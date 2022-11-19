ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

Judge schedules hearing for temporary suspension of DA Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso County Attorney JoAnne Bernal filed an amended Petition for Removal of duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Monday morning, asking for her immediate suspension pending resolution of the case. A simultaneous hearing was set by District Judge Tryon Lewis of Odessa for Thursday, December 15, at 10 a.m. […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso city council makes move to fight antisemitism

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cities across the country adopted resolutions in the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hate. El Paso city council joined these efforts on Tuesday. City council passes a resolution to fight antisemitism and all forms of hate to protect the safety of their...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso council approves for Frontera Road street safety improvement study

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso city council approved to have a traffic study done in an Upper Valley neighborhood where new development raised residents' concerns over traffic congestion and emergency services. Council unanimously approved Tuesday to direct the El Paso city manager to identify funds that will...
EL PASO, TX
Santa Fe Reporter

Two UNM Students Charged in “Revenge” Conspiracy

Police arrest, charge two UNM students in weekend shooting. State Police have arrested and charged two University of New Mexico students in the Saturday shooting that killed UNM student Brandon Travis, 19. Both Travis and New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake taken to a local hospital. Police arrested Jonathan Smith, 19, and charged him with several felonies: aggravated battery, conspiracy and tampering with evidence. They charged 17-year-old Mya Hill in children’s court with aggravated battery and conspiracy. According to an affidavit filed with Smith’s arrest warrant, Smith, Hill and Travis conspired to lure Peake to campus, with Hill texting Peake and falsely implying she planned to have sex with him. The group hatched the scheme as “revenge” for a fight at an October UNM/NMSU football game at which Peake and his friends allegedly beat up Smith, Travis and a third suspect named only “Eli” in the affidavit (police tell the Albuquerque Journal they have identified the third suspect and are considering what charges he might face). A video clip purporting to show that “brawl” has been circulating on social media, but has not been confirmed by authorities. A Q & A posted by NMSU says the school was aware of the reports of prior fights, but would not reveal whether Peake or others might face disciplinary action, citing federal privacy laws.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM State Police ID UNM Weekend Shooting Victim

New Mexico State Police yesterday said University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis, 19, died as a result of an altercation on the UNM campus. According to state police, the incident occurred at approximately 3 am, Nov. 19 between Travis and a 21-year-old New Mexico State University student. NMSP did not name the student, but the Albuquerque Journal has identified him as NMSU basketball player Mike Peake, who was in Albuquerque to play a scheduled game between the Aggies and the Lobos (which was subsequently canceled). Both Travis and Peake “sustained gunshot wounds” as a result of the altercation, the police say, with Travis pronounced dead on the scene and Peake—whose current condition was unknown as of press time—taken to a local hospital. According to the state police, its investigation has thus far revealed that “Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him. Once at the campus, Travis, armed with a firearm, confronted and shot the victim. The victim, who also had a firearm, shot Travis. The female and the other two males fled the scene.” The female was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy. State police say they have identified the other two males and are working with the DA to determine if they face any charges. The investigation remains active. “The entire Lobo community is shaken by this incident, and we mourn the death of one of our students and the injuries sustained by another individual,” UNM President Garnett S. Stokes wrote in a statement. “The impact of this experience is life-changing for so many and will extend far beyond expressions of grief and sense of loss—and far beyond the Lobo community. I cannot express how deeply saddened I am by this tragedy on so many levels.”
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Border Report

8 dead in cartel attack on police station

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Eight alleged members of a Central Mexico drug cartel are dead in the wake of an armed assault on a police station Sunday in Celaya, Guanajuato, Mexican media reported. “We had an attack on our building and against our officers; the officers responded to the aggression and organized a […]
EL PASO, TX
riviera-maya-news.com

Law enforcement reviews Isla Mujeres construction workers

Isla Mujeres, Q.R. — Officers of Isla Mujeres performed an inspection of hundreds of construction workers on Saturday. The surprise inspection was in search of illegal items. Various law enforcement agencies participated in the search of around 450 workers located at the south of Isla Mujeres. Construction workers were...
KFOX 14

El Paso City Council to approve $18 million investment in ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council is set to approve an agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) to continue investments in the ports of entry at the Bridge of the Americas (BOTA) and Ysleta Zaragoza International Bridge. This agreement would allow the...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Alleged GECU bank robber in custody

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – A federal criminal complaint was filed Thursday charging a Tucson man with bank robbery. According to court documents, Sherman Edward Lester Jr., age 45, of Tucson, Arizona, robbed an El Paso GECU Credit Union at gun point on September 2, 2022. The robber was said to have obtained an undisclosed sum […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Water: Wastewater overflow reaches riverbed, but has been stopped, cleaned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A manhole leaking wastewater near the U.S.-Mexico border south of the Spur 1966 interchange near UTEP reached the riverbed, according to El Paso Water officials. The leaking manhole, on a Texas Department of Transportation right of way, was discovered Monday, Nov. 21, and the overflow was stopped at about 3:30 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police say homeless man beaten in Northeast El Paso, left in critical condition

UPDATE: According to police, the victim has been identified to be a 50-year-old homeless man who was beaten and left on the sidewalk next to Hawaiian Royale. The man has since been hospitalized and is in critical condition. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crimes Against Persons is currently investigating an assault on the 8700 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
kunm.org

With two UNM students charged after shooting, campus in shock

After a rare incident of gun violence on the University of New Mexico campus this weekend left a UNM student dead and a visiting NMSU athlete injured, the student body is in shock. Brandon Travis, 19, died in the early hours of Saturday, November 20, outside the Alvarado Hall dorm....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

