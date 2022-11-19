ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission at The Bridge Ministries food pantry is to feed families and change lives, and today is no different. Operation manager for The Bridge Ministries Tatiana Rivera says with the holidays coming up and temperatures cooling down, families are in need more than ever. “We...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

24th Annual Ag Breakfast hits record attendance

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a day many in the Brazos Valley anticipate. The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and Ag Council hosted the 24th annual Ag Breakfast, which saw the most people to date. This year, more than 600 people attended and enjoyed the Brazos Valley’s most delicious breakfast using locally sourced and produced foods.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
BRYAN, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M OL arrested on felony charge of marijuana possession, per reports

A Texas A&M offensive lineman was arrested on Saturday and is facing a felony drug charge, according to numerous reports. PJ Williams, a true freshman offensive tackle, is facing a charge of marijuana possession when he was reportedly found to have 7.7 ounces on his person on Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle. Per Texas law, possessing an amount between 4 ounces and 5 pounds is a felony that carries a minimum of 180 days and up to 2 years in jail as punishment, along with a fine of up to $10,000.
KBTX.com

Hot Homes: For sale in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
kwhi.com

SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY

A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

New College Station Mayor sworn in

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mayor John Nichols was sworn in Monday afternoon. He replaces Former Mayor Karl Mooney. Nichols left his spot as a council member and will now lead the council as they work and bring on newly elected council members. When leaving his position, Mooney...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

