San Antonio, TX

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'Tis the season for stealing

SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Nationwide Report

1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy

San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

