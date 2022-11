Mykquan Williams is hoping to cap a successful 2023 on his way to junior welterweight contention. Williams will face Clarence Booth tonight at Edison Ballroom in New York City. The 10-round bout will headline a six-bout Broadway Boxing card that will stream live on Fite.tv ($19.99, 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO