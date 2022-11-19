Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seminoles.com
Florida State Moves Up To 16th In This Week’s CFP Poll
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State moved up three spots and is ranked 16th in the fourth College Football Playoff poll of the season, it was revealed Tuesday night live on ESPN. The Seminoles, who also are 16th in the Associated Press and Coaches polls this week, improved to 8-3...
seminoles.com
Making History: Ta’Niya Latson Sweeps ACC Awards Again
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State Women’s Basketball guard Ta’Niya Latson has become the first ACC student-athlete ever to sweep the league’s weekly awards in consecutive weeks, announced on Monday by the Atlantic Coast Conference. Last week, Latson became just the seventh player to win both awards...
seminoles.com
Men’s Basketball Defeats Mercer, 81-72
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Cam’Ron Fletcher scored a career-high 23 points as the Seminoles gained their first victory of the season against Mercer University at the Donald L. Tucker Center. Matthew Cleveland added 18 points and Naheem McLeod pulled down a career-high nine rebounds and two assists to help Florida State defeat the Bears, 81-72. Although the Bears came out strong in the starting minutes of the game, Florida State quickly went on a 15-3 scoring run over a seven-minute period. Led by Caleb Mills, with a 3-pointer in the last remaining minutes of the first half, two other Seminoles, Darin Green Jr. and Cam’Ron Fletcher, followed suit and each made one of their own three-pointers to increase Florida State’s biggest lead of the game to 42-26.
seminoles.com
Soccer Advances The Elite 8 for the Fifth straight Season
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (16-2-3) defeated fourth-seeded Pittsburgh (14-4-3) 3-0 to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the 17th time in program history. This is the fifth straight season that the Seminoles have advanced to the Elite 8. Florida State took a quick lead...
seminoles.com
Men’s Basketball Plays Host To Mercer Monday At 6:30 P.M.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State plays host to Mercer on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in the final game of a season-long three-game home stand. The Seminoles face the Bears for the first time since the 2012-13 season – the year after Florida State won its first ACC Championship in 2012. The series between the two teams dates back to the 1948-49 season – the first year the Seminoles put a men’s basketball team on the court for intercollegiate athletics. Following Monday’s game against Mercer, the Seminoles travel to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to play in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Florida State faces Siena in the first round of the tournament on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) at 11:00 a.m. and plays wither Ole Miss or Stanford on the Friday in the second day of the event.
seminoles.com
Marvin Jones Set for Nov. 25 NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, Presented by Fidelity Investments®
IRVING, Texas (Nov. 22, 2022) – Florida State University and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2022 College Football Hall of Fame electee Marvin Jones with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments®. The Salute will take place this Friday, Nov. 25, during the Seminoles’ home football game against Florida, which will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.
Comments / 0