SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cornerback Benjamin Morrison had three interceptions, the Notre Dame defense forced two fumbles and the No. 18 Fighting Irish scored on their first eight possessions to beat Boston College 44-0 on Saturday. The Fighting Irish (8-3) won their ninth straight against Boston College (3-8), the only other Catholic university playing in the FBS. Notre Dame also extended its regular-season winning streak against Atlantic Coast Conference teams to 28 games. The temperature at game time was 27 degrees, making it the coldest game at Notre Dame in nine years, and heavy snow fell through much of the third quarter. Notre Dame dominated from the start, with Logan Diggs breaking through the line untouched for 51 yards before being tackled at the BC 24-yard line. The Irish settled for a 26-yard field goal by Blake Grupe.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO