Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kevin McCarthy Calls for Top Biden Official to Resign or Face ImpeachmentNews Breaking LIVEEl Paso, TX
Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant OpeningBryan DijkhuizenEl Paso, TX
More tragedy for Texas border agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Visit the Largest Antique Mall in all of TexasTravel MavenCanutillo, TX
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes AgainTom HandyTexas State
Related
KTSM
Judge schedules hearing for temporary suspension of DA Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended Petition for Removal of duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Monday morning, asking for her immediate suspension pending resolution of the case. A simultaneous hearing was set by District Judge Tryon Lewis of Odessa for Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m. […]
Warrant could be issued for D.A. Rosales if she does not appear in court next week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Embattled El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has been ordered to appear in court twice in the coming week. If she does not appear, a warrant could be issued. As we have reported, Rosales has been hard to find during her removal proceedings. The first hearing on Monday, Nov. 28 […]
KFOX 14
Municipal court judge rules to terminate pit bulls that attacked neighbors
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A municipal court judge ruled to terminate three pit bulls on Tuesday after a dog attack incident in northeast El Paso. The pit bulls faced termination after causing serious bodily injuries following an attack on three neighbors on Nov. 9 at a mobile home park.
KFOX 14
El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
KFOX 14
El Paso council members vote to oppose $18 million of proposed Texas Gas rate increase
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso city council voted against the statement of intent to increase tax rates by Texas Gas Service on Tuesday. All council members voted against it. The city had a deadline of whether to approve or deny the proposed rate increase by November...
KVIA
El Paso DA asks appellate court to rule on 409th District Court’s actions in Walmart shooting case
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales has asked the Texas 8th Court of Appeals to stop the Walmart shooting trial to review the legitimacy of the trial court's orders. The document is called a “motion for stay of trial” and is asking the appellate court to...
KFOX 14
El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
Santa Fe Reporter
Two UNM Students Charged in “Revenge” Conspiracy
Police arrest, charge two UNM students in weekend shooting. State Police have arrested and charged two University of New Mexico students in the Saturday shooting that killed UNM student Brandon Travis, 19. Both Travis and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 19, and charged him with several felonies: aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They charged 17-year-old Mya Hill in children’s court with aggravated battery and conspiracy. According to an affidavit filed with Smith’s arrest warrant, Smith, Hill and Travis conspired to lure Peake to campus, with Hill texting Peake and falsely implying she planned to have sex with him. The group hatched the scheme as “revenge” for a fight at an October UNM/NMSU football game at which Peake and his friends allegedly beat up Smith, Travis and a third suspect named only “Eli” in the affidavit (police tell the Albuquerque Journal they have identified the third suspect and are considering what charges he might face). A video clip purporting to show that “brawl” has been circulating on social media, but has not been confirmed by authorities. A Q & A posted by NMSU says the school was aware of the reports of prior fights, but would not reveal whether Peake or others might face disciplinary action, citing federal privacy laws.
KTSM
Haitian deaths in Juarez a symptom of humanitarian migrant crisis, advocates say
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The recent death of two Haitians in Juarez, Mexico, is yet another symptom of the humanitarian crisis besetting asylum seekers not being allowed into the U.S., migrant advocates said. On Sunday morning, Juarez police retrieved the body of a Haitian national from a rented room in the back of […]
Santa Fe Reporter
NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim
New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
8 dead in cartel attack on police station
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
riviera-maya-news.com
Law enforcement reviews Isla Mujeres construction workers
Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Officers of Isla Mujeres performed an inspection of hundreds of construction workers on Saturday. The surprise inspection was in search of illegal items. Various law enforcement agencies participated in the search of around 450 workers located at the south of Isla Mujeres. Construction workers were...
KFOX 14
El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
Alleged GECU bank robber in custody
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
KTSM
El Paso Water: Wastewater overflow reaches riverbed, but has been stopped, cleaned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manhole leaking wastewater near the U.S.-Mexico border south of the Spur 1966 interchange near UTEP reached the riverbed, according to El Paso Water officials. The leaking manhole, on a Texas Department of Transportation right of way, was discovered Monday, Nov. 21, and the overflow was stopped at about 3:30 […]
KFOX 14
Homeless man in critical condition after assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 50 year-old homeless man was beaten and then left on a sidewalk next to the Hawaiian Royale Motel with life threating injuries according to a statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. The incident happened on the 8700 block of Dyer Street...
KTSM
Police say homeless man beaten in Northeast El Paso, left in critical condition
UPDATE: According to police, the victim has been identified to be a 50-year-old homeless man who was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to Hawaiian Royale. The man has since been hospitalized and is in critical condition. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating an assault on the 8700 block of […]
kunm.org
With two UNM students charged after shooting, campus in shock
After a rare incident of gun violence on the University of New Mexico campus this weekend left a UNM student dead and a visiting NMSU athlete injured, the student body is in shock. Brandon Travis, 19, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, outside the Alvarado Hall dorm....
KFOX 14
42 year-old male killed in hit-and-run on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 42 year-old male was hit by a vehicle on Mesa and Kern in west El Paso overnight according to statement issued by the El Paso Police Department. Police say the vehicle fled the scene, but driver, a 23 year-old male, returned to the...
Comments / 1