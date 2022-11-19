ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, KS

craig lasiter
3d ago

Bidens open border is responsible for the drugs. And a human is responsible for the shooting a gun can't pull its own trigger.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Investigation alert: Sheriff seeks identity of person and owner of truck

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Sheriff David Groves of Cherokee County seeks the identification of an individual and owner of a pickup truck recently caught on camera. “Cherokee County Sheriff’s office Investigation Alert: Seeking identity of the person and owner of truck.” – CCSO If you have information you can send an anonymous text tip: TEXT ‘tip cherokee’ to 888777 followed by...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Galena SRO officer arrested for shoplifting

MIAMI, Okla. – A school resource officer with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at the Miami Wal-Mart. Christopher Bailey Corbit, 44, of Commerce, received two citations on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 by the Miami Police Department for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.
GALENA, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Help Catch-A-Crook; Stolen gooseneck trailer caught on security camera

Update: The trailer was located. COFFEYVILLE, Kan. – Detectives with the Coffeyville Police Dept release security video taken from a local business on Sunday, November 20, 2022 where the theft of a gooseneck trailer took place. “Trailer was stolen from Jon’s Tire on South Walnut ST. In Coffeyville. This is a video of the theft taking place. Anyone with information...
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man

McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
WEIR, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit

COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30.  Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
COMMERCE, OK
KAKE TV

Patrol: Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash in Kansas

MONMOUTH, Kan. (KAKE) - A 33-year-old man driving the wrong way on a southeast Kansas highway was killed Monday evening when his pickup truck crashed head-on into another vehicle, the Kansas Highway Patrol says. The accident happened shortly before 8 p.m. on U.S. 400 about six miles west of K-7...
WEIR, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
MIAMI, OK
kggfradio.com

Misdemeanor Arrest Results In Felony Distribution Charges

The City of Parsons Code Enforcement Officer Tyeler Riggs notified Parsons Police Officer Russel Parsons that a local man had been frequenting red-tagged or condemned houses in Parsons and that the suspect was spotted on the property in the 1800 block of Chess Ave. After contact was made by officer Parsons on Monday, Timothy Robinson was arrested for Criminal Trespass. According to the Parsons Police Department, Robinson had been warned numerous times to stay off red-tagged property.
PARSONS, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Kansas man arrested for trespassing now faces felony drug charges

PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons Police Department requests felony drug charges after arresting a suspect for misdemeanor trespassing. Officers say when they arrested Timothy Robinson, Monday in the 1800 block of Chess Ave., he had a backpack in his possession, and officers say they located over 41 grams of methamphetamines, narcotic pills, marijuana, and paraphernalia.
PARSONS, KS

