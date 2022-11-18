Read full article on original website
Investigation underway after off-duty police officer fired his weapon at suspected carjacker
SAN ANTONIO — A man has been taken into custody after police say he stole a vehicle at gunpoint and then failed to stop when officers tried to pull him over. It happened on SW Military Drive at Whitewood around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Police say that a man’s...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Driver arrested after hitting, killing man on NW Loop 410
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified a man who was killed after being struck by a vehicle on NW Loop 410 overnight. Ruben Griego, 25, died from blunt force injuries, according to the ME. The driver initially fled on foot after the crash, but...
KSAT 12
Man holds roommate at gunpoint, pistol-whips him for unplugging his Ring camera, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – An argument between roommates took a violent turn after one pulled a gun and pistol-whipped the other unconscious, according to an arrest affidavit. Raul Bermundez III is charged with agg. assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident on Oct. 24. He was taken into custody Nov. 20, according to Bexar County court records.
foxsanantonio.com
Shooting victim not cooperating with police after being found shot in back on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are having a hard time finding out why a man was shot in the back early Monday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. along Roland and J Street on the East Side. When they arrived, police said they found the man walking with...
news4sanantonio.com
Man killed by hit-and-run vehicle following argument with girlfriend, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was struck and killed by a driver after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument with his girlfriend, police say. The incident happened at around 12:13 a.m. where police were called to the 5800 block of NW Loop 410.
Driver facing charges after hitting, killing man who had gotten out of his car on highway
SAN ANTONIO — A man was struck and killed early Sunday morning after he got out of his car on the highway following an argument, police say. It happened around 12:13 a.m. on NW Loop 410 at the Ingram Rd exit on the northwest side of town. Police say...
'Tis the season for stealing
SAN ANTONIO — As shoppers hunt for bargains, some people are looking for a ‘real steal.’. Texas is among the top five states for holiday auto theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). San Antonio is already seeing a spike. The San Antonio Police Department (SAPD)...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police officials report that 1 man died after crashing into the rear of an 18-wheeler on the outskirts of the city’s Southwest Side. A preliminary investigation reveals that at around 6:45 PM on Friday, the multi-vehicle incident occurred in the 8700 block of IH-35. A towing wrecker was reversing towards a broken-down car on the IH 15 when a few vehicles, switched lanes to avoid the wrecker. Police added that two of the vehicles avoiding the wrecker – an 18-wheeler, and a dark sedan were in the left lane. A red pickup in the right lane slowed down as well.
news4sanantonio.com
Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy
San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
Teen facing murder charges in deadly shooting case from May
SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted and charged with the murder of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police say
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday 8 a.m. Update:. One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a...
Three from Lubbock arrested, accused of crime spree that ended in Odessa, affidavit says
Three people from Lubbock were arrested by the Odessa Police Department Thursday after an alleged crime spree that began in Lubbock. The trio then reportedly hit stores in Midland and Odessa before being spotted in a stolen vehicle in central Odessa.
17-year-old boy facing murder charges in ambush-style shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A teenage boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted this week in the killing of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
KSAT 12
Man shoots stepfather during fight at East Side home, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man who they say shot his mother’s husband during a fight on Thursday night. The shooting happened just before 11:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Center Street on the East Side. Police said that a man and...
KSAT 12
Crime stoppers offering reward for information related to deadly bar shooting
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is asking the public for help identifying and locating the suspect, or suspects, in a deadly bar shooting. Samantha Gonzales, 27, was shot on Sept. 26 near Tropicana Bar at 1515 South Gevers Street. According to police, Gonzales and some friends were at the...
One person hospitalized and several detained after shooting at South Park Mall, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Shoppers fled the South Park Mall Friday after a shooting at the food court. Medics took one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. San Antonio Police Sgt. Washington Moscoso says authorities detained four or five young people for questioning, including the suspected shooter.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
