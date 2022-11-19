Coming off the back of a win that was convincing right up until the final minute, the Rangers will be looking to add to their three points from a possible four as they head into Los Angeles to take on the Kings. For the Rangers, this is a game they can win. Despite LA’s 11-8-2 record, this is a team that has been very up and down this year. Saying that the Rangers are the ultimate Jekyll and Hyde story in the NHL so who knows what will happen.

