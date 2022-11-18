Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Beat Texas Lutheran For 500th WinHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Hardin-Simmons Looking For 500th Football VictoryHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Related
seguintoday.com
Area High School Basketball Roundup
(San Antonio) — After playing to a tie through three quarters, the Seguin Matadors outscored Lanier by 15 points in the 4th quarter to pull away and earn a 66-51 road victory on Monday afternoon. John Jackson dropped in 37 points as the Matadors outscored Lanier 31 to 16 in the decisive final quarter. Devon Matthews added 12 points for Seguin who improved to 2-0 on the young season. The Mats come home for the first time this season tomorrow to host San Antonio Highlands in a late morning tilt at Goldie Harris Gym. Tip off is set for 11:30 a.m.
seguintoday.com
MEN’S BASKETBALL — Men’s Basketball defeats Hendrix, 72-53
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Xavier Phillips (Austin/Dripping Springs), Mason Green (San Marcos/San Marcos), and Riley Fornerette (Surprise, AZ/Dysart) combined to score 45 points Sunday to lead Texas Lutheran to a 72-53 victory over Hendrix in the Paul Peak Classic at the Robertson Center on the campus of Southwestern University. Texas...
seguintoday.com
Mary Cathryn Anderka Behrendt
Mary Cathryn Anderka Behrendt, age 79 of Seguin, Texas, joined her Heavenly Father to enjoy her better rewards on November 13, 2022. Mary was born on February 10, 1943, in Corpus Christi, Texas to Carl LeeRoy and Margaret Cathryn Fey Anderka. Following graduation from Freer High School, Mary met James...
seguintoday.com
Riley Lee Springs
Riley Lee Springs, age 95 of Seguin, died on November 18, 2022. Riley was born in Seguin, Texas on July 16, 1927 to Meta Christine (Knodel) and Elmer Riley Springs. Riley was a 1944 graduate of Seguin High School. He attended the University of Texas at Austin and later attended Texas Lutheran College (TLU) where he was a member of the Bulldog Football Team. He proudly served his country in both the Merchant Marines and United States Army at the end of, and shortly after, World War II.
seguintoday.com
A sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays
(Seguin) — The Seguin Conservation Society’s 29th Holiday Home Tour is delighted to include this most special property this year. On a beautiful hilltop just east of Seguin sits a lovely French Provincial home surrounded by massive yet graceful oak trees. The two-storied brick house was built in 1993 by the late David Hagler. It was originally owned by Dr. Steven White and Family. Current owners, Darla and Bradley Mondin, bought the house in 2014.
seguintoday.com
Shop Local, Shop Seguin
(Seguin) – Tis the season to shop and shop local. Seguin’s unique and signature holiday campaign “Shop Local, Shop Seguin” is well on its way this holiday season. Each year, the Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce, the Seguin Economic Development Corporation, the Seguin Main Street Program and the Downtown Business Association gather like clockwork the week before Thanksgiving to launch the annual slogan which encourages folks to spend their dollars in Seguin if and when at all possible.
seguintoday.com
Blue Santa applications now available
(Seguin) – Blue Santa needs your help in ensuring that whoever needs the following message gets it delivered to them before an important application deadline arrives. The Seguin Police Department Blue Santa Program is currently accepting applications for this year’s gift giving program. The program is designed to assist families with kids ages 0-12. In order to ensure gifts for all kids who need them, families are asked to submit their applications by Friday, Dec. 9.
seguintoday.com
Here’s one marathon, you don’t have to train for
(Seguin) — In between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Seguin this Saturday, Nov. 26 will be observing Small Business Saturday. Kyle Kramm, the director of the Seguin Main Street and CVB, says Small Business Saturday is a day to celebrate the small businesses that he believes makes the community an even better place to live, work, play and visit.
seguintoday.com
Burn ban lifted in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) — After the significant rainfall received these last few days, Guadalupe County has decided to lift the burn ban first thing Wednesday morning. County officials, however, say they still urge everyone to be cautious when burning. They say there is still dead vegetation from the extended drought that can add fuel to any fire that may get out of control.
Comments / 0