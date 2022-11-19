Read full article on original website
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: More than $300,000 in teacher grants awarded in College Station ISD
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station ISD Education Foundation Grant patrol passed out more than $300,000 in teacher grants. A total of 64 grants were awarded. They’ll help fund projects throughout the district.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M students among survivors of fiery shuttle bus crash in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The parents of a bus passenger who survived a fiery crash on Highway 6 say they’re thankful for those who stopped to help their son and his girlfriend. The Texas A&M University senior students were the only passengers on board the Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
wtaw.com
Report: Texas A&M Offensive Lineman Williams Arrested for Marijuana Possession
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M freshman offensive lineman P.J. Williams was arrested by the College Station Police Department late Saturday night for possessing just under 8 ounces of marijuana. The story was first reported by Jeff Tarpley of GigEm247. Williams was booked into the Brazos County Jail early...
KBTX.com
Police confirm names of victims involved in fiery SUV and bus crash on Highway 6
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have released the names of those who were involved in Sunday morning’s fiery and fatal crash on Highway 6. Police say it happened just after midnight when a Jeep Liberty crossed the highway and collided with a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle bus near the Academy store.
KBTX.com
Oldham Goodwin Capital makes record-breaking sale on Westinghouse Building in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Westinghouse building in Providence Park has been sold to a Dallas based company after being owned by Oldham Goodwin Capital for six years. The old Westinghouse campus was occupied by an electronics company that built radar systems for the air force in College Station between 1983 until 1999. After they closed, the old campus sat empty in the middle of College Station for nearly two decades.
KBTX.com
34th annual Thanksgiving fellowship meal aims to serve at least 800 community members
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the 34th year in a row, Gloria Kennard is hosting her free Thanksgiving fellowship meal for Brazos Valley residents. A lifelong Bryan resident, Kennard worked at Texas A&M University where she served food to the students and faculty. So, its safe to say she’s always been one to cook for others.
KBTX.com
The Bridge Ministries help families stay warm during the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The mission at The Bridge Ministries food pantry is to feed families and change lives, and today is no different. Operation manager for The Bridge Ministries Tatiana Rivera says with the holidays coming up and temperatures cooling down, families are in need more than ever. “We...
KBTX.com
Driver pulled from burning bus identified as high school coach in Bryan
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The family of a high school coach in Bryan is thanking officers from the College Station Police Department for saving his life following a fiery crash Sunday morning on Highway 6. Calvin Hill, a coach at Rudder High School, was driving a Santa’s Wonderland shuttle...
KBTX.com
24th Annual Ag Breakfast hits record attendance
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s a day many in the Brazos Valley anticipate. The B/CS Chamber of Commerce and Ag Council hosted the 24th annual Ag Breakfast, which saw the most people to date. This year, more than 600 people attended and enjoyed the Brazos Valley’s most delicious breakfast using locally sourced and produced foods.
USDA reports reveal history at Franklin Drive Thru Safari & sister zoo
East Texas Zoo & Gator Park and the Franklin Drive Thru Safari have both seen a slew of issues over the years, revealed through 27 USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service inspection reports.
College Station, Bryan city offices to close for Thanksgiving holiday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — City offices for the cities of Bryan and College Station will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday beginning on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25. As a result of the holiday, College Station residents will have their trash and recycling pickup dates...
KBTX.com
Twin City Mission to offer hundreds of free Thanksgiving meals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Twin City Mission wants to help make sure everyone has a warm meal on Thanksgiving. “Thanksgiving is a time when we should really stop and reflect and not be too concerned about what we don’t have in life, but what we are thankful for,” Director of Community Relations Ron Crozier said. “It’s not always about having the most or the fastest or the biggest. It’s about having family and friends, opportunities, places to lay your head at night, and having a warm meal. That’s what Twin City Mission stands for.”
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M OL arrested on felony charge of marijuana possession, per reports
A Texas A&M offensive lineman was arrested on Saturday and is facing a felony drug charge, according to numerous reports. PJ Williams, a true freshman offensive tackle, is facing a charge of marijuana possession when he was reportedly found to have 7.7 ounces on his person on Saturday, according to the Houston Chronicle. Per Texas law, possessing an amount between 4 ounces and 5 pounds is a felony that carries a minimum of 180 days and up to 2 years in jail as punishment, along with a fine of up to $10,000.
KBTX.com
Police: SUV slams into Santa’s Wonderland bus, resulting in fiery crash
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Police Department is investigating a fiery crash that killed one person and seriously injured two others. The collision happened just after midnight in the northbound lanes of Highway 6 north of Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Highway 6 northbound between Rock Prairie Road and...
wtaw.com
Bryan Woman Convicted Of DWI Twice This Year Among Weekend DWI Arrests By Local Law Enforcement
Weekend drunk driving arrests by local law enforcement includes a Bryan woman who was convicted of her first DWI in August and her second in October. That’s according to the College Station police arrest report from the officer who stopped a car Saturday night after seeing the car run a red light at Texas and Harvey.
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an open concept, split floor plan located in the Castlegate II community. With this home, you can...
KBTX.com
Little to no volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving at Brazos Valley nonprofits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is usually a time when organizations see an influx of people signing up to volunteer. This year Brazos Valley Food Bank said they have been preparing to get food to their partners so that staff will be able to spend time with their families for the holidays.
KBTX.com
“We paid you in good faith” Pool contractor not holding their end of the bargain
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A College Station family says a local pool contractor is not holding their end of the bargain when it comes to honoring a warranty for their pool and hot tub. The Flores family reached out to KBTX after having their issues ignored by both the pool contractor and the warranty company.
kwhi.com
SOMERVILLE MAN ARRESTED SATURDAY
A Somerville man was arrested Saturday after running from Police. Brenham Police report that Saturday afternoon at 3:45, Ofc. Connor Caskey responded to the 2100 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a subject soliciting without a permit. Ofc. Caskey made contact with Justin James Rogers, 37 of Somerville, who fled on foot, but was captured shortly thereafter without incident. Rogers was taken into custody for Evading Arrest or Detention with a Previous Conviction and transported to the Washington County Jail.
KBTX.com
New College Station Mayor sworn in
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station Mayor John Nichols was sworn in Monday afternoon. He replaces Former Mayor Karl Mooney. Nichols left his spot as a council member and will now lead the council as they work and bring on newly elected council members. When leaving his position, Mooney...
