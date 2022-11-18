Read full article on original website
Related
KENS 5
'Tis the season for stealing
SAPD is warning residents about holiday auto theft. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau .
KENS 5
Wind turbines create clean energy, but challenging waste too
SWEETWATER, Texas — From Brownsville to the tip of the Texas panhandle there are wind turbine churning enough electricity to light 3.5 million Texas homes. "The fuels is free. Wind is free" says Benny Etheridge, with CPS Energy. CPS currently gets about 11% of its electricity from wind turbines....
Comments / 0