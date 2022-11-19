TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State plays host to Mercer on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center in the final game of a season-long three-game home stand. The Seminoles face the Bears for the first time since the 2012-13 season – the year after Florida State won its first ACC Championship in 2012. The series between the two teams dates back to the 1948-49 season – the first year the Seminoles put a men’s basketball team on the court for intercollegiate athletics. Following Monday’s game against Mercer, the Seminoles travel to Lake Buena Vista, Fla., to play in the ESPN Events Invitational at Disney’s Wide World of Sports. Florida State faces Siena in the first round of the tournament on Thursday (Thanksgiving Day) at 11:00 a.m. and plays wither Ole Miss or Stanford on the Friday in the second day of the event.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO