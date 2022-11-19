Read full article on original website
Related
KREM
Police release more details about University of Idaho students murdered | Monday morning update
Moscow Police shared more details about the murders of four University of Idaho students. There will be a memorial service for Ethan Chapin today.
KREM
University of Idaho parents discuss sending students back to campus
BOISE, Idaho — Heather Cook just wants her daughter safe. But after the killing of four University of Idaho students on Nov. 13, Cook said safe might mean staying home for the rest of the semester. Cook is not alone; many students went home early for Thanksgiving break. Without...
KREM
Family, friends remember slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin at vigil
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Ethan Chapin, 20, one of the four students killed near the University of Idaho’s campus was remembered Monday afternoon in memorial service in his hometown of Mount Vernon. This afternoon the family of Ethan Chapin isn’t focusing on how he died, rather the life...
KREM
Sigma Chi creates scholarship fund in honor of Ethan Chapin
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Sigma Chi Foundation has established a scholarship fund to honor the memory of Ethan Chapin, who was one of four students murdered in a home near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. According to the fraternity, the Ethan Chapin Memorial Scholarship Fund will be...
KREM
Idaho Vandals make FCS Playoffs
MOSCOW, Idaho — The magical first season under head coach Jason Eck continues as the Idaho Vandals earned a spot in the FCS Playoffs. Idaho earned a spot after winning a pivotal rivalry matchup against Idaho State 38-7 in the Battle of the Domes. The win improved Idaho to 7-4 on the season and 6-2 in Big Sky Conference play.
KREM
Idaho football team preparing for first playoff appearance since 1995
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Idaho Vandals are preparing for the program's first playoff appearance since 1995 on Saturday against Southeastern Louisiana. Idaho is an FCS playoff team in head coach Jason Eck's first year in charge. Eck said he believed the playoffs would be a possibility in just his first season.
