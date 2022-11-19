ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cucamonga, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

foxla.com

Ex-LAUSD teacher had pattern of raping, marrying students: attorney

LOS ANGELES - A lawsuit has been filed against the Los Angeles Unified School District and Bell High School accusing a former teacher of sexually abusing at least five girls. The suspect, Jeffrey Scott Jones of Huntington Beach, was hired by LAUSD in the mid-to-late 1980s to teach English at Bell High School. Jones taught for 27 years at Bell High School in Bell and Gahr High School in Cerritos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Long Beach man arrested for allegedly stabbing friend to death

LONG BEACH, Calif. - A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Man arrested in fatal shooting of 2 women in Moreno Valley

A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of two women in Moreno Valley, authorities announced. The shooting was reported around 7:50 p.m. Friday in the area of Eucalyptus Avenue and the Old Highway 215, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department detailed in a news release. Responding deputies found two women inside a […]
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

LAPD promising more arrests in beating of couple outside Elton John concert

Los Angeles police are promising to make more arrests connected to the beating of a married couple after an Elton John concert. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, only one person has been arrested for the beating at the Dodger Stadium parking lot last Thursday night. With his ankle in a cast and using crutches, Jaime said on Monday that he is still in a lot of pain from the brutal attack. "My ankle hurts, it's broken," said Jaime, who only wanted to be identified by his first name. "The side of my head I have these contusions here."Jaime was knocked unconscious...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cerritos man charged with running organization that sold fentanyl on the darknet

A Cerritos man faces federal charges of running a large-scale operation that sold fentanyl on the darknet, U.S. Department of Justice officials announced Monday. Christopher Hampton, 36, was named in an 11-count indictment charging him with numerous narcotics and weapons offenses that could result in a life sentence in federal prison. Hampton was allegedly active […]
CERRITOS, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Female Inmate Dies at Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside

(CNS) – A female inmate died Sunday at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside. The inmate was discovered unresponsive in her cell about 3:35 p.m. at the lockup in the 4000 block of Orange Street, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Correctional Captain Victoria Varisco-Flores. “Custody staff and...
RIVERSIDE, CA

