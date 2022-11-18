Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Gives Wise Advice to Kanye West
Elon Musk is faithful in friendship. The CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report and SpaceX does not abandon his friends, even when they are going through a bad time: this is the message that the billionaire has just sent on Twitter, which he has owned since October 27, after paying a tidy sum of $44 billion.
Twitter Is Collapsing, and Nothing Can Replace It
Under Elon Musk the Twitter that so many people depend on may collapse. Roger McNamee on what comes next
Millions of Twitter users issued urgent warning before ‘site shuts down’
TWITTER users have been issued a warning of a possible shutdown of the text-based social media site. Those reliant on the site are recommended to take these precautions to protect themselves from the event of the app's possible failure. Despite Twitter's owner Elon Musk continuing to parade the app around...
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Edward Snowden Shares Crypto Market Prediction, Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Shifted, David Gokhshtein Will Keep Buying DOGE and SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Check out the top four news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. Edward Snowden reveals his crypto market prediction. Edward Snowden, former CIA employee, has taken to Twitter to share his view on the cryptocurrency industry. At the same time, he warned his followers that his tweets should not be viewed as financial advice, as he has “zero financial education.” Snowden believes that the market will retrace back a bit and reach its previous price levels. In another tweet, he wrote that the industry should shift toward safe DEXes after the situation with the FTX catastrophe. Snowden also shared a BTC price graph with his tweet from March 2020, in which he stated he feels like buying the king crypto. The tweet preceded Bitcoin’s historic rally that dragged it to the current all-time high of $69,000.
Elon Musk Sends Workers His “Six Rules For Insane Productivity”
At Twitter, Elon Musk wants his people to be productive. To help them achieve that, he sent out this leaked email to workers. In Musk’s eyes, these are the six rules for “insane productivity.” Check ‘em out – would you sign on?. Reduce the Frequency...
Billionaire Jack Dorsey to Investors: Trust No One in Crypto
Serial entrepreneur Jack Dorsey is an evangelist of bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency. Dorsey, who believes in the blockchain technology underpinning cryptocurrencies and the potential it offers, went so far as to change the name of his company Square to better reflect the strategic shift towards digital assets. The...
Here’s the Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin Amid FTX Fallout, According to Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Popular cryptocurrency analyst Benjamin Cowen is examining whether Bitcoin (BTC) has bottomed out after falling by over 75% from its all-time high. Cowen tells his 774,000 YouTube subscribers that, based on the flagship crypto asset’s trading history, Bitcoin could be on the cusp of a major bottom. “There are...
Drake Is Waiting On Bitcoin (BTC) To Recover, Shows Off Ledger Cold Wallet
Canadian hip-hop star Drake took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of his iced-out Ledger hardware wallet. The multi-platinum rapper has been a Bitcoin (BTC) ambassador since 2021, when he wagered over $1 billion worth of cryptocurrency on the Super Bowl and cashed in a couple of massive UFC bets, later forming a partnership with Stake. Besides, Drake and fellow music mogul Snoop Dogg invested several million dollars into MoonPay earlier this year.
Crypto Analyst Who Nailed 2018 Bitcoin Bottom Predicts End of BTC Bear Market – Here’s His Target
The crypto strategist who accurately called Bitcoin’s (BTC) bottom in 2018 is unveiling the price level that he thinks would mark the end of the bear market. Pseudonymous analyst Smart Contracter tells his 214,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is “pretty bloody close to a bottom.”. “I still think...
FTX founders Bankman-Fried and Wang reportedly detained
According to reports, FTX co-founder Gary Wang is being held under supervision by Bahamian authorities alongside Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF). The pair are also being investigated by the country’s financial crimes unit. Bahamas law enforcement has been probing SBF’s soon-to-be-bankrupt exchange since its collapse last week and, according to an...
Billionaire Tim Draper Says One Catalyst Will Trigger 1,400% Bitcoin (BTC) Price Explosion
Venture capitalist Tim Draper is doubling down on his prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach a price of more than $250,000, a meteoric ascent of over 1,400% from the king crypto’s current value. In a new Bloomberg interview, Draper unveils what he believes would be the catalyst that fuels...
FTX Collapse Hits Justin Bieber, Michael Jordan and Coachella
The FTX cryptocurrency exchange debacle has shocked the entire cryptocurrency industry. It is still early to determine the full damage. Industry sources agree that it will take many years to restore public confidence in the crypto industry. This crisis of confidence is also coupled with a liquidity crisis impacting many...
Bitcoin Bling: Drake Is Latest Rapper to Flex Iced-Out Ledger Wallet
Drake showed off a diamond-encrusted Ledger hardware wallet on his Instagram—but unlike some other rappers, Ledger says he’s not a partner. Famed rapper Aubrey "Drake" Graham is a known Bitcoin fan, having previously won big on Bitcoin-based Super Bowl bets and other crypto-centric wagers. And he apparently stores his BTC holdings in style, if a new Instagram share is any indication.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again and NoCap Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between YoungBoy Never Broke Again and his artist NoCap. On Friday morning (Nov. 18), the official Instagram account for NBA YoungBoy's label called out an unnamed rapper. “I pay attention to all that slick ass shit you be doing and saying,” the post reads. “You a bitch...
Crypto Analyst Who Accurately Called 2022 Bitcoin Crash Sets New Price Targets for BTC and Cardano
The widely followed crypto analyst who nailed this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse says the king crypto is likely on its way to new bear market lows. The pseudonymous analyst Capo tells his 665,000 Twitter followers that he believes rallies in the crypto markets are meant to trap bulls. “What...
Pantera Capital Reveals $149,000 Bitcoin Price Target – Here’s the Timeline
Crypto fund Pantera Capital says that the next Bitcoin (BTC) halving event will spark a bull rally beginning in early 2024. Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead and other executives are telling investors that the price of Bitcoin is likely to bottom throughout November and pick up steam ahead of the next halving.
Vitalik Buterin Explains What’s About to Happen in Crypto
In recent days, there have been rumours online about what could happen in the cryptocurrency market. A large number of respected crypto trading profiles on Twitter suggested that there could have been a large dump coming this week. However, Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), explained that most of these things that “are about to happen in crypto” are simply rumours that expand in crypto Twitter.
"I Unmatched Him": People Are Hilariously Revealing What Gives Them The Ick When It Comes To Dating
"He tacked a 'hehe' onto the end of his message, and I unmatched him. 'Haha' is fine, but 'hehe'...I don't know, I just can't do it."
Tesla adds 4 new items to its online shop
Tesla added four new items to its online shop: a Plaid mug, a men’s Cyber Rodeo teeshirt, and two sizes of a vegan leather backpack. On Monday, Tesla added new limited edition engraved Sipping Glasses to its online shop. As the holiday shopping season approaches, Tesla is adding more new items to its shop for customers to enjoy.
