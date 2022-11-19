Read full article on original website
He Coaches Executives, He Lives in The Flathead Valley of Montana
He coaches senior level executives, both in the private sector and in government. He's been an adviser to top companies, and travelled the world. He also served as one of just a handful of people who sat on Newt Gingrich's "brain trust" after Gingrich and the Republicans took over the US House of Representatives in the 1990's.
The Epic Addition That Montana Ski Mountains Need
This winter activity is fun, fast, and a great experience for people of all ages. So why don't we see it more often?. Montana's ski areas have slowly been opening up for the 2022-2023 winter season, and of course everyone is excited. Whether you enjoy small ski mountains or big resorts, Montana has winter fun for everyone. But what if we could make our ski areas even more fun?
Out With The Old Montana, In With The New?
Being born and raised in Montana, I don't have to tell you than since the pandemic, things have been changing around Big Sky Country, and not really for the better. What caught my eye today was this article shared on Facebook by my friend, Katie. It's basically an opinion piece on what's happening on Big Mountain Road near Whitefish. The guy is obviously pissed and he does throw around a lot of stereo-types. Thing is, he's not wrong.
4 Perfect Spots To Snow Sled In Montana
When I was a kid, my dad used to drag me and my brother in a sled behind the lawn mower to go sledding on the farm, or we'd hit up Bynum Reservoir for some sledding. When we came to Great Falls, we'd see kids sledding down Flag Hill. My parents would never let us do it, and it turns out we can't do that anymore in Great Falls.
Montanan TikTokker Responds! My Reaction and the Best Comments
Last week, I wrote about one of my favorite TikTok creators from Montana and his video about how dangerous our cities are. As it turns out, he's taken a liking to the article, and responded. Not only that, but his followers have chimed in as well; some of them having other funny quips about the Treasure State. My reaction? I'm stoked to see that not only did he like the article, but he seems like a super awesome dude.
Why Montana Democrats Did So Poorly Amongst Native Americans
As The Missoulian pointed out, Montana Democrats had a poor showing among Native Americans in the 2022 midterm elections. Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) did very well in the West with Native American support in places like Glacier County, while Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) also did well in Eastern Montana. If...
Montana’s No-Go Zones Have Cults & Wars: TikTokker Warns Tourists
When I get bored, I tend to spend an hour or five scrolling through the popular app TikTok, finding some awesome and sometimes funny videos along the way. For my money though, some of the best TikTok's are about Montana, because I like to see what other people think about my home state. So, on my nightly scroll through the TikTok "For You Page", I stumbled across a video that I can safely say was both hilarious about Montana, and also has some truth to it.
The Five Most Stolen Vehicles in Montana This Year.
There is no honor among thieves and if you have found yourself as one of their victims it can be a humbling experience. We should know. Not less than two years ago our station van was taken from right outside one of our employees residences. Granted, it was due in no small part to negligence on our employee's part, but thieves don't care. Sometimes all it takes is an opportunity.
How I Combat Loneliness in Montana When the Holidays Roll Around
It’s my first Thanksgiving and Christmas in Montana, and I’m missing my family pretty badly. I always remember to be grateful for my amazing opportunity I have here in Montana. But this year my spouse and I aren't traveling back home for the holidays. It's a dark, gloomy feeling that's looming over my head. And I just want to be honest with you about my life.
Know Before You Go, Chopping a Montana Tree for the Holidays
Every single year I look for the perfect Christmas tree, who doesn’t?. When I was a kid, my family would go to the Christmas tree lots and pick out the fluffiest one we could find. As I got older, the idea of chopping down a tree on national forest land with a permit seemed like the most festive way to go. Chevy Chase would be proud of us.
The Week is Over, Weekend Happenings Commence in Montana: Mark’s Friday Fragments
Flakesgiving week is always a busy one. But it's "Good busy". And we quit taking delivery addresses at 4 pm, Friday. And we won't be taking any more on Saturday. If you want to ensure that your family gets a meal, be at Metra Saturday at noon. That's when we begin handing them out.
Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale Talks GOP Leadership, More
We caught up with Montana Congressman Matt Rosendale (R-MT02) for the first time since his victory in the November midterm elections. We talked GOP leadership elections, FTX, Ukraine, 2024, and more. Come January, Rosendale will represent the Eastern District for Montana in Congress, officially known as the 2nd District. Montana...
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
Which Montana Town Has the Best Main Street?
If you're going shopping, you want everything you could ever need to be in close proximity. The magic of a good downtown area is that you don't have to wander far. Montana has some stellar towns with unique Main Streets. Whether you want a Main Street that seems never-ending or one that's short, sweet, and picturesque, Montana has them all. But who has the best?
Five Reasons Montana is Dead Last for Black Friday Shoppers
If you love to shop, then perhaps this story doesn't apply to you. Shopping fanatics will be out in full force at the crack of oh-dark-thirty on Black Friday morning, racing from store to store to catch the various "doorbuster" bargains at each retailer. They'll get a thrill from jostling amongst countless other bargain seekers on what has traditionally been the kick-off to the holiday shopping season.
‘Yellowstone’ Luke Grimes Shares ‘Montana Locals’ Story on Kimmel
I have had a couple of buddies who grew up in Hawaii or spent a good chunk of their lives on one of the islands. Only to eventually end up in Montana, out of all places. They would tell me stories about how the locals treat tourists, especially tourists who plan on moving to Hawaii. Locals in Hawaii are not fond of more people moving to the already crowded state. So they don't treat some out of staters as nicely as some would in other parts of the country.
Despite Spin, LR-131 Was NOT a Win for Abortion in Montana
There's an old political saying: if you're explaining, you're losing. Unfortunately, that's exactly the position pro-life advocates found themselves in during the final days and weeks of the 2022 elections in Montana. Disinformation. Misinformation. Outright lies? Call it whatever you want, out of state Left-wing advocacy groups poured nearly a...
Jewish Pioneers in Montana. Exhibit at Billings Public Library
Political opinions seem to get louder and louder and I often feel like people toss around words like fascist and Nazi without truly understanding what either of those words really signifies. Fascism (Merriam-Webster),. a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often...
New Data Reveals How Big An Issue Homelessness Is In Montana.
Winter is here and with it, we are experiencing sub-zero temperatures along with several inches of snow. Winter can be harsh in Montana, and even harsher for those that don't have sufficient housing or shelter. "Pop Up" neighborhoods have become popular over the last few years in places like Bozeman and Missoula, as people struggle to deal with the high cost of housing by living in RVs, campers, and personal vehicles.
Mark’s Gotten Around… to a Few Favorite Concerts Outside of Montana
We just wrapped up the flyaway for a winner to see Carrie Underwood in Tampa, FL. Now we started a new contest today where you can win a flyaway to go see Morgan Wallen at some secret location. And because I was curious, I looked on Morgan's website. He's only...
