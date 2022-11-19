ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

Historic Orange County Bar Offering Free Thanksgiving Dinner

A historic bar in Goshen, NY is offering complimentary dinner on Thanksgiving day. It's always great to see local establishments giving back so generously around the holidays, and this Thanksgiving is no different. I was scrolling through Facebook as I usually do when I have some downtime and I stumbled upon a post from a Hudson Valley establishment that is going to be offering complimentary dinner to anyone interested on Thanksgiving.
GOSHEN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

5 Things we Love in Rhinebeck, New York

Dutchess is one county in the Hudson Valley that is full of historic and charming towns. There are a handful of towns that seem to be the "in" town to visit and one of those towns is Rhinebeck, New York. Rhinebeck is Popular with Out-of-Towners. If I asked you what...
RHINEBECK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Driver Crashes Car Into Hudson Valley School Entrance

Police say an erratic driver plowed into a local Hudson Valley school over the weekend. The Ulster County Sheriff's Office says officers witnessed a Hudson Valley man ramming into the entrance of a local school and online reports claim that wasn't the only target he hit in the school district over the weekend.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Justice For 2018 Tarrytown Murder of a Mother of Two

Members of the Tarrytown, New York community, and friends and family of Tarrytown resident Jessica Wiltse can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that justice has been served. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that after a four-week trial, a jury found New York City resident Cynell Brown guilty of the 2018 murder of mother of two, Jessica Wiltse.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

New Rochelle Native Jay Leno Seen In First Photo Since Suffering Serious Burns In Gasoline Fire

Funnyman Jay Leno is on the mend after undergoing surgery for serious burns to his face suffered in a gasoline fire. The 72-year-old former Tonight Show host and New York native was released from a Los Angeles-area burn center on Monday, Nov. 21, more than a week after he was hospitalized with third-degree burns to his hands, chest, and left side of his face, People reports.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Shocking Details About Marist Dad’s Murder Revealed in Lawsuit

A witness to the brutal shooting death of a Marist father at the Poughkeepsie Mariott has revealed horrific details about the murder. The shooting death of Paul Kutz sent shockwaves throughout the Hudson Valley. On Sunday, October 2 the father of three was brutally shot dead while visiting the area for Marist College's parents' weekend. Kutz and his wife were staying at the Courtyard By Mariott when an unhinged man allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Kutz in the lung, heart and liver.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Kingston, NY Musician To Play at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Hudson Valley has a few reasons to be Thankful this Thanksgiving season. First of all, we just learned that Wappingers Falls native and soccer superstar Tyler Adams was announced as the captain of the United States Men's National Soccer team. That's a huge feat in itself, however, Adams is the captain as the US men's team plays in the World Cup for the first time in several years.
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Disturbance outside hospital, police brass not allowed to talk about

NEWBURGH – Some sort of a disturbance occurred in front of Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital Monday night and details have yet to be released by the City of Newburgh. When Police Commissioner Jose Gomerez was asked about it on Tuesday morning, he declined, saying “there is a...
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

