
The Ring Magazine

Died on this day: Max Baer

In training in Atlantic City, N.J., in preparation for his forthcoming fight with Max Schmeling, former heavyweight champion, at Yankee Stadium, New York City, on June 8, Max Baer, (above) punches the bag to develop his arms and timing. 21. Nov. One of the hardest-punching heavyweights in one of the...
