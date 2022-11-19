ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Are hurricanes and global warming putting the Florida retirement dream at risk? | Behind the Headlines podcast

Over the past century Florida has seen rapid growth, with less than one million residents in 1920 and more than 22 million today. Many new residents were retirees who relocated to the state either full time or as seasonal snowbirds – residents who flock south for the warmer winter weather and then return to their home states for the summer.
FLORIDA STATE

