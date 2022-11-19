The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.

PARSONS, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO