FSU climbs CFP standings
Florida State's steady climb up the College Football Playoff rankings continues as the Seminoles moved up three spots and are slotted at No. 16 on Tuesday night. The Seminoles (8-3) are ranked 16th in the coaches’ poll, up from 20th a week ago. FSU is also 16th in the Associated Press rankings.
TRANSCRIPT: CFP rankings teleconference 11/22
Q. I'm trying to get my head around LSU being ranked ahead of Clemson. They each have a blowout loss, LSU to Tennessee, Clemson to Notre Dame, both top-15 teams, but LSU has that loss, virtual home loss to Florida State, a team that Clemson beat on the road. How much do you consider common opponents as far as ranking those two teams? We talked about it and you told me a few weeks ago that the committee values that Clemson win over NC State as a legitimate top-10, top-15 win because they had Devin Leary at that time. Nobody in the national media is giving Clemson credit for that win as a quality win. Does the committee continue to value that win over NC State as a top-10 or top-15 win?
LSU moves up to No. 5 in CFP rankings
LSU (9-2 overall, 6-1 SEC) won its fifth straight game last week, defeating UAB, 41-10, in Tiger Stadium. LSU, who has already clinched a spot in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, wraps up its regular season on Saturday, traveling to Bryan-College Station to face Texas A&M (4-7, 1-6 SEC).
FSU holds off Mercer for first win of season
Florida State let a big lead evaporate. But this time the game did not slip away. Just days after an 18-point lead against Florida was quickly erased in the second half, Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points and the Seminoles held off Mercer for an 81-72 win on Monday night. Fletcher shot 9 of 12 from the floor and pulled down six rebounds as the Seminoles picked up their first victory of the 2022-23 season.
Analysis: Brock Glenn flips commitment to FSU
Brock Glenn flipped his commitment from Ohio State to Florida State on Monday night, a decision that makes him a big part of the Seminoles' 2023 class. FSU went into this recruiting cycle with the idea of taking two high school quarterbacks. As each week passed and targets they were going after committed to other programs, FSU's strategy changed.
