Athens, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Lilburn home consumed in early morning fire

LILBURN, Ga. - Officials said a devastating fire broke out in a Lilburn home early Tuesday morning. According to the 911 call from the homeowner, that fire started in the fireplace before spreading to the rest of the dwelling. When crews arrived at 1:04 a.m., they ensured everyone was out...
LILBURN, GA
accesswdun.com

Chief: Fire that destroyed landmark Hartwell restaurant was electrical

The overnight fire that destroyed WillaDean’s Tavern in Hartwell recently has been ruled accidental. “Our joint investigation included fire investigators from our department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the insurance company,” a statement from Fire Chief Alan Daniel issued Sunday reads. “The insurance company also brought in a third party investigator and an electrical engineer.”
HARTWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

7-year-old Georgia boy helps younger brother, family escape house fire

CLEVELAND, Ga. - A White County family's smoke detector failed to go off when a fire started but luckily, their 7-year-old son stepped in. Early Friday morning, a fire started at the Sinclair's home. Seven-year-old Keegan Sinclair noticed something strange was happening in their house. "My nightlight was off, but...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Residents evacuated after 14 apartment units were damaged in Athens fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents are without a home after 14 units were damaged due to a fire at the University Oaks Apartments in Athens Friday afternoon. At about 5:30 pm., Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services crews responded to a fire at 2360 West Broad St. Officials have since said the fire has been extinguished.
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officer fires at man driving stolen vehicle, GBI says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man is dead after getting into a scuffle with a Clayton County police officer that led to shots being fired late Monday morning. The deadly shooting happened in an industrial zone less than a half mile south of Southlake Mall. Around 11 a.m., officers were called out to the 1000 block of Commerce Road after a report of a possibly stolen vehicle.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire destroys Georgia home of boy with uncombable hair syndrome

ROSWELL, Ga - A devastating fire at the home has devastated a Roswell family. Flames raced through the home of Katelyn and Caleb Samples, and their young sons, Shep and Lock. The Monday afternoon fire destroyed the inside of their home. "Even though the house is still standing, everything is...
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: 10 arrested in Gwinnett County gang shooting investigation

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into a series of shootings led police to arrest 10 people and issue dozens of warrants connected to gang activity in Gwinnett County. Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department tell FOX 5 that the investigation began after officers responded to reports of shots fired at a neighborhood on Brookdale Drive in Buford, Georgia. Police found multiple homes shot at the scene and say they learned the shooting was due to a gang-related dispute.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WGAU

GDOT looks for input on plans for Highway 316

The Georgia Department of Transportation is looking for public input on plans to upgrade Georgia Highway 316 between State Route 20 in Gwinnett County and the Georgia Highway 10 Loop in Athens. The DOT says “the primary challenges to be addressed are high crash rates and congestion. The projects are proposed to reduce potential crash frequency and severity and improve operations and mobility along the corridor.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

18-year-old dead after shooting at metro Atlanta Kroger, police say

HENRY COUNTY, Ga — An 18-year-old is dead after being shot in the parking lot of a Henry County Kroger on Friday night. Police told Channel 2 Action News 18-year-old Nikeem Omar Hargrove was identified as the victim. Omarion Thomas, 18, was arrested in connection to the shooting. [DOWNLOAD:...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspect arrested in connection to DeKalb County nightclub October shooting

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit alongside the Brookhaven Police Department arrested a suspect in connection to a DeKalb County nightclub shooting from late October. Quincy Tyler Walker, 26, of McDonough, was arrested Nov. 20 at a restaurant on Buford Highway. Walker was charged with...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Tortured dog rescued by humane society

Jackson County animal control officials are in the early stages of investigating a horrific dog abuse case. That dog had emergency surgery within hours of being found. A warning that some viewers may find the video in this story disturbing and hard to watch.

