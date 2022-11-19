Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Hesperia proposes to terminate contract with Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation AuthorityThe HD PostHesperia, CA
Calif. football coach sentenced for placing hidden camera inside high school girls’ locker room
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (TCD) -- A former high school assistant football coach was recently sentenced to nearly a decade in jail for placing a hidden camera inside a high school girls bathroom and locker room. According to a news release from the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, charges against...
foxla.com
Community helps Whittier man get new work truck after old one got stolen on live TV mid-police chase
A young man from Whittier is thanking you, the viewers, for stepping in and helping him get a new work pickup truck. Andres said he donated $6,500 from the GoFundMe to the other victim whose van got stolen by the same police chase suspect.
foxla.com
Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney
LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
O.C. teacher accused of attacking teen student
A 39-year-old music and dance instructor is scheduled to be arraigned next month on charges of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Orange, authorities said.
foxla.com
15-year-old arrested in connection with armed robbery of 2 French bulldogs on 6th Street Bridge
LOS ANGELES - A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of two French bulldogs last week on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A felony complaint has been filed against the boy by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office,...
Cadet Now on Life Support As Driver Speaks Out, Says ‘Didn’t Intentionally’ Ram Sheriff Recruits
One of the four Los Angeles County law enforcement cadets critically injured when they were struck by an SUV last Wednesday now is in “grave condition” and on life support. Meanwhile, the motorist who struck the group of cadets spoke out for the first time since the crash,...
mynewsla.com
Sentencing Set Next Week for Sisters in Deadly Attack on Moreno Valley Man
A woman who fatally stabbed a 54-year-old man during a drunken argument in Perris, and whose younger sister tried to help her get away, is slated to be sentenced next week, alongside her sibling. Jessica Taylor Bratschi, 25, and Erica Nicole Bratschi, 20, both of Perris, pleaded guilty last week...
foxla.com
Long Beach man arrested for allegedly stabbing friend to death
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley
A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
Long Beach High School Teacher Placed on Leave, Accused Of Telling Students He’d Like To Shoot Them
On Thursday, November 17, the Long Beach Unified School District confirmed with L.A. TACO that a teacher at Wilson High School was placed on administrative leave following claims that the teacher told students he wanted to shoot them. This comes after a local business, Mariscos El Garage, brought the accusations...
Long Beach teacher allegedly makes comment to students about bringing gun to school
A teacher at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach is being accused of making a threat to students that involved bringing a gun to school.
Family whose work truck was carjacked during police chase uses GoFundMe funds to buy new vehicle
A family whose work truck was carjacked during a wild police chase used the proceeds from an online fundraiser to purchase a new vehicle.
riviera-maya-news.com
Navy captures running Cancun man with outstanding arrest warrant for murder
Cancun, Q.R. — A man who started to run at the sight of elements of the navy ended up getting himself arrested. On Saturday, Héctor “N” was handcuffed and jailed after authorities became aware of his outstanding warrant. On Saturday during a city patrol, elements of...
foxla.com
2 women shot and killed in car in Moreno Valley
Two women were found shot in a car in Moreno Valley. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert
Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
foxla.com
Two arrested after being caught on video killing, mutilating stray cat in Pomona
POMONA, Calif. - Two people were arrested after they were caught on surveillance video killing a stray cat in the parking lot of a Pomona business. On Nov. 15 around 9:40 p.m., two men stop their vehicle in front of CFR Patio at 560 Union Avenue and shoot one of the cats in the parking lot… killing it.
foxla.com
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet
A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside
(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
foxla.com
West Hollywood to hold candlelight vigil for Colorado Springs shooting victims
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - City leaders and community organizations in West Hollywood organized a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in solidarity with the LGBTQ community of Colorado Springs, Colorado, where at least five people were shot to death at a nightclub late Saturday. The shooting at Club Q took place around...
