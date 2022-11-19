Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
A 21-year-old moved to Oregon to live his dream and vanished just 18 days later. What happened to Miles Stanton?Fatim HemrajTualatin, OR
DAYS Spoilers For The Week of November 7: Wins, Danger & an ArrestSoap HubSalem, OR
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
6 Great Seafood Places in Oregon
If you like eating seafood from time to time and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of six amazing seafood places in Oregon that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Black market marijuana grows filled 4 homes on one SE Portland block; owner gets prison time
When Oregon’s marijuana regulations became too onerous for him, Adrian Roland Gibson converted four rental homes on a dead-end block in Southeast Portland into extensive grow sites to tap into out-of-state demand. His workers came to tend the plants day in and day out. An overwhelming smell of pot...
WWEEK
Bless Your Heart Burgers Is Opening a Restaurant in Vancouver, Wash.
The Bless Your Heart Burgers brand that expanded and then contracted is growing once again. Sesame Collective, the restaurant group that took ownership of the burger joint from Toro Bravo Inc. after it dissolved in 2020, announced that it would open a new place at 7910 E Mill Plain Blvd. inside The Mill shopping center in Vancouver, Wash.
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
Secret Roller Disco turns empty Lloyd Center department store into rolling dance party
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
Channel 6000
Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
East Portland residents, school officials say large warehouse will bring more pollution, despite city’s commitment to ‘environmental justice’
The Kmart store at the corner of 122nd and Sandy Boulevard had been a community fixture for nearly 50 years. When the store shuttered four years ago, the property quickly became an eyesore. Windows were boarded up with plywood. A group of homeless campers settled in across the street. Residents...
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
3 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you love pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
PSU researchers: Nearly 15K evictions in Oregon in 2022
As of Nov. 6, the Oregon Judicial Department's court records reveal that 14,972 eviction cases were filed in 2022.
PGE: Power outage affected more than 4,000 customers
Over 4,000 PGE customers are without power Tuesday afternoon, with the majority of outages coming in the Salem area.
hh-today.com
The spread that disappeared: A mystery
Something happened to make this brand of margarine, Gold ‘n Soft, disappear from grocery shelves not just in Albany but every place else where it used to be sold. Something must have happened, but I don’t know what it is. A 10-minute Google search for news about this...
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
focushillsboro.com
A Heated Meeting Among Portland, Oregon Homeless Have Delayed The City’s Vote
Oregon Homeless: The members of the City Council in Portland, Oregon, postponed a vote on a contentious budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents voiced strong opposition during public testimony. The measure in question would provide funding for the construction of such areas.
These Portland stores have Black Friday deals on appliances
Here are a few local stores, and the deals that they are offering to customers next week.
pdxfoodpress.com
Crab Feast Tickets are LIVE at Tournant🎊
The holidays are for gathering, celebrating and feasting with the special people in your lives. We hope to see you at the table!. A feast so nice, we’re doing it twice. Come gather with us for an indulgent evening of good cheer and messy hands-on fun!. Together we’ll crack...
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
