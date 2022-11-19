Read full article on original website
Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service
PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
Shenandoah appoints new fire chief
SHENANDOAH — The borough has appointed Rick Examitas as its new fire chief. Examitas, a former Shenandoah fire marshal and an employee at the Schuylkill County Communications Center, was sworn in by Mayor Andrew Szczyglak at Monday’s council meeting. Examitas will succeed retiring Fire Chief Russell Schumack. The...
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – Phillipsburg may soon have a state-of-the-art multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and the hard work of a handful of private citizens. Town Council heard a presentation Tuesday from project leaders Jeff Finegan and Jim Brennan on the work they...
Phillipsburg Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation Jeff Finegan Jim Brennan
Phillipsburg potential home to state-of-the-art recreation field. Phillipsburg is being considered for a new multipurpose field at Walters Park, thanks to the Cal Ripken Sr. Foundation and a handful of private citizens.
Sally Beauty store near Phillipsburg to close as part of corporate cutbacks
The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline. The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.
Mahanoy Twp. fire ruled accidental
PATRIOTIC HILL — The cause of a fire that damaged a Mahanoy Twp. home Sunday afternoon has been ruled accidental. Firefighters were called to 21 Patriotic Hill around 1 p.m. for a report of an electrical fire inside a home. The call was quickly upgraded to a working fire...
Manufactured home community looks to expand in Exeter
EXETER TWP., Pa. — The Exeter Township Planning Commission on Monday night reviewed an application for the expansion of the Lincolnwood community. Lincolnwood is a 170-unit manufactured home community with access from Lincoln Road and Ritz Avenue, just minutes away from Route 422. William Swanick, a senior project manager...
Berks native among 5 killed in Colorado shooting
A Berks County native is among the five people who died in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado over the weekend. Derrick Rump, who graduated from Kutztown Area High School in 2002, was killed in the Saturday night shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Rump's family told 69 News.
Ice Rink at SteelStacks opens in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Organizers say it took seven years for an ice-skating rink to be brought to Bethlehem. “It was emotional for me and a lot of the ArtsQuest staff,” said ArtsQuest Senior Director of Programing Ryan Hill. And according to those touching the ice for the first time,...
Lehigh U. student injured in 'racially motivated assault' near campus
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Authorities are calling an attack against a Lehigh University student "racially motivated." A 22-year-old Black student was walking near S. New and Morton streets, not far from campus, around 3 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. An unknown man called out to the victim using an offensive and malicious...
Plains Twp. celebrating 'The Brick' this New Year's Eve
PLAINS TWP. — Township leaders and residents will usher in a new tradition this New Year’s Eve by dropping a replica brick at “The Brick,” a central intersection in the township that was a longtime gathering spot. A township firefighter built a 4-by-2-foot replica brick out...
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot
Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
Police investigate after 2 shot in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police in Allentown are investigating after two people were shot Tuesday afternoon. Allentown police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Fifth and Pratt streets around 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Allentown Police Department. Officers found two adult...
Macungie Borough Council indicates it will keep funding Emmaus Public Library
MACUNGIE, Pa. - Concerns over access to a Lehigh Valley community library may be easing. The Macungie Borough Council expressed support for continuing to fund the Emmaus Public Library. Macungie, Emmaus, and Upper Milford Township all fund the library. An official vote is scheduled for next month. Without that funding,...
Hotel plan for Easton's Centre Square deemed 'appropriate'
EASTON, Pa. – A proposed hotel in downtown Easton is one step closer to becoming reality, as Easton City Council on Tuesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project at 1-6 Centre Square. The proposal, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant...
City council receives interest from five residents hoping to fill Donahue vacancy
Scranton City Council received letters of interest from five residents seeking to serve the remainder of outgoing council President Kyle Donahue’s term. Donahue, who won election earlier this month to serve as state representative for the 113th House District, will resign effective Nov. 30. Council recently advertised the upcoming vacancy and solicited letters from residents interested in filling the seat.
Lafayettes streak extends to 4 in loss to La Salle
EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette men's and women's basketball teams playing host to two Philadelphia schools on Tuesday night. The Lady Leopards struggled to keep pace with La Salle, 71-54. The Leopards held the lead after the first quarter of play, but unfortunately they'd let it slip from there. Trailing by 10 at the half before it began to spiral further in the second half.
Northampton - Catasauqua ready to renew Thanksgiving rivalry after successful seasons
Thanksgiving in Northampton County proving some fireworks on the gridiron between Northampton and Catasauqua. Both programs going deep into the District playoffs this season. The Konkrete Kids lone loss of the season coming against eventual District champion, Parkland. The Rough Riders on the other hand, overcoming a slow start to fall in the title game to Executive Education.
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
Sheetz drops price of unleaded 88 to $1.99 for Thanksgiving
Sheetz announced Monday that it has lowered the price of its unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for the Thanksgiving weekend. The weeklong discount began Monday and extends through Nov. 28 for unleaded 88, which contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87. Not all vehicles can use unleaded 88;...
