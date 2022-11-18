ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

Is Bitcoin a Buy in 2023?

The price of Bitcoin has fallen due to the Fed's fiscal tightening and macroeconomic weakness. Bitcoin should benefit if a robust regulatory framework is established for cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin has huge potential to become widely adopted as a store of value. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
The Hill

Venezuela’s dictator mocks international community … again

In March 2020, the Manhattan U.S. Attorney’s Office accused Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro of drug trafficking and offered a $15 million reward for his arrest and conviction. Since then, many things have changed, most of them in favor of Maduro and against the millions of Venezuelans who suffer from hunger, exile, prison or death.
dailyhodl.com

Sam Bankman-Fried Personally Collected $300,000,000 After Raising Funds for Bankrupt FTX Last Year: Report

The disgraced founder of FTX reportedly personally took in hundreds of millions of dollars last year after a funding round for the embattled crypto exchange. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, FTX launched a $420 million funding spree in October 2021, telling high-profile investors that the money would be used to grow the crypto exchange, improve the experience of its customers and capture the interest of regulators.
cryptogazette.com

El Salvador’s President Reveals Unexpected Decision Involving Bitcoin

It’s been just revealed that the president of El Salvador made an unexpected decision regarding Bitcoin. Check out the latest reports below. El Salvador president makes important announcement about Bitcoin. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is still buying Bitcoin (BTC) despite ta crypto winter that’s seen the king crypto...
NEWSBTC

El Salvador President Says Country Will Buy 1 Bitcoin A Day

Since the bitcoin price decline began, El Salvador and its president Nayib Bukele have basically been put under a microscope. The country’s bitcoin plan had seen it buy more than 2,300 BTC but the bear market had wiped a significant portion of the value from their holdings. Nevertheless, Bukele has not backed down on his stance that bitcoin would be good for the country’s future and said El Salvador will continue to buy bitcoin.
cohaitungchi.com

Top Benefits Of Becoming a U.S. Citizen

Many people ask, “What are the benefits of becoming a U.S. citizen?”. There are many advantages to U.S. citizenship. Listed below are twelve very important reasons every lawful permanent resident should consider right now. 1. The right to vote. Only United States citizens at least 18 years old may...
US News and World Report

Brazil's Incoming Government Unlikely to Provide Military Assistance to Haiti, Officials Say

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government is unlikely to provide military assistance to Haiti despite calls for an international force to confront gangs, two officials said, noting that a prior military intervention did not yield lasting improvements. The United Nations last month discussed sending a strike force to Haiti to...
CoinTelegraph

FTX and Alameda likely colluded from the very beginning: Report

According to a new report published by blockchain analytics firm Nansen on Nov. 17, bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX was allegedly intertwined with crypto trading firm Alameda Research from the very beginning. Both entities were created by crypto businessman Sam Bankman-Fried, who is now being considered for extradition by U.S. authorities for his role in the collapse of the exchange.
dailyhodl.com

‘And so He Won’: SBF Dishes on Changpeng Zhao, Bankruptcy and Regulators in Candid DM Exchange With Vox Reporter

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is speaking his mind following the crash of his crypto empire in a direct message conversation with a Vox reporter. During a Twitter exchange with Vox reporter Kelsey Piper, Bankman-Fried brings up his view of Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao after suggesting that some of crypto’s most beloved people are shams.
Washington Examiner

New York Fed announces test of digital dollar with major banks

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York and major banks will launch a three-month test of a digital dollar in hopes of studying its feasibility. The initiative was announced by the regional Federal Reserve bank and nearly a dozen financial institutions on Tuesday. A news release referred to the experiment as a “proof-of-concept project” in which the banks will work with the Fed’s New York Innovation Center to simulate digital money representing the deposits of their own customers and settle them through simulated Fed reserves on a distributed ledger.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWSBTC

How Institutions Are Investing in Bitcoin

Large corporations and financial institutions have considered the crypto ecosystem risky. Some have typically viewed it with skepticism. But since 2020, these institutions have changed their perception and now see it as a digital asset. That’s because the Covid-19 pandemic caused global lockdowns and affected businesses significantly. Governments had to put economic stimulus measures and reduce interest rates to almost zero. People always choose to invest Bitcoin with a reliable trading platform like Immediate Edge.

Comments / 0

Community Policy