(San Antonio) — After playing to a tie through three quarters, the Seguin Matadors outscored Lanier by 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull away and earn a 66-51 road victory on Monday afternoon. John Jackson dropped in 37 points as the Matadors outscored Lanier 31 to 16 in the decisive final quarter. Devon Matthews added 12 points for Seguin who improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Mats come home for the first time this season tomorrow to host San Antonio Highlands in a late morning tilt at Goldie Harris Gym. Tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.

SEGUIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO