Murdered Manchester Girl’s Step-Mom Pleads Guilty to Perjury In Plea Deal

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 Hinsdale Men Face Drug Charges After 3-Month Probe
Concord, NH – Upon request of the Hinsdale Police Department, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force initiated a three-month investigation into the illicit drug trafficking activities of the residence located at 28 Highland Road in Hinsdale, N.H. On November 17, 2022, a search warrant was executed at this residence by the New Hampshire State Police SWAT team with the search being conducted by members of the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Drug Task Force.
Judge Denies Early Release for Man Who Claims Innocence in 1988 Pregnant Woman’s Murder
MANCHESTER – Superior Court Judge N. William Delker denied a convicted murderer’s request for early release after serving 33 years in state prison for the murder of a pregnant woman whose body was found in a Bedford construction site July 29, 1988. Jason Carroll, 52, who maintains his...
Judge Orders Recount Of Manchester Ward 6 House Race After Winner Declared
CONCORD – A judge ordered a full recount of all the votes in Manchester District 16 Ward 6 House race Tuesday morning denying the declared winner’s attempt to legally stop any further recounting. Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius acknowledged Maxine Mosley having been announced “the official winner based...
Judge To Decide If Manchester House Seat Recount Will Resume After Winner Reported
CONCORD – A judge will decide whether the Secretary of State can continue recounting Manchester Ward 6 House votes that appeared to wrest the 23-vote win from Republican Larry Gagne to Democrat Maxine Mosley during a recount last Monday by one vote. On election night, Gagne had 1,820 votes...
County Investigates McLaughlin Complaint Filed By Man Convicted Decades Ago
An investigation is now underway after Vermont man Robert Lamontagne says he did not get a fair trial when he was convicted of molesting children in New Hampshire in 1990 because the state never informed his attorney about investigating then-detective James McLaughlin’s credibility issues. McLaughlin, the now retired star...
Recount Flip Reverts Back to GOP in Court-Ordered Count for Manchester House Seat
CONCORD – The court-ordered recount for a House seat in Manchester’s Ward 6 flipped again Tuesday, this time with Republican Larry Gagne winning by 26 votes with 1,824 votes over Democrat Maxine Mosley’s 1,798. Mosley had beaten Gagne in a recount Nov. 14 by one vote. This...
NH’s Criminal Defamation Law Found Constitutional After Exeter Man’s Appeal
The Exeter man who was charged with criminal defamation for criticizing a police officer online later argued the law is unconstitutional, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that false statements do not fall under the First Amendment. Robert Frese was charged with criminal defamation after he placed an...
Hampton Man Pleads Guilty To Fraud and Aggravated Identity Theft
CONCORD – Anthony Silva, 37, of Hampton, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and mail fraud, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today. According to court documents and statements made in court, Silva orchestrated two different fraud schemes. First, in late 2021, he...
Surprises Galore in NH House Recounts, What’s Up Today
CONCORD – Recounts for 24 House of Representatives seats are underway for a fourth day Thursday after some surprises this week that have helped Democrats. Two seats, one from Coos County and the other in Manchester, were flipped from red to blue in a recount, and on Wednesday, the recount for a House seat in Rochester ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker.
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
Ed. Funding Plaintiffs Seek Temporary Restraining Order
CONCORD — A temporary restraining order blocking the Department of Revenue Administration from setting Statewide Education Property Tax rates for about 40 communities has been requested by the plaintiffs in the latest lawsuit challenging the state’s education funding system. The group seeks to block rate setting for communities...
AG: Truck Driver Killed in Manchester Was Shot in Face and Neck Near Mall of NH
Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg announce that an autopsy has been completed on the body of Dzemal Cardakovic (age 45). Mr. Cardakovic’s body was found on South Willow Street in the area of Kaye Street in Manchester on October 29, 2022. The autopsy...
Attorney General’s Operations for the November 8, 2022 Election
CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announces operations for the General Election to be conducted on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Attorney General’s Office will be operating its Election Day hotline from 6:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. We encourage voters and election officials with concerns or questions to call 1-866-868-3703 (1-866-VOTER03).
Lincoln Soldati, Friend to Many, Has Died at Age 73
My heart is heavy after just learning that Lincoln Soldati of Portsmouth has died. I had hoped to say goodbye in person, but there was to be no time as he died Sunday after checking into Hyder House hospice on Friday after being diagnosed with stage four esophageal cancer at age 73.
Former Pine Haven Priest Believed To Be Removed From Houston Ministry
A priest in the Somascan Order has apparently been removed from his post as pastor at a Houston parish after several New Hampshire lawsuits allege sexual abuse at the Somascan-run home Pine Haven home for troubled boys in Allenstown. Fr. Albert Zanatta, a member of the Somascan order who once...
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Claremont’s Hip Hop Patriot House Candidate Denies Cocaine Charges
Jeremy Herrell, the self-styled Hip Hop Patriot who is running as a GOP candidate for a seat in the New Hampshire House, says he was not arrested by the Vermont and New Hampshire Drug Task Forces, and that he did not become an informant in a subsequent cocaine trafficking case, despite the court records and booking sheet obtained by this reporter.
Roger Wood Talks Shooter Detection Systems With Joe Byron
It’s really impossible to know when, how and where a shooting might occur, albeit in a school, a factory or any building that houses people. But, it is of value if the gun shots when they first ring out will be instantly transmitted to police or fire departments. That’s where Shooter Detection Systems comes in. They are based in Rowley, Mass. and podcast producer Roger Wood speaks with Joe Byron. He is vice president of sales for Shooter Detection Systems.
Activist Arrested Before Hassan/Bolduc Debate Claims Bolduc Assaulted Him
The libertarian activist who was arrested after approaching Republican U.S. Senate candidate Don Bolduc before his debate with U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan at Saint Anselm College Wednesday said he filed a complaint against Bolduc on Thursday and wants to see him arrested. Joseph Hart, 37, said he told Goffstown police...
For Political Junkies, Election Data Is Up, Most of It At Least
CONCORD – The treasure of data is up on the web and it appears – if you like to mine political tidbits – that all sorts of interesting things happened Tuesday. To view, all the election details go to https://www.sos.nh.gov/elections/elections/election-results/2022-general-election-results. (A typo in the Sullivan County totals for Gov. Chris Sununu will be updated by the Secretary of State’s Office to reflect Sununu’s win there.)
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0