Read full article on original website
Related
Study: Most Medicaid enrollees unprepared for safety net redeterminations
Millions of Medicaid recipients are unaware that states will redetermine their eligibility for the program when the COVID-19 public health emergency ends — and fewer than one third know what other coverage options exist, according to an Urban Institute policy brief. The big picture: Researchers say the onus is...
Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players...
Comments / 0