Memphis, TN

Woman shot on South Mendenhall, suspect on the run

By David Royer
WREG
WREG
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a woman was shot Friday night in the Fox Meadows area.

Officers responded at 6:16 p.m. to the 2700 block of Mendenhall, near Fox Plaza Drive.

Memphis murder and homicide map 2022

The woman was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition.

Police are looking for a man in connection with the shooting. Call 901-528-CASH with any tips.

