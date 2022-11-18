San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO