Mcminnville, OR

Alina Andras

6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon

If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.

The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
VANCOUVER, WA
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch

Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
OREGON STATE
News Talk KIT

5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon

The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
PORTLAND, OR
hh-today.com

The spread that disappeared: A mystery

Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
ALBANY, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote

Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Crab Feast Tickets are LIVE at Tournant🎊

The holidays are for gathering, celebrating and feasting with the special people in your lives. We hope to see you at the table!. A feast so nice, we’re doing it twice. Come gather with us for an indulgent evening of good cheer and messy hands-on fun!. Together we’ll crack...
DAYTON, OR
portlandsocietypage.com

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
PORTLAND, OR

