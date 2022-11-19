ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
76ers fans welcomed Ben Simmons back to Philly exactly how you’d expect (Video)

Ben Simmons returned to play in Philadelphia to face the 76ers, and he got the exact reaction you would have expected him to. This is the game that most Philadelphia 76ers fans have been waiting for since the trade deadline last year. The 76ers traded Ben Simmons, who was sitting out last year with the team, to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a huge deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia. Simmons didn’t play much last season with the Nets, and recently got out of a shooting slump.
Marching Mizzou Marches into the Big Apple

The University of Missouri Marching band is set to play on the biggest stage. On Thursday, November 24th. Marching Mizzou will perform at The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Marching Mizzou will be the first of twelve bands performing this year, leading the pack. University of...
Rangers visit Kings in a rematch of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final

Coming off the back of a win that was convincing right up until the final minute, the Rangers will be looking to add to their three points from a possible four as they head into Los Angeles to take on the Kings. For the Rangers, this is a game they can win. Despite LA’s 11-8-2 record, this is a team that has been very up and down this year. Saying that the Rangers are the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde story in the NHL so who knows what will happen.
