Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area.
Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive.Memphis murder and homicide map 2022
The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.
Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 2