CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carthage Chamber of Commerce encourages shoppers to support small businesses, and shop local, during their latest event, “Carthage Small Business Saturday.” This shopping event will take place on Saturday November 26th right after Black Friday. Shoppers can pick up a Carthage Shoppers card that will be available at all 23 Carthage participating merchants and at the Carthage Chamber. Shoppers will visit at least 15 of these stores to receive a special holiday stamp. Once the shoppers card is completed, these can be left at one of participating business or dropped off at the Chamber, 402 S. Garrison Ave. Each participant that turn their cards back in will have the opportunity to be in a drawing for a prize basket give-away valued at over $500 from area merchants.

CARTHAGE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO