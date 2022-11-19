Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Lilburn home consumed in early morning fire
LILBURN, Ga. - Officials said a devastating fire broke out in a Lilburn home early Tuesday morning. According to the 911 call from the homeowner, that fire started in the fireplace before spreading to the rest of the dwelling. When crews arrived at 1:04 a.m., they ensured everyone was out...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Green Street in Monroe
(MONROE, GA – Nov. 21, 2022) – Monroe Fire Chief Andrew Dykes reports that units from Monroe Fire Department and Walton County Fire Rescue are currently on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Green Street in Monroe. Dykes said no additional information is...
accesswdun.com
Chief: Fire that destroyed landmark Hartwell restaurant was electrical
The overnight fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern in Hartwell recently has been ruled accidental. “Our joint investigation included fire investigators from our department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance company,” a statement from Fire Chief Alan Daniel issued Sunday reads. “The insurance company also brought in a third party investigator and an electrical engineer.”
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire
CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents evacuated after 14 apartment units were damaged in Athens fire
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents are without a home after 14 units were damaged due to a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens Friday afternoon. At about 5:30 pm., Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a fire at 2360 West Broad St. Officials have since said the fire has been extinguished.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Victim airlifted to Atlanta area hospital Friday following shooting in Monroe
MONROE, GA (Nov. 21, 2022) – A victim was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital Friday following a shooting in Monroe. Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts confirmed the shooting and said that the victim did survive. According to a press release from Watts, at about 10:09 pm on Friday, Nov....
fox5atlanta.com
Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome
ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: 10 arrested in Gwinnett County gang shooting investigation
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.
GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316
The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
Man dead, two women in ‘serious to critical condition’ after being struck by car on I-20
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A 21-year-old man is dead and two women are in serious or critical condition after being hit while standing outside their cars on I-20 eastbound early Sunday morning, DeKalb County police said. Police say several people were standing outside of their cars on the interstate...
Putting an extension cord under a rug cost a man in Forsyth County his life, firefighters say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — An extension cord is to blame for a fire that killed a Forsyth County man, firefighters said. Richard Croy, 56, died in the fire that was reported around 5:30 Thursday morning. It happened at a home along the 5800 block of Riley Road in the northern part of the county.
fox5atlanta.com
Witnesses describe shots fired during DeKalb County police shooting
A woman describes the moment shots started flying at a Stonecrest gas station. Officials are now investigating a police shooting at the scene.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim. Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting. [DOWNLOAD:...
fox5atlanta.com
1 killed, 2 seriously injured while standing outside vehicles on I-20, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police said a 21-year-old man died, and two women were seriously injured when they were struck early Sunday morning on Interstate 20. Police said officers received a report that several people standing outside vehicles when they were struck by another vehicle. Police said officers...
fox5atlanta.com
Mother, bystander killed just before DeKalb County officer-involved shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The GBI is investigating a shooting at a Redan-area gas station that left a suspect dead and an officer injured Monday night. The suspect in that officer-involved shooting fatally shot a mother who was driving for Lyft just before the shootout with police, investigators say. No...
fox5atlanta.com
Suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb County nightclub October shooting
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit alongside the Brookhaven Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a DeKalb County nightclub shooting from late October. Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Nov. 20 at a restaurant on Buford Highway. Walker was charged with...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
Nearly 50 bullet casings found in parking lot of metro Atlanta Kroger
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Almost 50 bullets were fired in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Channel 2 Action News crews went to the Kroger on Fairview Road in Ellenwood where they found at least 46 evidence markers next to bullet casings. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
New security cameras around city may help Milton police solve "major cases"
MILTON, Ga. - If you live in the city of Milton, you may have noticed something new around town recently. The Milton Police Department announced the addition of cameras, and they said you the reason for their existence is simple. Last February, Milton City Council approved the installation of nine...
fox5atlanta.com
Tortured dog rescued by humane society
Jackson County animal control officials are in the early stages of investigating a horrific dog abuse case. That dog had emergency surgery within hours of being found. A warning that some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing and hard to watch.
