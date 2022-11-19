VIDEO: Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding Residents along private lake in unincorporated Seminole County still reeling from hurricane flooding

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Homeowners near Lake Markham are living with flooded yards, and worry they won’t dry out and anytime soon.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to the Seminole Water Atlas, the waters along the 70-acre private lake in unincorporated Seminole County have gradually been rising over the past five years, and back-to-back hurricanes made it so much worse.

The county told Channel 9 that Lake Markham “is part of a watershed management plan currently underway by the county. This study will look at changes in land use (development) and potential future drainage projects in the Markham area.”

A meeting with the Wekiva River Basin is set for Monday.

©2022 Cox Media Group